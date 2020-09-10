Global Toy Market (2020 to 2025) - by Product Type, Age, Distribution Channel, Region, & Country

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Toy Market - Analysis By Product Type, By Age, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has a minimal impact on the global toy industry despite the supply chain disruptions and closure of retail outlets as the e-commerce channel facilitated the growth of the market. The pandemic resulted in closure of schools and kids need to be entertained and engaged within the confines of home and this also has driven the market of toys.



Further, rising population and surge in purchasing power of citizen of developing economy will act as a catalyst in the growth of toy industry considering the weak correlation between global economy and toy market, The toy market will record a mild growth rate in the financial year of 2020.



According to the research report, the Global Toy Market is projected to display slow but sustained growth represented by a CAGR of 1.4% during 2020 - 2025. The Global Toy Market was valued at USD 22.10 Billion in the year 2019 with North America leading the regional market share.



In the toy industry, companies have strategically positioned themselves in specific categories. For example, Mattel is focused on toys in the pre-school segment and dolls, whereas Hasbro is mostly dedicated in the actions figure, games and puzzle segments.



Under the Age segment, toys for 0-8 years are expected to hold the major market share as per the current scenario, the demand for toys for 0-8 years will be majorly from emerging economy. Further, Supermarkets are expected to account for the largest sales channel, mainly based on convenience and accessibility for an urban consumer to shop.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Toy Market By Value.

The report analyses Toy Market By Product Type (Games and Puzzles, Infant and pre-school toys, Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Outdoor and Sports Toys, Others).

The report assesses the Toy Market By Age (0-8 years, 8-15 years, 15 years and above).

The report assesses the Toy Market By Distribution Channel (Ecommerce, Supermarket, Traditional Stores, Departmental Stores, Others)

The Global Toy Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key Development and companies' presence in Toy with features of their products. Market share of leading Toy manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type, Age and Distribution Channel. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Acquisition and merger. The companies analysed in the report include LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Hasbro, Bandai Namco, Vtech, Clementoni, Goliath Games, Playmobil, Tomy, Ravensburger, Thomas & Kosmos

The report presents the analysis of Toy Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Toy Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Toy Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Value

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Toy: By Product Type

5.2 Games and Puzzles Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Infant and pre-school toys- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 Construction Toys - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 Dolls and Accessories Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.6 Outdoor and Sports Toys - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.7 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Toy Market Segmentation - By Age, By Value

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Toy: By Age Type

6.2 0-8 years Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 8-15 years - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 15 Years & Above - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Toy Market Segmentation - By Distribution Channel

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Toy: By Distribution Channel

7.2 E-commerce Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.3 Supermarket- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 Traditional store- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.5 Departmental Store- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Toy Market: Regional Analysis



9. North America Toy Market:An Analysis (2015-2025)



10. Europe Toy Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)



11. Asia Pacific Toy Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)



12. Global Toy Market Dynamics

12.1 Drivers

12.2 Restraints

12.3 Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Product Type, 2025

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Age, 2025

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Distribution Channel, 2025

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Region, 2025



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Key Acquisition and merger

14.2 Market Share Analysis



15. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Hasbro

15.2 Lego

15.3 Mattel

15.4 Ravensburger

15.5 TOMY

15.6 VTech

15.7 Playmobil

15.8 Thames & Kosmos

15.9 Goliath Games

15.10 Clementoni



