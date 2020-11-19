Global Textile Machinery Industry

Consumers Turn Pessimistic Amid the Pandemic. Hit by Reduced Spending, Textile Industry Nose-Dives. Experiencing the knock-on effects from the beleaguered textile industry, global market for Textile Machinery is expected to slump by -30% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover to reach 10.

9 million units by the year 2027 trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. COVID-19 has come down hard on the textile & fashion industry. Between 1Q and 2Q, the industry moved swiftly from shortage of raw material supply to order cancellations. Retail sales of apparel & home furnishings worldwide are continuing to plummet in response to cutback son consumer spending as a result of rising unemployment & shrinking disposable incomes. The string of bad market fundamentals characterized by low demand, order cancellations, labor/raw material disruptions & revenue losses, is impacting the textile industry & its entire value chain & allied sectors. With global GDP dipping into the red at -3% for the year 2020, sales of textiles, garments and apparel remains subdued. As businesses struggle to keep afloat, job cuts and bankruptcies are expected to rise sending millions into unemployment. Unemployment rates are climbing to worrisome levels in both developed and developing economies alike. In the US alone, over 5.2 million people have filed for unemployment claims over the last 1 month. The loss in consumer confidence and erosion of household wealth and discretionary spending will impact virtually every industry and business worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has therefore pushed consumers to conserve cash. With unemployment rates rising amid the virus induced economic crisis, consumers are cutting spending budgets. Unemployment rates have hit never-before highs with the US topping the charts with 12.5% unemployed as a % of total labor force.

Social outlook against this background remains grim with households expected witness erosion in wealth. Personal financial outlook, community, economy, job security confidence, purchasing and investment confidence are all tumbling as the human and economic cost of the global pandemic rises. Investments in procurement of new textile machinery, against this backdrop, is taking a direct blow as textile plants idle and/or function at less than 60% capacity. A part of the industrial machine tools market, textile machinery will feel the pain of declining manufacturing activity. Division of labor, modular manufacturing strategies, outsourcing to reduce costs and increase the efficiency, consistency, and quality of each operations, have made the manufacturing sector most vulnerable amid the lockdown restrictions. An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low in 2020 as compared to the 53.8 in 2019. With roots in China, the world’s supply chains are facing unprecedented disruption and shutdown. Interwoven with a demand crisis, the supply chain shocks are exerting a compounded blow to manufacturing companies worldwide. A combination of all the aforementioned macro-economic issues alongside more specific factors such as suspension of the transportation and changes in demand patterns have dealt a debilitating blow to the manufacturing industry. On a monthly basis, global manufacturing PMI continuously degraded from 52.2 points in January 2020 to 39.6 points in April 2020 and 42.4 points in May 2020. This indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers’ inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Business investment confidence is tumbling amidst poor demand, falling profits, liquidity crunch and a reeling global economy. The "great lockdown" of 2020 has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector.

In the post COVID-19 period, growth will be led by the re-emergence of China as a key market. China represents the largest market for textile machinery. Once being a major importer of textile machinery, China transformed into a global hub for manufacturing of textile machinery and swiftly became a major exporter of world-class textile machinery to all parts of the world. China has remained the largest investor in textile machinery such as spinning, weaving, and knitting machinery over the recent past. Favorable government support in terms of recent initiatives such as ’Made in China 2025’ and 13th five year plan for the textile industry with focus on automation and value-added manufacturing has pumped significant investments into upstream textile plants. Textile machinery manufacturers in China have and will continue to invest heavily to address the increasing apparel demand from both Chinese and foreign customers. A major reason behind the popularity of Chinese textile machinery in Asian countries is its low cost and close proximity. Some of the machinery from China, cost about half the price compared to its western counterparts. Growth in the industry is supported by technological innovations. China represents one of the major exporters of textile machinery, with China-made textile machinery accounting for more than 35% of worldwide textile machinery exports. The country manufactures more than 600 types of textile machinery and ancillaries. Chinese companies have developed various energy saving and emission reduction products at very competitive prices. Additionally, textile machinery companies have also incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in their product offerings. About 80% of the Chinese domestic textile machinery market comprises China-made products, while the remaining 20% is imported from other countries. Chinese provinces like Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang account for about 70% of the country’s overall textile machinery imports. All of these factors prime China for post pandemic growth resurgence.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Brother Industries Ltd.

