Global Tax Management Named Among Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

Corporate tax firm secures place on the list for the second time in less than 10 years, with three-year revenue growth of 58%

Inc. magazine today revealed that corporate tax services firm Global Tax Management, Inc. (GTM) has once again been named to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This marks the second time that GTM has been recognized for this achievement, following a three-year revenue growth of 58%. The recognition comes shortly after the firm named GTM veteran David Sekula as its incoming CEO.

“GTM’s ability to experience such a sustained period in growth after more than 25 years in a very competitive business is a testament to our ability to help multinational clients solve complex tax challenges,” said David Laurinaitis, GTM’s current CEO. “In the wake of substantial regulatory changes and business upheaval following the global pandemic, GTM has been a steady force helping tax departments across all industries navigate their evolving tax operations by providing the people, processes, and technology to meet day-to-day tax needs. We are honored to be recognized for our continued growth and have our employees and clients to thank for this achievement.”

In addition to being named among Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing companies for the second time in the last decade, GTM has consistently been distinguished as a best workplace, healthiest employer, and top accounting firm. The firm is 100% employee-owned, and its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) has increased in value per share by more than 500% since inception.

The 2021 Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. GTM ranked #4546 on this year’s list. View GTM’s Inc. 5000 profile here.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Global Tax Management (GTM) is a corporate tax services firm dedicated to helping mid-size and large multinational corporations address complex tax operations. GTM takes operational tax burdens off tax and finance leaders, providing high-level tax expertise at value driven rates without any independence issues. For over 25 years, GTM has provided the expertise to build, operate, and manage tax functions for its clients. Core services include tax provision, compliance, international tax, indirect tax, tax automation, and tax consulting and planning services. GTM is a 100% employee-owned company (ESOP) and is distinguished as a best workplace, healthiest employer, and top accounting firm. The firm is a U.S. alliance partner of WTS Global. For more information, visit www.gtmtax.com.

