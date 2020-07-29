    Advertisement

    Global Thermally Conductive Grease Industry

    Global Thermally Conductive Grease Market to Reach $499. 7 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermally Conductive Grease estimated at US$330 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$499.

    7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027. Silicone Grease, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$278 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-silicone Grease segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR

    The Thermally Conductive Grease market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • 3M Company

    • ACC Silicones Ltd.

    • Aos Thermal Compounds

    • Aremco Products, Inc.

    • DowDuPont, Inc.

    • Electrolube

    • Fujipoly America

    • Henkel AG & Co., KgaA

    • Intertronics

    • Laird PLC

    • Lord Corporation

    • M.G. Chemicals Ltd.

    • Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

    • Novagard Solutions

    • NuSil Technology LLC

    • Omega Engineering, Inc.

    • Parker Hannifin Corporation

    • Shin-Etsu MicroSi, Inc.

    • Wacker Chemie AG

    • Wakefield-Vette, Inc.

    • Zalman Tech Co., Ltd.




    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