  • Andritz AG

  • Batliboi Ltd.

  • Cheran Machines India Pvt., Ltd.

  • Cortex

  • Albany International Corp.

  • CPM Wolverine Proctor LLC

  • C. A. Litzler Co., Inc.

  • A.T.E. Enterprises Pvt., Ltd. (HMX)

  • China Hi-Tech Group Corporation




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1

1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1
Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit II-1
COVID-19 Inflicts Considerable Damage on Global Textile
Machinery Industry II-2
Global Economy Stares at an Impending Crisis II-3
Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-5
Exhibit 2: Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes
for a Quick Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points
for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020 II-6
Textile Machinery: An Introduction II-6
Types of Textile Machinery II-7
Spinning Machinery II-7
Draw Texturing Machines II-8
Weaving Machinery II-8
Fabric Knitting Machinery II-9
Textile Finishing Machinery II-9
Outlook II-9
Regional Landscape II-10
Exhibit 3: Global Apparel Market by Geographic Region (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific,
Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North
America II-11
Asian Countries Continue to Drive Future Market Growth II-11
China: The Frontrunner in the Textile Machinery Market II-12
World Textile Machinery Shipments II-13
Spinning Machinery II-13
Exhibit 4: Global Spinning Machines Shipments (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Rotors,
Long-Staple Spindles and Short-Staple Spindles II-13
Draw Texturing Machinery II-14
Exhibit 5: Global Draw Texturing Machines Shipments (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Single
Heater and Double Heater II-14
Knitting Machinery II-15
Exhibit 6: Global Knitting Machines Shipments (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Large
Circular Knitting Machines (Single and Double), and Flat
Knitting Machines II-15
Weaving Machines II-16
Exhibit 7: Global Weaving Machines Shipments (2019): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Air-Jet, Rapier &
Projectile, and Water-Jet II-16
Overview of Textile Industry II-16
Exhibit 8: Global Textiles Market by End-Use Application
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apparel, Home
Textiles, Nonwovens and Technical Textiles II-18
Exhibit 9: Global Textile Materials Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Market Volume by Product Group/Segment II-19
Exhibit 10: Global Market for Nonwovens (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Application II-20
Recent Market Activity II-21
World Brands II-22

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-23

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-25
Industry 4.0 Set to Reboot & Intensify Digitalization to
Benefit Textile Machinery Industry II-25
Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation &
Intelligence II-26
Artificial Intelligence to Bring Improved Quality Control in
Textiles & Apparel Sector II-27
Advancements in the Weaving Machinery Market II-28
Sustainability Gains Prominence II-28
3D Weaving Machines Becoming the Mainstay II-29
Fashion Conscious Women Bodes Well for Textile Machinery Market II-29
Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles Lends Traction to
Market Growth II-29
Exhibit 11: World Textile Production by Textile Type (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Technical
Textiles and Traditional Textiles II-31
Exhibit 12: World Technical Textiles Production by Country/
Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Americas, China, EU, India, and Rest of World
Country/Region % Share II-32
Exhibit 13: World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for
Composites, Nonwovens and Woven II-32
Exhibit 14: World Technical Textiles Market Annual Sales
Breakdown (%) by Application for 2019 and 2025 II-33
Circular Knitting Machines: An Overview II-33
Macro Factors Driving the World Textiles Sector Generate
Parallel Opportunities for Textiles Machinery II-34
Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population II-34
Exhibit 15: World Population Estimates (2000-2050) II-35
Rapid Pace of Urbanization II-36
Exhibit 16: World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban
Areas by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050 II-36
Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment II-37
Exhibit 17: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 II-37
Exhibit 18: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region II-38
Technology Advancements Open New Growth Avenues II-38
Select Recent Product Developments/Innovations II-39
TRADE STATISTICS II-41
Exhibit 19: Global Exports of Spinning Machines (2019):
Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination Country II-41
Exhibit 20: Global Exports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019):
Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination Country II-42
Exhibit 21: Global Exports of Textile Machinery (Extruding,
Drawing, Texturing, Cutting Man-Made Textile Materials)
(2019): Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination
Country II-43
Exhibit 22: Global Exports of Knitting Machinery (Flat;
Stitch-bonding) (2019): Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s
by Destination Country II-44

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-45
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 II-45

Table 2: World Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 II-46

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest
of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-47

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Spinning Machines
by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 II-48

