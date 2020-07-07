Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus & ResourceCo Among Others

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tire Recycling Downstream Products - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products market accounted for $4.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Technological advancements in the field of rubber recycling and rising automobile industry around the globe are the major factors propelling market growth. However, increasing the issue of the disposal and huge volumes of worn-out tires is hampering market growth.



Recycling of tires, which is used in several applications e.g., municipal corporations of the various developed & developing countries use the waste bins made from recycled tires. In the process of road construction, a substance called as asphalt (rubber powder) is used widely, which produces from the recycled tire. Asphalt is cost-effective, which supports the growth of tire recycling downstream products market. The cost of raw material required for the road construction is increasing the supplements and the rise in demand for alternative substitutes, simultaneously demand for high-performance road construction materials is also increasing.



Based on the product, the crumb rubber segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its better sustainability factor in using when compared to the alternatives. It is a known fact that sand extraction is damaging to the environment and since crumb rubber can be shredded into very small particles and brought to the same consistency as that of sand, the demand for latter is set to grow over the forecast period, driving the global tire recycling downstream products market.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rapid growth of automobile sector in the region, huge amounts of scrap tire generation each year, and adoption of new technologies for tire disposal. Increase in the road constructions is another major factor driving the tire recycling downstream products market in the Asia Pacific region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market include Emanuel Tire, ETR Group, Genan Holding A/S, L and S Tire Company, Lakin Tires West, Lehigh Technologies, Liberty Tire Recycling, Probio Energy International, Ragn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus, ResourceCo, Scandinavian Enviro Systems, Tire Disposal and Recycling, and West Coast Rubber Recycling.



