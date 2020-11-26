Global Telehealth/Telemedicine Market (2020 to 2025) - High Utility in Combating Infectious Diseases and Epidemics Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telehealth/Telemedicine Market by Component (Software & Services, RPM, Real-Time), Application (Teleradiology, Telestroke, TeleICU), Hardware (Glucose Meters), End-User (Provider, Payer, patient), Delivery (On-Premise, Cloud) Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telehealth/telemedicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 191.7 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 38.7 billion in 2020.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the need to expand healthcare access, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions, a shortage of physicians, advancements in telecommunications, government support and raising awareness, and rising technology adoption in the wake of COVID-19. However, regional variations in regulations, fraud, and the use of social media for care providers will restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The software & services segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on components, the telehealth market is segmented into software & services, and hardware segment. The software & segment accounted for the largest share of the telehealth market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing adoption of telehealth and telemedicine across the globe. The hardware segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 18.6% in the forecast period.

By delivery mode, the cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the telehealth market in 2019.

Based on the mode of delivery, the global telehealth market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise segments. The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the telehealth market in 2019. The major factors driving the market for cloud-based delivery mode segments are the on-demand nature of the services, their easy scalability, and the cost-curtailing nature of cloud-based solutions.

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest share during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, the need to reduce healthcare expenditure, increasing overall and geriatric population.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Telehealth and Telemedicine Market Overview
4.2 North America: Telehealth and Telemedicine Market, by Product (2019)
4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Telehealth and Telemedicine Market

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Population and Need to Expand Healthcare Access
5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions and Cost-Benefits of Telehealth & Telemedicine
5.2.1.3 Shortage of Physicians
5.2.1.4 Advancements in Telecommunications
5.2.1.5 Government Support and Rising Awareness
5.2.1.6 Technology Adoption in the Wake of COVID-19
5.2.1.6.1 Private and Public Support for COVID-19 Management
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Regulatory Variations Across Regions
5.2.2.2 Fraud in Telemedicine and Telehealth
5.2.2.3 Use of Social Media
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 High Utility in Combating Infectious Diseases and Epidemics
5.2.3.2 Use of Blockchain
5.2.3.3 Ai and Analytics
5.2.3.4 Virtual Assistants
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Inability to Ascertain Hygiene and Cleanliness
5.2.4.2 Behavioral Barriers, Healthcare Affordability, and Lack of Awareness
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Telehealth Market
5.4 Value Chain
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Technology Analysis

6 Telehealth and Telemedicine Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software & Services
6.2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Software & Services
6.2.1.1 Convenience and High Utility are Driving Demand for Remote Monitoring Services and Devices
6.2.2 Real-Time Interaction Software & Services
6.2.2.1 Synchronous Nature and Potential to Increase Healthcare Access Will Drive Market Growth in this Segment
6.2.3 Store-And-Forward Software & Services
6.2.3.1 Limited Reimbursement Scenario May Affect Market Growth
6.3 Hardware
6.3.1 Medical Peripheral Devices
6.3.1.1 Blood Pressure Monitors
6.3.1.1.1 Convenience and Growing Demand Have Ensured High Market Growth in this Segment
6.3.1.2 Blood Glucose Meters
6.3.1.2.1 Growth in the Diabetic Population Will Ensure Strong Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring
6.3.1.3 Weight Scales
6.3.1.3.1 Increase in Obesity Will Ensure Strong Demand for Weight Scales and Management
6.3.1.4 Pulse Oximeters
6.3.1.4.1 Rising Awareness of Self-Monitoring and Device Convenience Have Supported the Demand for Pulse Oximeters
6.3.1.5 Peak Flow Meters
6.3.1.5.1 Technological Advancements and Growing Awareness are Driving Market Growth
6.3.1.6 Ecg Monitors
6.3.1.6.1 Rising Incidence of Cvd Drives Demand for Ecg Monitors
6.3.1.7 Other Medical Peripheral Devices
6.3.2 Monitors
6.3.2.1 Increase in Remote Monitoring and Telemedicine Adoption Will Drive the Requirement of Monitors

