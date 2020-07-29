    Advertisement

    Global Timber Decking Industry

    Global Timber Decking Market to Reach $10. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Timber Decking estimated at US$8. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.

    New York, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Timber Decking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900419/?utm_source=GNW
    3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Treated Wood Decking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the WPC Decking segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

    The Timber Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.

    Untreated Wood Decking Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

    In the global Untreated Wood Decking segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 372-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Accsys Technologies Plc

    • Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

    • Advantage Trim &Lumber Co.

    • Boral Ltd.

    • Cali Bamboo LLC

    • Dasso Group

    • East Teak Fine Hardwoods

    • Eva-Last Distributors

    • Fiberon

    • KAYU International, Inc

    • Moso International B.V.

    • Outdoor Structures Australia

    • Roseburg

    • TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

    • The Millboard Company Ltd.

    • Timber Holdings USA LLC .

    • TimberTech

    • Trex Co., Inc.

    • UPM

    • Vetedy Group

    • Western Forest Products

    • Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Timber Decking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Timber Decking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Timber Decking Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Timber Decking Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Treated Wood Decking (Material) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Treated Wood Decking (Material) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Treated Wood Decking (Material) Market Share Breakdown
    of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: WPC Decking (Material) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: WPC Decking (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: WPC Decking (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Untreated Wood Decking (Material) Geographic Market
    Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Untreated Wood Decking (Material) Region Wise
    Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
    2019

    Table 12: Untreated Wood Decking (Material) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 13: Bamboo Wood Decking (Material) World Market Estimates
    and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Bamboo Wood Decking (Material) Market Historic Review
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Bamboo Wood Decking (Material) Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Residential Sector (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Residential Sector (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Residential Sector (End-Use) Distribution of Global
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Non-Residential Sector (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 20: Non-Residential Sector (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
    Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
    2019

    Table 21: Non-Residential Sector (End-Use) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: New Projects (Project Type) Market Opportunity
    Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 23: New Projects (Project Type) Global Historic Demand in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

    Table 24: New Projects (Project Type) Market Share Distribution
    in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: Repair & Improvements (Project Type) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Repair & Improvements (Project Type) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 27: Repair & Improvements (Project Type) Market Share
    Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Timber Decking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 28: Timber Decking Market in the United States in US$
    Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 29: Timber Decking Historic Demand Patterns in the United
    States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 30: United States Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: United States Timber Decking Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Timber Decking Historic Demand Patterns in the United
    States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 33: Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown in the United
    States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: United States Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Project Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Timber Decking Market in the United States by Project
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 36: United States Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown
    by Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 37: Canadian Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 38: Timber Decking Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in
    US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019

    Table 39: Canadian Timber Decking Market Shares in Percentages
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 40: Canadian Timber Decking Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Timber Decking Market in Canada: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
    2012-2019

    Table 42: Canadian Timber Decking Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: Canadian Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Canadian Timber Decking Historic Market Review by
    Project Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Timber Decking Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Project Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 46: Japanese Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Timber Decking Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
    Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Japanese Timber Decking Market Share in Percentages
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Timber
    Decking in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Japanese Timber Decking Market in US$ Million by
    End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Timber Decking Market Share Shift in Japan by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: Japanese Market for Timber Decking: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 53: Timber Decking Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 54: Japanese Timber Decking Market Share Analysis by
    Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Timber
    Decking Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Timber Decking Historic Demand Scenario in China in
    US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 57: Chinese Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown by
    Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: Chinese Demand for Timber Decking in US$ Million by
    End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 59: Timber Decking Market Review in China in US$ Million
    by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 60: Chinese Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Chinese Timber Decking Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Million by Project Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis in China in
    US$ Million by Project Type: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Chinese Timber Decking Market by Project Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Timber Decking Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 64: European Timber Decking Market Demand Scenario in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 65: Timber Decking Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 66: European Timber Decking Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: Timber Decking Demand Potential in Europe in US$
    Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 68: European Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Timber Decking Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales
    by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 70: European Timber Decking Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 71: Timber Decking Market in Europe: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 72: European Timber Decking Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: European Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type: 2020-2027

