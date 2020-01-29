Global Tobacco Paper Market was Estimated to be US$ 1,210.52 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 1,564.76 Mn by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 2.5% Over the Forecast Period Owing to The Popularity of Roll-your-own Cigarettes, Says Absolute Markets Insights

Some of the players operating in the global tobacco paper Bukit Muria Jaya, Delfortgroup AG, Glatz Feinpapiere, Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co., Ltd., Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co., Ltd.

PUNE, India, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tobacco paper market is expected to gain significant lift with the escalation in the popularity of roll-your own (RYO) cigarettes, especially among millennials. Cheap cost associated with RYO products, sometimes including the rolling papers or cigarette tubes as compared to the factory-made cigarettes is among the major driving factors propelling the tobacco paper market. Increasing adoption of electronic cigarettes, especially among teens is presumed to hamper the growth of tobacco paper market. However, stringent regulations mandated by the government regulatory bodies on limiting or restricting the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes is pushing electronic cigarette smokers to switch from their smoking methods to RYO smoking practices. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) restricted the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes in retail stores and gas stations with an aim to decrease the prevalence of vaping. This resulted in the shifting preferences of electronic smokers towards RYO smoking methods as the RYO products are comparatively cheaper as compared to traditional methods of smoking.

Absolute Market Insights Logo More

Request a Sample@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=350

In Europe, the notion of roll-your-own cigarettes has gained significant traction over commercially manufactured or classic cigarettes, which has resulted in the increase of 1.4 percent expenditure on loose tobacco. According to the German Public Health Association (DGPH), sale of factory made cigarettes has declined by 2.5 percent with around 67 billion cigarettes. The decline in the sale of factory made cigarettes was accredited to increasing sales of loose tobacco, including roll-your-own cigarettes among smokers with an overall increase of 1.1 percent. With initiatives taken by various government bodies across the countries of Asia Pacific on banning the alternative methods of smoking is another factor contributing in the increased adoption of roll-your-own cigarettes smoking among young population in this region. For instance, in 2019, regulatory bodies of India approved the promulgation of prohibition of electronic cigarettes from production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement. Thus, such factors are projected to positively influence the growth of tobacco paper market.

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=350

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global tobacco paper market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.