7 Telehealth and Telemedicine Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Teleradiology
7.2.1 Teleradiology to Account for the Largest Share of the Telehealth and Telemedicine Market
7.3 Telepsychiatry
7.3.1 Shortage of Mental Health Practitioners and Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Drive Market Growth
7.4 Telestroke
7.4.1 Rising Stroke Incidence and Shortage of Specialists Have Supported the Adoption of Telestroke
7.5 Teleicu
7.5.1 Market for Teleicu to Rise Owing to Rising Emergency Visits, Aging Population, and Personnel Shortage in Rural Areas
7.6 Teledermatology
7.6.1 Wide Usage of High-End Cameras and Rapid Access to Care Have Contributed to the Use of Teledermatology
7.7 Teleconsultation
7.7.1 Shortage of Physicians to Drive the Market for Teleconsultation
7.8 Other Applications

8 Telehealth and Telemedicine Market, by Mode of Delivery
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud-Based Mode of Delivery
8.2.1 Cloud-Based Solutions Dominate the Market
8.3 On-Premise Mode of Delivery
8.3.1 On-Premise Solutions Provide Enhanced Control of Software and Allow Reuse of Existing Infrastructure

9 Telehealth and Telemedicine Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Providers
9.2.1 Providers to Account for the Largest Market Share
9.3 Payers
9.3.1 Telehealth and Telemedicine Enable Payers to Reduce Patient Readmissions and Overhead Costs
9.4 Patients
9.4.1 Cost-Benefits, Emergence of Advanced Wearable Monitors, and Rising Disease Prevalence Support Demand Among Patients
9.5 Other End-users

10 Telehealth and Telemedicine Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 The Us Accounts for the Largest Share of the North American Market
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Increasing Collaboration and Efforts to Promote the Adoption of Telehealth and Telemedicine Will Boost Market Growth in Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Rapid Digitization of Healthcare Systems and the Rise in the Geriatric Population are Driving Market Growth
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Favorable Reimbursement and Investment Scenario for Telehealth Has Supported the Market in France
10.3.3 UK
10.3.3.1 Need to Manage Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and a Severe Shortage of Physicians Have Boosted Adoption of Telehealth
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Established Telehealth and Telespecialty Practices and High Density of Aging Population Drive Market Growth in Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Well-Organized and Efficient Healthcare System Indicates Opportunities for Telehealth Adoption
10.3.6 Roe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 China to Account for the Largest Share of the APAC Telehealth and Telemedicine Market
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Universal Healthcare Coverage, Well-Established Insurance System, and Strong Infrastructure Make Japan a Prominent APAC Market
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 Favorable Government Policies and High Density of Rural Population Support the Market Growth in India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.4.1 The Popularity of Telehealth and Telemedicine is Growing in Australia
10.4.5 Roapac
10.5 Rest of the World
10.5.1 Latin America
10.5.1.1 Legislative Changes, Aging Population, and Uneven Physician Distribution Will Favor Market Growth in Latam
10.5.2 Middle East & Africa
10.5.2.1 Healthcare Infrastructural Development and Government Initiatives Will Drive the Market in the Mea

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2019)
11.3.1 Stars
11.3.2 Emerging Leaders
11.3.3 Pervasive Players
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Start-Ups/Smes (2019)
11.4.1 Progressive Companies
11.4.2 Starting Blocks
11.4.3 Responsive Companies
11.4.4 Dynamic Companies
11.5 Key Partnerships and Collaborations
11.6 Key Product Launches
11.7 Key Acquisitions and Mergers

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Koninklijke Philips
12.2 Medtronic
12.3 GE Healthcare
12.4 Cerner Corporation
12.5 Siemens Healthineers Ag
12.6 Cisco Systems
12.7 Asahi Kasei Corporation
12.8 Iron Bow Technologies
12.9 American Well
12.10 Teladoc Health
12.11 Medvivo Group
12.12 Amc Health
12.13 Telespecialists
12.14 Doctor on Demand
12.15 Mdlive
12.16 Globalmed
12.17 Medweb
12.18 Vsee
12.19 Imediplus
12.20 Chiron Health
12.21 Zipnosis

13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Guide
13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
13.3 Available Customizations

