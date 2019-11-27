Global Toluene (Benzene & Xylene, Solvents, Gasoline Additives, TDI, TNT) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Toluene Market By Derivative (Benzene & Xylene, Solvents, Gasoline Additives, Toluene Diisocynate (TDI), Tri Nitro Toluene (TNT)), By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA & South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global toluene market was valued a $ 27.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 35.9 billion by 2024
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing applications of its derivatives in different industries which include construction industry, cosmetics and agriculture. Additionally, growth in end-user industries such as construction, explosives and agrochemicals in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America is further anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.
Toluene, formerly known as toluol and methylbenzene, is basically an aromatic hydrocarbon that is used as an industrial feedstock as well as a solvent. It is utilized as a solvent in nail polish removers, glues, paint thinners and correction fluids.
Additionally, toluene is used in explosives industry in the manufacturing of flammable & explosive compounds, like Trinitrotoluene (TNT), hair dyes and nail products. Notably, the toluene market is segmented based on derivative type and region. Based on derivatives types, the global toluene market is classified into benzene & xylene, toluene diisocyanate (TDI), solvent, gasoline additives and tri-nitro toluene (TNT).
Benzene & xylene is the dominating segment as toluene (in the form of benzene-toluene-xylene mixtures) are utilized in the blending of petrol and occur as a by-product in the manufacturing of styrene. The TDI segment is expected to be the fastest growing market for toluene during forecast period as it is majorly used in the production of PU foams, which are widely used in industries such as, oil & gas, building & construction, and automotive for insulating applications.
Furthermore, solvent accounted for the second largest share in the global toluene market, owing to its higher demand in the manufacturing of the cosmetics and paints & coatings industry. Regionally, the global toluene market has been segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for a substantial share in the market followed by North America.
Growth of the Asia-Pacific toluene market is led by rising construction activities and growth in the cosmetics industry across the region.
Some of the key players operating in the global toluene market include, Exxon-Mobil Chemical, Shell, Valero, Reliance Industries, ConocoPhillips, BASF SE, BP Chemicals, China National Petroleum, Mitsui & Co, Sinopec, S.K. Global Chemical Co Ltd. among others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors to be considered for product selection
4.2. Factors influencing purchase decision
4.3. Unmet needs
5. Global Toluene Industry Overview
6. Global Toluene Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share and Forecast
6.2.1. By Derivatives (Benzene & Xylene, Solvents, Toluene Diisocynate (TDI), Gasoline Additives, Tri Nitro Toluene (TNT), Others)
6.2.2. By Company
6.2.3. By Region
6.3. Market Attractive Index
7. Asia-Pacific Toluene Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size and Forecast
7.1.1. By Value and Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Derivatives
7.2.2. By Country
8. North America Toluene Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size and Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Derivatives
8.2.2. By Country
9. Europe Toluene Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size and Forecast
9.1.1. By Value and Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Derivatives
9.2.2. By Country
10. Middle East & Africa Toluene Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size and Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Derivatives Type
10.2.2. By Country
11. South America Toluene Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size and Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Derivatives
11.2.2. By Country
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Pricing Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)
15.2.1. Shell
15.2.2. Exxon-Mobil Chemical
15.2.3. Valero Energy
15.2.4. Sinopec
15.2.5. Reliance Industries
15.2.6. ConocoPhillips
15.2.7. BASF SE
15.2.8. BP Chemicals
15.2.9. China National Petroleum
15.2.10. Mitsui & Co
16. Strategic Recommendations
