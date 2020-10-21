    Advertisement

    Global THIN WAFER Industry

    Global THIN WAFER Market to Reach $9. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for THIN WAFER estimated at US$7. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.

    3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 125mm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 200 mm segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR

    The THIN WAFER market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.

    300mm Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

    In the global 300mm segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • 3M Company

    • Applied Materials, Inc.

    • Brewer Science, Inc.

    • DISCO Corporation

    • EV Group

    • Lg Siltron Inc.

    • Lintec Corporation

    • Mechatronik Systemtechnik GmbH.

    • Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.

    • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

    • Siltronic AG

    • SUMCO Corporation

    • SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd.

    • Suss MicroTec AG

    • Synovo GmbH

    • Ulvac GmbH




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    THIN WAFER Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
    2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: THIN WAFER Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: THIN WAFER Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
    Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: 125mm (Wafer Size) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: 125mm (Wafer Size) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: 125mm (Wafer Size) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: 200 mm (Wafer Size) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: 200 mm (Wafer Size) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: 200 mm (Wafer Size) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: 300mm (Wafer Size) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: 300mm (Wafer Size) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: 300mm (Wafer Size) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: MEMS Devices (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: MEMS Devices (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: MEMS Devices (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Memory (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Memory (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Memory (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: RF Devices (Application) Sales Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 20: RF Devices (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
    in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: RF Devices (Application) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: LEDs (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: LEDs (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: LEDs (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
    Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: Logic (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Logic (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Logic (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
    Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US THIN WAFER Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 31: United States THIN WAFER Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: THIN WAFER Market in the United States by Wafer Size:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 33: United States THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
    Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: United States THIN WAFER Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: THIN WAFER Historic Demand Patterns in the United
    States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 36: THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown in the United
    States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 37: Canadian THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Canadian THIN WAFER Historic Market Review by Wafer
    Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 39: THIN WAFER Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 40: Canadian THIN WAFER Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: THIN WAFER Market in Canada: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 42: Canadian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 43: Japanese Market for THIN WAFER: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: THIN WAFER Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
    in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 45: Japanese THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by Wafer
    Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for THIN
    WAFER in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 47: Japanese THIN WAFER Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 48: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 49: Chinese THIN WAFER Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 50: THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
    Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Chinese THIN WAFER Market by Wafer Size: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 52: Chinese Demand for THIN WAFER in US$ Million by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 53: THIN WAFER Market Review in China in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 54: Chinese THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European THIN WAFER Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
    ( in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 55: European THIN WAFER Market Demand Scenario in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 56: THIN WAFER Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 57: European THIN WAFER Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: European THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2020-2027

    Table 59: THIN WAFER Market in Europe in US$ Million by Wafer
    Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 60: European THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
    Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: European THIN WAFER Addressable Market Opportunity in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 62: THIN WAFER Market in Europe: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 63: European THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 64: THIN WAFER Market in France by Wafer Size: Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: French THIN WAFER Historic Market Scenario in US$
    Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 66: French THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by Wafer
    Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: THIN WAFER Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 68: French THIN WAFER Historic Market Review in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 69: French THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
    Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 70: THIN WAFER Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 71: German THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in US$
    Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 72: German THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
    Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: THIN WAFER Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 74: German THIN WAFER Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 75: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in Germany by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 76: Italian THIN WAFER Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
    Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Italian THIN WAFER Market by Wafer Size: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 79: Italian Demand for THIN WAFER in US$ Million by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: THIN WAFER Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Italian THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 82: United Kingdom Market for THIN WAFER: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 83: THIN WAFER Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 84: United Kingdom THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
    Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    THIN WAFER in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: United Kingdom THIN WAFER Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 87: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 88: Spanish THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Spanish THIN WAFER Historic Market Review by Wafer
    Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 90: THIN WAFER Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 91: Spanish THIN WAFER Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: THIN WAFER Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
    Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Spanish THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 94: Russian THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Projections
    in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027

    Table 95: THIN WAFER Market in Russia by Wafer Size: A Historic
    Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 96: Russian THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
    Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Russian THIN WAFER Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 98: THIN WAFER Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
    Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 99: THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 100: Rest of Europe THIN WAFER Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2020-2027

