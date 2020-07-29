    Advertisement

    Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market to Reach $36 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Latex Polymers estimated at US$29. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.

    New York, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900390/?utm_source=GNW
    1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Styrene Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

    The Synthetic Latex Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.

    Styrene Butadiene Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR

    In the global Styrene Butadiene segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 299-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Apcotex Industries Limited

    • Arkema Group

    • Bangkok Synthetics Co., Ltd.

    • BASF SE

    • Celanese Corporation

    • Dow Chemical Company, The

    • Goodyear Chemical

    • Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd.

    • Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (KKPC)

    • LG Chem

    • Lion Elastomers, LLC.

    • Omnova Solutions, Inc.

    • Shanghai Baolijia Chemical Co., Ltd.

    • Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd.

    • SIBUR International GmbH

    • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

    • Synthomer PLC

    • The Synthetic Latex Company (Pty) Ltd.

    • Trinseo LLC

    • Versalis SpA

    • Wacker Chemie AG

    • ZEON Corporation




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900390/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Synthetic Latex Polymers Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Synthetic Latex Polymers Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Synthetic Latex Polymers Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Styrene Acrylic (Type) World Market by Region/Country
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Styrene Acrylic (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Styrene Acrylic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Acrylic (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Acrylic (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Acrylic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Styrene Butadiene (Type) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Styrene Butadiene (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
    Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Styrene Butadiene (Type) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (Type) World Market Estimates
    and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (Type) Market Historic Review
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (Type) Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Polyvinyl Acetate (Type) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Polyvinyl Acetate (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Polyvinyl Acetate (Type) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Vinyl Acetate CoPolymer (Type) World Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Vinyl Acetate CoPolymer (Type) Market Worldwide
    Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Vinyl Acetate CoPolymer (Type) Market Percentage
    Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
    Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

    Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: Paints & Coatings (Application) Worldwide Sales in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic Demand
    Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Paints & Coatings (Application) Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Global Market
    Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 29: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Retrospective
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: Paper & Paperboard (Application) Demand Potential
    Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 32: Paper & Paperboard (Application) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Paper & Paperboard (Application) Share Breakdown
    Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: Carpets (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 35: Carpets (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Carpets (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: Nonwovens (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
    2027

    Table 38: Nonwovens (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
    US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

    Table 39: Nonwovens (Application) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
    Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share (in %) by Company:
    2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 43: United States Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in the United States
    by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 45: United States Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: United States Synthetic Latex Polymers Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 47: Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in
    the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 48: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Breakdown in
    the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 49: Canadian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Canadian Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market
    Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 52: Canadian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 53: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Canada:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 54: Canadian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 55: Japanese Market for Synthetic Latex Polymers: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 56: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 57: Japanese Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic
    Latex Polymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 59: Japanese Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 60: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Shift in Japan
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 61: Chinese Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Chinese Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 64: Chinese Demand for Synthetic Latex Polymers in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 65: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Review in China in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Chinese Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Synthetic Latex Polymers Market: Competitor Market
    Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 67: European Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 68: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 69: European Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Shift
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: European Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 71: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Europe in US$
    Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 72: European Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: European Synthetic Latex Polymers Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 74: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: European Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 76: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in France by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 77: French Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 78: French Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Analysis
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: Synthetic Latex Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis
    in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 80: French Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 81: French Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 82: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 83: German Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 84: German Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 85: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Germany: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 86: German Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Retrospect
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 88: Italian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 89: Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Italian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 91: Italian Demand for Synthetic Latex Polymers in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Review in Italy in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 93: Italian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Synthetic Latex Polymers:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 95: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: United Kingdom Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Synthetic Latex Polymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 98: United Kingdom Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Shift in the
    United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 100: Spanish Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 101: Spanish Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market
    Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 103: Spanish Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 104: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Spain:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 105: Spanish Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 106: Russian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 107: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Russia by Type:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 108: Russian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Russian Synthetic Latex Polymers Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 110: Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in
    Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 111: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Breakdown in
    Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 112: Rest of Europe Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 113: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Rest of Europe in
    US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 114: Rest of Europe Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Rest of Europe Synthetic Latex Polymers Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 116: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 117: Rest of Europe Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 118: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 119: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 120: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 122: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: Synthetic Latex Polymers Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 125: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic
    Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 127: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: Australian Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Australian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 130: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Australia: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Australian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Distribution
    in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 133: Indian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 134: Indian Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market
    Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 136: Indian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 137: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in India:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 138: Indian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 139: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 140: South Korean Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Distribution
    in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 142: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 143: South Korean Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Distribution
    in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Synthetic Latex
    Polymers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Synthetic Latex Polymers in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 149: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Shift in Rest
    of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 151: Latin American Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 152: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Latin America in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 153: Latin American Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 154: Latin American Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 155: Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Latin American Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 157: Latin American Demand for Synthetic Latex Polymers
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 158: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Review in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Latin American Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 160: Argentinean Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 161: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Argentina in US$
    Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 162: Argentinean Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: Argentinean Synthetic Latex Polymers Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 164: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 165: Argentinean Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 166: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Brazil by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 167: Brazilian Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 168: Brazilian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 169: Synthetic Latex Polymers Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 170: Brazilian Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Brazilian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 172: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 173: Mexican Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Mexican Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Mexico: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: Mexican Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Distribution
    in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 178: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Latex Polymers
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 179: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 180: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Latex Polymers
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Latex Polymers
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 182: Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in
    Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 183: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Breakdown in
    Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 184: The Middle East Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 185: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in the Middle East
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 186: The Middle East Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 187: The Middle East Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 188: The Middle East Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic
    Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
    2027

    Table 190: The Middle East Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 191: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 192: The Middle East Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 193: Iranian Market for Synthetic Latex Polymers: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 195: Iranian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 196: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic
    Latex Polymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 197: Iranian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Shift in Iran
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 199: Israeli Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 200: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Israel in US$
    Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 201: Israeli Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: Israeli Synthetic Latex Polymers Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 203: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Israel:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 204: Israeli Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 205: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 207: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 208: Saudi Arabian Demand for Synthetic Latex Polymers in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 209: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Review in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 210: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 211: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 212: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Latex Polymers
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 213: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Distribution
    in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 214: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 215: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Latex Polymers
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 216: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Distribution
    in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 217: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 218: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Latex Polymers
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 219: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 220: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 221: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Latex Polymers Market
    in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 222: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Distribution
    in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 223: African Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 224: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market in Africa by Type:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 225: African Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 226: African Synthetic Latex Polymers Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 227: Synthetic Latex Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in
    Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 228: Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Share Breakdown in
    Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 41
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900390/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.