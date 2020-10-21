Global Termite Bait Systems Industry

Global Termite Bait Systems Market to Reach $348. 3 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Termite Bait Systems estimated at US$264. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$348.

3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Subterranean, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$126 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dampwood segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $71.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Termite Bait Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Drywood Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR



In the global Drywood segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$45.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$57.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$49.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arrow Exterminators, Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

Ensystex

PCT International, Inc.

Rentokil Initial PLC

Rollins, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Syngenta AG

Terminix International Company, L.P







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Termite Bait Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Termite Bait Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Termite Bait Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Subterranean (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Subterranean (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Subterranean (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Dampwood (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Dampwood (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Dampwood (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Drywood (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Drywood (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Drywood (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Commercial & Industrial (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Commercial & Industrial (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Commercial & Industrial (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Residential (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Residential (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Agriculture & Livestock Farms (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Agriculture & Livestock Farms (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Agriculture & Livestock Farms (Application)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Termite Bait Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Termite Bait Systems Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Termite Bait Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Termite Bait Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Termite Bait Systems Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Termite Bait Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Termite Bait Systems Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Termite Bait Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Termite Bait Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Termite

Bait Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Termite Bait Systems Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Termite Bait Systems Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Termite Bait Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Termite Bait Systems in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Termite Bait Systems Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Termite Bait Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Termite Bait Systems Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Termite Bait Systems Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Termite Bait Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Termite Bait Systems Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Termite Bait Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Termite Bait Systems Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Termite Bait Systems Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Termite Bait Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Termite Bait Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Termite Bait Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Termite Bait Systems Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Termite Bait Systems Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Termite Bait Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Termite Bait Systems in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Termite Bait Systems Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Termite Bait Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Termite Bait Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Termite Bait Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Termite Bait Systems Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Termite Bait Systems Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Termite Bait Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Termite Bait Systems Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Termite Bait Systems Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Termite Bait Systems Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Termite Bait Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Termite Bait Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Termite Bait Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Termite Bait Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Termite Bait Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Termite Bait Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Termite Bait Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Termite Bait Systems Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Termite Bait Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Termite Bait Systems Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Termite Bait Systems Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Termite Bait Systems Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Termite Bait Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Termite Bait Systems Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Termite Bait Systems Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Termite Bait Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Termite Bait Systems Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Termite Bait Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Termite Bait

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Termite Bait Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Termite Bait Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Termite Bait Systems Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Termite Bait Systems Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 137: Termite Bait Systems Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Termite Bait Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Termite Bait Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Termite Bait Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Termite Bait Systems in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Termite Bait Systems Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Termite Bait Systems Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Termite Bait Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Termite Bait Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Termite Bait Systems Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Termite Bait Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Termite Bait Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Termite Bait Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Termite Bait Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Termite Bait Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Termite Bait Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Termite Bait Systems Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Termite Bait Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Termite Bait Systems Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Termite Bait Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Termite Bait Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Termite Bait Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 168: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Termite Bait Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Termite Bait Systems Historic Market

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Termite Bait Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 175: The Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Termite Bait Systems Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Termite Bait Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Termite Bait Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Termite

Bait Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Termite Bait Systems Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Termite Bait Systems Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Termite Bait Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Termite Bait Systems Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Termite Bait Systems Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Termite Bait Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Termite Bait Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Termite Bait Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Termite Bait Systems in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Termite Bait Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Termite Bait Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Termite Bait Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Termite Bait Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Termite Bait Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Termite Bait Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Termite Bait Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Termite Bait Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Termite Bait Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Termite Bait Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Termite Bait Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Termite Bait Systems Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Termite Bait Systems Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Termite Bait Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: Termite Bait Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