    Table 101: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
    by Wafer Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Rest of Europe THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
    Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Rest of Europe THIN WAFER Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 104: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 105: Rest of Europe THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 106: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 107: THIN WAFER Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: THIN WAFER Market in Asia-Pacific by Wafer Size:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 110: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
    Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: THIN WAFER Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 113: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Historic Market Review in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 115: THIN WAFER Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 116: Australian THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Australian THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
    Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 118: THIN WAFER Market in Australia: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: Australian THIN WAFER Market in Retrospect in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 120: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in Australia by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 121: Indian THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027

    Table 122: Indian THIN WAFER Historic Market Review by Wafer
    Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 123: THIN WAFER Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 124: Indian THIN WAFER Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 125: THIN WAFER Market in India: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 126: Indian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 127: THIN WAFER Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: South Korean THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 129: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in South Korea
    by Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 130: THIN WAFER Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: South Korean THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 132: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in South Korea
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for THIN WAFER: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 134: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Share
    Analysis by Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for THIN WAFER in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 138: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 139: Latin American THIN WAFER Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 140: THIN WAFER Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American THIN WAFER Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 142: Latin American THIN WAFER Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 143: THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
    in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Latin American THIN WAFER Market by Wafer Size:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 145: Latin American Demand for THIN WAFER in US$ Million
    by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 146: THIN WAFER Market Review in Latin America in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Latin American THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 148: Argentinean THIN WAFER Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2020-2027

    Table 149: THIN WAFER Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
    Wafer Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 150: Argentinean THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
    Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Argentinean THIN WAFER Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 152: THIN WAFER Market in Argentina: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 153: Argentinean THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 154: THIN WAFER Market in Brazil by Wafer Size: Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Brazilian THIN WAFER Historic Market Scenario in US$
    Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Brazilian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by Wafer
    Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: THIN WAFER Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 158: Brazilian THIN WAFER Historic Market Review in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Brazilian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 160: THIN WAFER Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 161: Mexican THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in US$
    Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Mexican THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
    Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: THIN WAFER Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 164: Mexican THIN WAFER Market in Retrospect in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 165: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 166: Rest of Latin America THIN WAFER Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Latin America by Wafer
    Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 168: Rest of Latin America THIN WAFER Market Share
    Breakdown by Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 169: Rest of Latin America THIN WAFER Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 170: THIN WAFER Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
    America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 171: THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
    America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 172: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 173: THIN WAFER Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 174: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 175: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027

    Table 176: The Middle East THIN WAFER Historic Market by Wafer
    Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 177: THIN WAFER Market in the Middle East: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 178: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 179: THIN WAFER Market in the Middle East: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 180: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 181: Iranian Market for THIN WAFER: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 182: THIN WAFER Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
    in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Iranian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by Wafer
    Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for THIN
    WAFER in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 185: Iranian THIN WAFER Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 186: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 187: Israeli THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2020-2027

    Table 188: THIN WAFER Market in Israel in US$ Million by Wafer
    Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 189: Israeli THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
    Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 190: Israeli THIN WAFER Addressable Market Opportunity in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 191: THIN WAFER Market in Israel: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 192: Israeli THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 193: Saudi Arabian THIN WAFER Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
    in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Saudi Arabian THIN WAFER Market by Wafer Size:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for THIN WAFER in US$ Million
    by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 197: THIN WAFER Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Saudi Arabian THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 199: THIN WAFER Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Wafer Size for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: United Arab Emirates THIN WAFER Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 201: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in United Arab
    Emirates by Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: THIN WAFER Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: United Arab Emirates THIN WAFER Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 204: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in United Arab
    Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 205: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: Rest of Middle East THIN WAFER Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2012-2019

    Table 207: Rest of Middle East THIN WAFER Market Share
    Breakdown by Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 208: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 209: Rest of Middle East THIN WAFER Market in Retrospect
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 210: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in Rest of
    Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 211: African THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Projections
    in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027

    Table 212: THIN WAFER Market in Africa by Wafer Size:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 213: African THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
    Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 214: African THIN WAFER Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 215: THIN WAFER Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
    Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 216: THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 41
