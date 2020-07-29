    Advertisement

    Global Synthetic Gypsum Industry

    Global Synthetic Gypsum Market to Reach $1. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Gypsum estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

    New York, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
    8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. FGD gypsum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$635.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flurogypsum segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $386.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

    The Synthetic Gypsum market in the U.S. is estimated at US$386.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$370.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

    Phosphogypsum Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR

    In the global Phosphogypsum segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$129.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$166 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$250.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • American Gypsum

    • British Gypsum

    • CertainTeed Corporation

    • Continental Building Products, Inc.

    • Delta Gypsum

    • Feeco International, Inc.

    • Georgia-Pacific Building Products

    • Gyptec Iberica

    • Knauf Gips KG

    • National Gypsum Company

    • PABCO Gypsum

    • Synthetic Materials

    • USG Corporation




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Synthetic Gypsum Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 44