Table 5: World Historic Review for Spinning Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 II-49

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinning Machines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest
of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-50

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Draw Texturizing
Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 II-51

Table 8: World Historic Review for Draw Texturizing Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 II-52

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Draw Texturizing
Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-53

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Knitting Machines
by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 II-54

Table 11: World Historic Review for Knitting Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 II-55

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Knitting Machines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest
of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-56

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Machine
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 II-57

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Machine Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 II-58

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Machine Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest
of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-59

III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

UNITED STATES III-1
Market Overview III-1
The US Textile Machinery Market: Immediate Prospects Remain
Sluggish III-1
EXPORT-IMPORT DATA III-2
Exhibit 23: US Imports of Textile Spinning Machinery (2019):
Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin III-2
Exhibit 24: US Imports of Carding Machinery (Textile Fiber
Preparation) (2019): Breakdown of Import Value by Country of
Origin III-3
Exhibit 25: US Imports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019):
Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin III-4
Exhibit 26: US Imports of Circular Knitting Machines (Cylinder
Diameter More than 165 mm) (2019): Breakdown of Import Value
by Country of Origin III-5
Exhibit 27: US Imports of Flat Knitting Machines (2019):
Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin III-6
Exhibit 28: US Imports of Finishing of Felt or Nonwovens
Machines (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by
Country of Origin III-7
Exhibit 29: US Imports of Extruding, Drawing, Texturing or
Cutting Man-Made Textile Material Machines (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin III-8
Market Analytics III-9
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 III-9

Table 17: USA Historic Review for Textile Machinery by Machine
Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting
Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-10

Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-11

JAPAN III-12
Market Overview III-12
Market Analytics III-13
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 III-13

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-14

Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15

CHINA III-16
Despite COVID-19 Scare, China to Remain the Most Important
Market for Textile Machinery III-16
Textile Machinery Exports to Remain Firm III-16
Export Import Scenario III-18
Exhibit 30: Chinese Exports of Knitting Machinery (Flat;
Stitch-bonding) (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export
Value by Destination Country III-18
Exhibit 31: Chinese Imports of Spinning Machines (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of
Origin III-19
Exhibit 32: Chinese Imports of Carding Machines (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of
Origin III-19
Market Analytics III-20
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 III-20

Table 23: China Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-21

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-22

EUROPE III-23
Textile Machinery Market in Europe takes a Hit Amid COVID-19
Outbreak III-23
Market Analytics III-24
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Geographic Region - Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 III-24

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Geographic Region - Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-25

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-26

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 III-27

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-28

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-29

GERMANY III-30
Market Overview III-30
Market Analytics III-31
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 III-31

Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-32

Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33

ITALY III-34
Market Overview III-34
Market Analytics III-35
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 III-35

Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-36

Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-37

UNITED KINGDOM III-38
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 III-38

Table 38: UK Historic Review for Textile Machinery by Machine
Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting
Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-39

Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-40

SPAIN III-41
Market Overview III-41
Market Analytics III-42
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 III-42

Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-43

Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-44

RUSSIA III-45
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 III-45

Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-46

Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-47

REST OF EUROPE III-48
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 III-48

Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-49

Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 III-50

ASIA-PACIFIC III-51
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 III-51

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012
through 2019 III-52

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-53

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 III-54

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-55

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 III-56

INDIA III-57
Market Overview III-57
Growth Opportunities Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak and Rising Anti-
China Sentiment III-58
An Import Centric Nation III-58
Export Import Scenario III-59
Exhibit 33: Indian Exports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Destination
Country III-59
Exhibit 34: Indian Exports of Knitting Machines (Flat, Stitch-
Bonding) (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by
Destination Country III-60
Exhibit 35: Indian Imports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of
Origin III-60
Market Analytics III-61
Table 55: India Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 III-61

Table 56: India Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-62

Table 57: India 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-63

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC III-64
Overview of Select Markets III-64
Bangladesh III-64
Pakistan III-64
Taiwan III-65
Market Analytics III-66
Table 58: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw
Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 III-66

Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012
through 2019 III-67

Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 III-68

LATIN AMERICA III-69
Table 61: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for Years 2020 through 2027 III-69

Table 62: Latin America Historic Review for Textile Machinery
by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012
through 2019 III-70

Table 63: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-71

Table 64: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 III-72

Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 III-73

Table 66: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 III-74

BRAZIL III-75
Table 67: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Textile

