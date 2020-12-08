Global Tempered Glass Market Report 2020: Negative Impact Expected in 2020 Due to COVID-19 but Moderate Growth Expected for 2021-2025

Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tempered Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tempered glass market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global tempered glass market to be negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. From 2021 onwards, we expect the market to recover and grow moderately during 2021-2025

Tempered glass refers to a type of safety glass that is treated by tempering to impart high durability and strength. The tempering process, involving thermal or chemical treatments, compresses the glass surface, thereby reducing the risks of breakage. Tempered glass is more efficient than the conventional annealed glass in terms of heat resistivity, design versatility, lightweight, scratch resistance, and tensile strength.

Owing to these benefits, it has diverse applications across various sectors, including consumer electronics, automobile, home furnishing, construction, etc. Rapid digitalization coupled with the increasing penetration of smart consumer electronics such as, smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc., is primarily driving the demand for tempered glass.

Furthermore, the increasing awareness towards several structural properties such as durability, thermal shock resistance, tensile strength, etc. has catalyzed the product demand in the automotive and electronic sectors. In addition to this, rapid development in the construction industry has led to the increasing utilization of tempered glass as a durable building material in doors, windows, facades, skylights, etc.

Both developed and developing economies are experiencing high demand for tempered glass owing to the rising construction activities including smart housing projects and increasing demand for smart consumer electronics. Rapid urbanization and rising government expenditure on infrastructural development is also contributing to the escalating market growth in these regions.

Furthermore, remodeling activities across these markets have also led to the replacement of traditional glass with tempered glass in both residential and commercial infrastructures.

Moreover, the rising usage of tempered glass for automobile manufacturing, owing to its lightweight and high strength is further catalyzing the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global tempered glass market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of Covid-19 on the tampered glass market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the shape?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global tempered glass market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Tempered Glass Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of Covid-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Plain Glass
6.2 Coloured Glass

7 Market Breakup by Shape
7.1 Flat Tempered Glass
7.2 Bent tempered Glass

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Construction
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Major Types
8.1.2.1 Residential
8.1.2.2 Commercial
8.1.2.3 Industrial
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Major Types
8.2.2.1 Rear Window
8.2.2.2 Slide Window
8.2.3 Market Forecast
8.3 Home Appliances
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Major Types
8.3.2.1 Refrigerators
8.3.2.2 Washing Machine
8.3.2.3 Microwave and Oven
8.3.3 Market Forecast
8.4 Gadgets
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Major Types
8.4.2.1 Smartphones
8.4.2.2 Tablets
8.4.2.3 Laptop and Computers
8.4.3 Market Forecast
8.5 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players

  • Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

  • Dlubak Specialty Glass Corporation

  • Guardian Industries

  • Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG)

  • Press Glass SA

  • Romag

  • Saint-Gobain S.A

  • Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

  • Virginia Mirror Co

  • Fuso India Pvt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exnxu

