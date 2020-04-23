Global Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.6%. Reppe Process, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Reppe Process will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$60.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$52.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Reppe Process will reach a market size of US$95.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$478.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Ashland Inc.
- BASF SE
- BioAmber Inc.
- Dairen Chemical Corporation
- INVISTA
- MilliporeSigma
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Penn A Kem LLC
- Saudi International Petrochemical Company
- Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd.
- TCC Chemical Corporation