    Table 74: Timber Decking Market in Europe in US$ Million by
    Project Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: European Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown by
    Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 76: Timber Decking Recent Past, Current & Future Market
    Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 77: French Timber Decking Market: Historic Review in US$
    Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 78: French Timber Decking Market Share Shift by Material:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: Timber Decking Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
    in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 80: French Timber Decking Historic Market Review in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 81: French Timber Decking Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 82: Timber Decking Market in France by Project Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 83: French Timber Decking Historic Market Scenario in US$
    Million by Project Type: 2012-2019

    Table 84: French Timber Decking Market Share Analysis by
    Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 85: German Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 86: Timber Decking Market in Germany: Historic Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 87: German Timber Decking Market Share Distribution by
    Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: Timber Decking Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 89: German Timber Decking Market in Retrospect in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Timber Decking Market Share Distribution in Germany
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: Timber Decking Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 92: German Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis in US$
    Million by Project Type: 2012-2019

    Table 93: German Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown by
    Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 94: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Timber
    Decking Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Timber Decking Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in
    US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 96: Italian Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown by
    Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Italian Demand for Timber Decking in US$ Million by
    End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 98: Timber Decking Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
    by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Italian Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Italian Timber Decking Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million by Project Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
    US$ Million by Project Type: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Italian Timber Decking Market by Project Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 103: United Kingdom Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Timber Decking Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom
    in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 105: United Kingdom Timber Decking Market Share in
    Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Timber Decking in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 107: United Kingdom Timber Decking Market in US$ Million
    by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Timber Decking Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Timber Decking: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Timber Decking Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 111: United Kingdom Timber Decking Market Share Analysis
    by Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 112: Spanish Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 113: Timber Decking Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in
    US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019

    Table 114: Spanish Timber Decking Market Shares in Percentages
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Spanish Timber Decking Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Timber Decking Market in Spain: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
    2012-2019

    Table 117: Spanish Timber Decking Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 118: Spanish Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Spanish Timber Decking Historic Market Review by
    Project Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Timber Decking Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Project Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 121: Timber Decking Market in Russia in US$ Million by
    Material: 2020-2027

    Table 122: Timber Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in
    US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Russian Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown by
    Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: Russian Timber Decking Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 125: Timber Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
    End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 126: Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Russian Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Project Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 128: Timber Decking Market in Russia by Project Type:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 129: Russian Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown by
    Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 130: Timber Decking Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in
    US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 131: Rest of Europe Timber Decking Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Timber Decking Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown
    of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 133: Rest of Europe Timber Decking Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 134: Timber Decking Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 135: Rest of Europe Timber Decking Market Share Analysis
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 136: Rest of Europe Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Timber Decking Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million by Project Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 138: Rest of Europe Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown
    by Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 139: Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 140: Timber Decking Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 141: Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Market Share Analysis by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 142: Timber Decking Recent Past, Current & Future Market
    Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 143: Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Market: Historic Review
    in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 144: Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Market Share Shift by
    Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Timber Decking Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Historic Market Review
    in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 148: Timber Decking Market in Asia-Pacific by Project
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 149: Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Project Type: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Market Share Analysis by
    Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 151: Australian Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 152: Timber Decking Market in Australia: Historic Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 153: Australian Timber Decking Market Share Distribution
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Timber Decking Market in Australia: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Australian Timber Decking Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Timber Decking Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Timber Decking Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Australian Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Project Type: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Australian Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown by
    Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 160: Indian Timber Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 161: Timber Decking Market in India: Historic Analysis in
    US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019

    Table 162: Indian Timber Decking Market Shares in Percentages
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: Indian Timber Decking Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Timber Decking Market in India: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
    2012-2019

