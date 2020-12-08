Global Tempered Glass Market Report 2020: Negative Impact Expected in 2020 Due to COVID-19 but Moderate Growth Expected for 2021-2025

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tempered Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tempered glass market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global tempered glass market to be negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. From 2021 onwards, we expect the market to recover and grow moderately during 2021-2025



Tempered glass refers to a type of safety glass that is treated by tempering to impart high durability and strength. The tempering process, involving thermal or chemical treatments, compresses the glass surface, thereby reducing the risks of breakage. Tempered glass is more efficient than the conventional annealed glass in terms of heat resistivity, design versatility, lightweight, scratch resistance, and tensile strength.



Owing to these benefits, it has diverse applications across various sectors, including consumer electronics, automobile, home furnishing, construction, etc. Rapid digitalization coupled with the increasing penetration of smart consumer electronics such as, smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc., is primarily driving the demand for tempered glass.



Furthermore, the increasing awareness towards several structural properties such as durability, thermal shock resistance, tensile strength, etc. has catalyzed the product demand in the automotive and electronic sectors. In addition to this, rapid development in the construction industry has led to the increasing utilization of tempered glass as a durable building material in doors, windows, facades, skylights, etc.



Both developed and developing economies are experiencing high demand for tempered glass owing to the rising construction activities including smart housing projects and increasing demand for smart consumer electronics. Rapid urbanization and rising government expenditure on infrastructural development is also contributing to the escalating market growth in these regions.



Furthermore, remodeling activities across these markets have also led to the replacement of traditional glass with tempered glass in both residential and commercial infrastructures.



Moreover, the rising usage of tempered glass for automobile manufacturing, owing to its lightweight and high strength is further catalyzing the market growth.





