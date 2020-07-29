Global Synthetic Gypsum Market to Reach $1. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Gypsum estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Gypsum Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900389/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. FGD gypsum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$635.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flurogypsum segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $386.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Synthetic Gypsum market in the U.S. is estimated at US$386.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$370.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Phosphogypsum Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global Phosphogypsum segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$129.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$166 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$250.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

American Gypsum

British Gypsum

CertainTeed Corporation

Continental Building Products, Inc.

Delta Gypsum

Feeco International, Inc.

Georgia-Pacific Building Products

Gyptec Iberica

Knauf Gips KG

National Gypsum Company

PABCO Gypsum

Synthetic Materials

USG Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900389/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Synthetic Gypsum Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Synthetic Gypsum Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Synthetic Gypsum Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: FGD gypsum (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: FGD gypsum (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: FGD gypsum (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Flurogypsum (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Flurogypsum (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Flurogypsum (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Phosphogypsum (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Phosphogypsum (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Phosphogypsum (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Citrogypsum (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Citrogypsum (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Citrogypsum (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Drywall (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Drywall (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Drywall (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Cement (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Cement (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Cement (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Soil Amendment (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Soil Amendment (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Soil Amendment (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Synthetic Gypsum Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Synthetic Gypsum Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Synthetic Gypsum Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Synthetic Gypsum Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 39: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Synthetic Gypsum Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Synthetic Gypsum: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic

Gypsum in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Synthetic Gypsum Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Synthetic Gypsum Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Synthetic Gypsum Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Synthetic Gypsum in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Synthetic Gypsum Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Synthetic Gypsum Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Synthetic Gypsum Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Synthetic Gypsum Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Synthetic Gypsum Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Synthetic Gypsum Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Synthetic Gypsum Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Synthetic Gypsum Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Synthetic Gypsum Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Synthetic Gypsum in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Synthetic Gypsum Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Synthetic Gypsum: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Synthetic Gypsum Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Synthetic Gypsum in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Synthetic Gypsum Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Synthetic Gypsum Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Synthetic Gypsum Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Synthetic Gypsum Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Synthetic Gypsum Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Synthetic Gypsum Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Synthetic Gypsum Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Synthetic Gypsum Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Synthetic Gypsum Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Synthetic Gypsum Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Synthetic Gypsum Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Synthetic Gypsum Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Synthetic Gypsum Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Synthetic Gypsum Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Synthetic Gypsum:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Gypsum Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Synthetic Gypsum in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Gypsum Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Synthetic Gypsum Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 140: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Synthetic Gypsum Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Synthetic Gypsum Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Synthetic Gypsum Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Synthetic Gypsum in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Synthetic Gypsum Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Synthetic Gypsum Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Synthetic Gypsum Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Synthetic Gypsum Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Synthetic Gypsum Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Gypsum Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Gypsum Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Gypsum Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Synthetic Gypsum Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 171: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Synthetic Gypsum Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Synthetic Gypsum Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: Synthetic Gypsum Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Synthetic Gypsum Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Synthetic Gypsum Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Synthetic Gypsum Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Synthetic Gypsum: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic

Gypsum in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Synthetic Gypsum Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Synthetic Gypsum Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Gypsum Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Gypsum Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Synthetic Gypsum in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Synthetic Gypsum Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Gypsum Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Synthetic Gypsum Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Gypsum Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Synthetic Gypsum Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Gypsum Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Gypsum Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Gypsum Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Gypsum Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Synthetic Gypsum Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Synthetic Gypsum Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Synthetic Gypsum Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Synthetic Gypsum Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 216: Synthetic Gypsum Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900389/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



