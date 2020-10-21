    Advertisement

    Global Termite Bait Systems Industry

    Global Termite Bait Systems Market to Reach $348. 3 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Termite Bait Systems estimated at US$264. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$348.

    3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Subterranean, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$126 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dampwood segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $71.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

    The Termite Bait Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

    Drywood Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR

    In the global Drywood segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$45.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$57.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$49.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Arrow Exterminators, Inc.

    • BASF SE

    • Bayer AG

    • DowDuPont, Inc.

    • Ensystex

    • PCT International, Inc.

    • Rentokil Initial PLC

    • Rollins, Inc.

    • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

    • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

    • Syngenta AG

    • Terminix International Company, L.P




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Termite Bait Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Termite Bait Systems Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Termite Bait Systems Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Subterranean (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Subterranean (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Subterranean (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Dampwood (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
    US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Dampwood (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Dampwood (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Drywood (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
    US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Drywood (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Drywood (Type) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Commercial & Industrial (Application) Worldwide
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 17: Commercial & Industrial (Application) Global Historic
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Commercial & Industrial (Application) Distribution of
    Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 20: Residential (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Residential (Application) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: Agriculture & Livestock Farms (Application) Global
    Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 23: Agriculture & Livestock Farms (Application) Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Agriculture & Livestock Farms (Application)
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
    Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Termite Bait Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
    2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 28: United States Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Termite Bait Systems Market in the United States by
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 30: United States Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: United States Termite Bait Systems Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Termite Bait Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 33: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown in the
    United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 34: Canadian Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Canadian Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Review
    by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Termite Bait Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 37: Canadian Termite Bait Systems Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Termite Bait Systems Market in Canada: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 39: Canadian Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 40: Japanese Market for Termite Bait Systems: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: Termite Bait Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 42: Japanese Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Termite
    Bait Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Japanese Termite Bait Systems Market in US$ Thousand
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 46: Chinese Termite Bait Systems Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 47: Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Chinese Termite Bait Systems Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 49: Chinese Demand for Termite Bait Systems in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Termite Bait Systems Market Review in China in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Chinese Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Termite Bait Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 52: European Termite Bait Systems Market Demand Scenario
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Termite Bait Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: European Termite Bait Systems Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Termite Bait Systems Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
    by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 57: European Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: European Termite Bait Systems Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Termite Bait Systems Market in Europe: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 60: European Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 61: Termite Bait Systems Market in France by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 62: French Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Termite Bait Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 65: French Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Review in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 66: French Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 67: Termite Bait Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: German Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 69: German Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: Termite Bait Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: German Termite Bait Systems Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 73: Italian Termite Bait Systems Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Italian Termite Bait Systems Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 76: Italian Demand for Termite Bait Systems in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 77: Termite Bait Systems Market Review in Italy in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Italian Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Termite Bait Systems:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Termite Bait Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 81: United Kingdom Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Termite Bait Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 83: United Kingdom Termite Bait Systems Market in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 85: Spanish Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Spanish Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Review
    by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Termite Bait Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 88: Spanish Termite Bait Systems Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Termite Bait Systems Market in Spain: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 90: Spanish Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 91: Russian Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Termite Bait Systems Market in Russia by Type:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Russian Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Russian Termite Bait Systems Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 95: Termite Bait Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
    Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 96: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 97: Rest of Europe Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Termite Bait Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 99: Rest of Europe Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Rest of Europe Termite Bait Systems Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 101: Termite Bait Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Rest of Europe Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 103: Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Termite Bait Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Termite Bait Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Termite Bait Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 110: Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Historic Market
    Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 112: Termite Bait Systems Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Australian Termite Bait Systems Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Australian Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Termite Bait Systems Market in Australia: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: Australian Termite Bait Systems Market in Retrospect
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 118: Indian Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Indian Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Review
    by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Termite Bait Systems Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 121: Indian Termite Bait Systems Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 122: Termite Bait Systems Market in India: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 123: Indian Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 124: Termite Bait Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: South Korean Termite Bait Systems Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Termite Bait Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: South Korean Termite Bait Systems Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Termite Bait
    Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
    by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Termite Bait Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Market
    Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Termite Bait Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Market in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 136: Latin American Termite Bait Systems Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Termite Bait Systems Market in Latin America in US$
    Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Termite Bait Systems Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 139: Latin American Termite Bait Systems Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 140: Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Termite Bait Systems Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 142: Latin American Demand for Termite Bait Systems in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 143: Termite Bait Systems Market Review in Latin America
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Latin American Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 145: Argentinean Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Termite Bait Systems Market in Argentina in US$
    Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 147: Argentinean Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Argentinean Termite Bait Systems Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 149: Termite Bait Systems Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 150: Argentinean Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 151: Termite Bait Systems Market in Brazil by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian Termite Bait Systems Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Termite Bait Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 155: Brazilian Termite Bait Systems Historic Market
    Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Brazilian Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 157: Termite Bait Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Mexican Termite Bait Systems Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Mexican Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Termite Bait Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 161: Mexican Termite Bait Systems Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in
    Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 163: Rest of Latin America Termite Bait Systems Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Termite Bait Systems Market in Rest of Latin America
    by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 165: Rest of Latin America Termite Bait Systems Market
    Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: Rest of Latin America Termite Bait Systems Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: Termite Bait Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
    Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 168: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest
    of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 169: The Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 170: Termite Bait Systems Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 171: The Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 173: The Middle East Termite Bait Systems Historic Market
    by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Termite Bait Systems Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
    2027

    Table 175: The Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 176: Termite Bait Systems Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 177: The Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 178: Iranian Market for Termite Bait Systems: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 179: Termite Bait Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Iranian Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Termite
    Bait Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 182: Iranian Termite Bait Systems Market in US$ Thousand
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 183: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 184: Israeli Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 185: Termite Bait Systems Market in Israel in US$
    Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 186: Israeli Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 187: Israeli Termite Bait Systems Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 188: Termite Bait Systems Market in Israel: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 189: Israeli Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 190: Saudi Arabian Termite Bait Systems Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Saudi Arabian Termite Bait Systems Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Termite Bait Systems in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 194: Termite Bait Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Saudi Arabian Termite Bait Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 196: Termite Bait Systems Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates Termite Bait Systems Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: Termite Bait Systems Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: United Arab Emirates Termite Bait Systems Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 202: Termite Bait Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: Rest of Middle East Termite Bait Systems Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Rest of Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market
    Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Termite Bait Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: Rest of Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 207: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in
    Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 208: African Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 209: Termite Bait Systems Market in Africa by Type:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 210: African Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 211: African Termite Bait Systems Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 212: Termite Bait Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
    Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 213: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown in
    Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 47
