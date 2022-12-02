Global Testing Corporation Limited's (SGX:AYN) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Global Testing's (SGX:AYN) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Global Testing's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Global Testing is:

33% = US$13m ÷ US$39m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.33.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Global Testing's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Global Testing has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 25% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Global Testing's considerable five year net income growth of 46% was to be expected.

We then compared Global Testing's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 29% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Global Testing's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Global Testing Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Global Testing has a three-year median payout ratio of 47% (where it is retaining 53% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Global Testing is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Global Testing has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Global Testing's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Global Testing by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

