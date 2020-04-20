Global Touch Screen Modules Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Touch Screen Modules market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Touch Screen Modules, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$39.4 Billion by the year 2025, Touch Screen Modules will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$395.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$324.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Touch Screen Modules will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M
- Alps Electric Co. Ltd.
- Cirque Corporation
- Atmel Corporation
- Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
- ELK Corporation
- Elo Touch Solutions Inc.
- Fujitsu Component Limited
- HannsTouch Solution Incorporated
- Iljin Display Co. Ltd.
- Innolux Corporation
- LG Display Co. Ltd.
- Neonode
- Sharp Corporation
- Shenzhen O-Film Tech Co. Ltd. (China)
- Synaptics Incorporated
- Touch International Inc.
- Wintek Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Touch Screen Interface: Enabling Effortless, Intuitive, and
Easier Interaction between Human and Electronic Devices
Recent Market Activity
Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Widespread Adoption in Multiple
Applications
Mobile Devices
Automotive Industry
Aviation Industry
Military
Industrial Automation
Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)
Digital Signage
Education
Maritime Industry
Healthcare Environment
Corporate Applications
Hospitality Industry
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries to Drive Current and Future Growth in the
Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Touch Screen Modules Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M
Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
Cirque Corporation
Atmel Corporation
Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
ELK Corporation
Elo Touch Solutions, Inc.
Fujitsu Component Limited
HannsTouch Solution Incorporated
Iljin Display Co. Ltd.
Innolux Corporation
LG Display Co., Ltd.
MELFAS, Inc.
Neonode
Nissha Printing Co., Ltd.
Sharp Corporation
Shenzhen O-Film Tech Co., Ltd.
Synaptics Incorporated
TPK Holding Co., Ltd.
Touch International, Inc.
Wintek Corporation
Young Fast Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Popularity of Multi-touch Screens Drive Healthy Market
Growth
Comparison between Touch Screen and Multi Touch Screen
Multi Touch Screen in iPhone Facilitate Multiple Touch Commands
Multi Touch Screens Emerge as Enablers of Mapping Applications
Proliferation of Touch Screen Based Mobile Devices: The
Fundamental Growth Driver for Touch Screen Modules
Growing Sales of Smartphones: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Tablets: Another Important Touch Screen-Based Computing Device
Increasing Adoption of Touch Screens in Notebook PCs Fuel
Market Growth
Numerous Advantages Drive TDDI (Touch and Display Driver
Integration) Adoption in Smartphones and Tablets
Rise in Social Networking to Drive Touch Screen Enabled Mobile
Devices
Need to Replace Analog Systems and Eliminate the Clutter on the
Dashboard Drive Demand in the Automotive Industry
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the
OEM Market
Growing Use of Touch Screen Panels in ATMs and Interactive
Kiosks Drive Adoption in the Banking Industry
Rising Significance of Human-Machine Interface Spurs Touch
Screen Demand in the Industrial Sector
Touch Screens Find Increasing Usage in Gaming, Retail and
Digital Signage Applications, Bodes Well for Modules Market
Touch-Based Payments: The Future Trend in Online Shopping
Touch Screens: An Ubiquitous Technology in the Education Sector
Mandatory Touch Screen Requirements for Ultrabooks to Boost
Market Demand
A Comparison of the Various Ultrabook Generations
Haptic Technology: Revolutionizing Touch Screens through
Enhanced Tactile Feedback
Projected Capacitive Touch Controller ICs: The Dominant Technology
Select Providers of Touch Controller IC and Major End-Use Devices
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rising Living Standards
Important Trends in a Nutshell
New Materials for Enhanced Durability of Touchscreens
New Product Categories and Markets to Open Up
Novel Use Cases for Touchscreens
Touch Revolution for the Retail Sector
Touchscreen Technology Trends in a Nutshell
3D Touch
Infrared Grid
Haptics Feedback
Dispersal Signal Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Touch Screen Modules Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Touch Screen Modules Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Touch Screen Modules Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Touch Screen Modules Market in the United States: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Touch Screen Modules: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Touch Screen Modules Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Touch Screen Modules Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Touch Screen Modules Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Touch Screen Modules Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Touch Screen Modules Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Touch Screen Modules Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Touch Screen Modules Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Touch Screen Modules Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Touch Screen Modules:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Touch Screen Modules Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Touch Screen Modules Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Touch Screen Modules Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Touch Screen Modules Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Touch Screen Modules Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Touch Screen Modules Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Touch Screen Modules Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Touch Screen Modules Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Touch Screen Modules Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Touch Screen Modules:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Touch Screen Modules Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Touch Screen Modules Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Touch Screen Modules Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Touch Screen Modules Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Touch Screen Modules Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Touch Screen Modules Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Touch Screen Modules Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Touch Screen Modules Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Touch Screen Modules Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Touch Screen Modules Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Touch Screen Modules Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Touch Screen Modules Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Touch Screen Modules: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Touch Screen Modules Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Touch Screen Modules Market in Israel in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Touch Screen Modules Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Touch Screen Modules Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Touch Screen Modules Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Touch Screen Modules Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Touch Screen Modules Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Touch Screen Modules Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Touch Screen Modules Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Touch Screen Modules Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
