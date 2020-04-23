Global Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.6%. Reppe Process, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Reppe Process will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$60.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$52.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Reppe Process will reach a market size of US$95.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$478.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Tetrahydrofuran (THF): Expanding Applications Fuel Market Growth

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Uses of Tetrahydrofuran in Varied Forms Benefit Market

Expansion

PTMEG: The Largest and the Fastest Growing End-Use Segment of

Tetrahydrofuran

THF as a Resin Solvent

Magnetic Tape

Coatings

Adhesives

PVC Cements

Cellophane and Vinyl Films

Specialty Coating-Systems

THF as a Reaction Solvent

Pharmaceutical Solvent Applications

Laboratory Usage

Reaction Medium

Extractant

Starting Material in Syntheses

Asia-Pacific at the Forefront of THF Consumption

Stable Chemical Industry Provides Opportunities for THF Market

Production Scenario

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Ashland, Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

BioAmber, Inc. (Canada)

Dairen Chemical Corporation (China)

INVISTA (USA)

MilliporeSigma (USA)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Penn A Kem LLC (USA)

Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Saudi Arabia)

Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd. (China)

TCC Chemical Corporation (Taiwan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Focus on Green Chemistry: A Strong Growth Driver for

2-MeTHF

ecoMeTHF?: A Truly Green and Cost-Saving Alternative

Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000: Advantages Over

Petro-based THF

Production Scenario

Major End-Use Market Segments

THF Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Dynamics in Butanediol (BDO)

Market

Growing Use of Spandex in Textile and Other Applications Drives

Demand for THF-Derived PTMEG

Favorable Trends in Succinic Acid Strengthens Market Prospects

for Derivatives THF and BDO

Major Applications of Succinic Acid and Succinic Acid Derivatives

Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME): An Eco-Friendly Alternative

for THF?





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