    Table 165: Indian Timber Decking Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: Indian Timber Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Project Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: Indian Timber Decking Historic Market Review by
    Project Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 168: Timber Decking Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Project Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 169: Timber Decking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 170: South Korean Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Timber Decking Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 172: Timber Decking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 173: South Korean Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Timber Decking Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: Timber Decking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: South Korean Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Project Type: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Timber Decking Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 179: Timber Decking Demand Patterns in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Market Share in
    Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Timber Decking in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Market in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 183: Timber Decking Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Timber Decking:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Project Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 185: Timber Decking Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Market Share
    Analysis by Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 187: Latin American Timber Decking Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 188: Timber Decking Market in Latin America in US$
    Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 189: Latin American Timber Decking Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 190: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Timber Decking Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 191: Timber Decking Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Latin American Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 193: Latin American Demand for Timber Decking in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 194: Timber Decking Market Review in Latin America in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Latin American Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 196: Latin American Timber Decking Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Project Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 197: Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Project Type: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Latin American Timber Decking Market by Project
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 199: Timber Decking Demand Potential in Argentina in US$
    Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 200: Argentinean Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Timber Decking Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
    Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 202: Argentinean Timber Decking Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 203: Timber Decking Market in Argentina: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 204: Argentinean Timber Decking Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Argentinean Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type: 2020-2027

    Table 206: Timber Decking Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
    Project Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 207: Argentinean Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown by
    Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 208: Timber Decking Recent Past, Current & Future Market
    Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 209: Brazilian Timber Decking Market: Historic Review in
    US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 210: Brazilian Timber Decking Market Share Shift by
    Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 211: Timber Decking Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 212: Brazilian Timber Decking Historic Market Review in
    US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 213: Brazilian Timber Decking Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 214: Timber Decking Market in Brazil by Project Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 215: Brazilian Timber Decking Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Million by Project Type: 2012-2019

    Table 216: Brazilian Timber Decking Market Share Analysis by
    Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 217: Mexican Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 218: Timber Decking Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 219: Mexican Timber Decking Market Share Distribution by
    Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 220: Timber Decking Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 221: Mexican Timber Decking Market in Retrospect in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 222: Timber Decking Market Share Distribution in Mexico
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 223: Timber Decking Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 224: Mexican Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Project Type: 2012-2019

    Table 225: Mexican Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown by
    Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 226: Timber Decking Market in Rest of Latin America in
    US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 227: Timber Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
    Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 228: Rest of Latin America Timber Decking Market Share
    Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 229: Rest of Latin America Timber Decking Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 230: Timber Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
    Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 231: Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
    Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 232: Rest of Latin America Timber Decking Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 233: Timber Decking Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Project Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 234: Rest of Latin America Timber Decking Market Share
    Breakdown by Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 235: The Middle East Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 236: Timber Decking Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 237: The Middle East Timber Decking Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 238: The Middle East Timber Decking Market in US$ Million
    by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 239: Timber Decking Market in the Middle East: Historic
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019

    Table 240: The Middle East Timber Decking Market Shares in
    Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 241: The Middle East Timber Decking Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 242: Timber Decking Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 243: The Middle East Timber Decking Market Share Analysis
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 244: The Middle East Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 245: The Middle East Timber Decking Historic Market by
    Project Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 246: Timber Decking Market in the Middle East: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Project Type for 2012,2020, and
    2027

    IRAN
    Table 247: Iranian Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 248: Timber Decking Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
    Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 249: Iranian Timber Decking Market Share in Percentages
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Timber
    Decking in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 251: Iranian Timber Decking Market in US$ Million by
    End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 252: Timber Decking Market Share Shift in Iran by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 253: Iranian Market for Timber Decking: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 254: Timber Decking Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 255: Iranian Timber Decking Market Share Analysis by
    Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 256: Timber Decking Demand Potential in Israel in US$
    Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 257: Israeli Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 258: Timber Decking Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales
    by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 259: Israeli Timber Decking Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 260: Timber Decking Market in Israel: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 261: Israeli Timber Decking Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 262: Israeli Timber Decking Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type: 2020-2027

    Table 263: Timber Decking Market in Israel in US$ Million by
    Project Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 264: Israeli Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown by
    Project Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 265: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Timber Decking Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 266: Timber Decking Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 267: Saudi Arabian Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 268: Saudi Arabian Demand for Timber Decking in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 269: Timber Decking Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 270: Saudi Arabian Timber Decking Market Share Breakdown
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 271: Saudi Arabian Timber Decking Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Project Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 272: Timber Decking Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Million by Project Type: 2012-2019

    Table 273: Saudi Arabian Timber Decking Market by Project Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 274: Timber Decking Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Material for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 275: United Arab Emirates Timber Decking Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
