Global Traders Given Evergrande Reprieve as PBOC Adds Liquidity

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global markets were offered a reprieve from Evergrande contagion fears on Wednesday as China’s central bank boosted liquidity and investors mulled a vaguely-worded statement from the troubled developer about an interest payment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The CSI 300 Index pared opening losses of as much as 1.9% after an Evergrande unit said a coupon payment had been resolved with bondholders in private negotiations. An injection of short-term cash by the People’s Bank of China lent support to fragile sentiment, helping steady risk assets beyond the world’s second-largest economy.

“I think we may be seeing a temporary reprieve with some repayments aiding to provide a better-than-expected situation than many would expect,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “This also comes along with some injection of short-term funds by the PBOC, which suggests that they are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to step in if the economy comes under risks.”

China Stock Traders Relieved as Evergrande Coupon Plan Surprises

U.S. equity futures reversed early losses to push higher in Asia trading, while the yen -- a traditional haven for investors -- retreated. Chinese government bonds rallied, with the yield on 10-year notes on track to hit the lowest in about two weeks.

Still, analysts were left grasping for details after the Evergrande unit didn’t specify how much interest it would pay or when. Some were speculating the company struck a deal with noteholders to postpone interest payments without having to label the move a default.

The developer also has an interest payment due Thursday on one of its dollar notes.

Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

Global investors had been on tenterhooks this week awaiting the reaction of Chinese traders to concerns about Asia’s biggest junk bond issuer and a crackdown on the country’s real-estate sector. Some $6.7 billion was wiped off the value of Hong Kong’s four top property giants on Monday amid a worldwide risk asset selloff that ensnared even stocks with less tangible links to China.

Investors are also closely watching how Beijing plans to deal with the situation surrounding the world’s most-indebted developer. The China Business News, owned by the state-run Shanghai Media Group, urged authorities to manage the pace of tackling risks in the property sector and set up a “fire wall” between the industry and the financial system, in a Tuesday editorial.

Evergrande has about 2 trillion yuan ($309 billion) in assets -- equivalent to 2% of China’s gross domestic product, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. calculations.

The company’s onshore property unit will make an interest payment for a yuan bond maturing in 2025 on Thursday, the exchange filing said. Meanwhile, China’s central bank injected 120 billion yuan into the banking system through reverse repurchase agreements, exceeding the 30 billion yuan of maturities on Wednesday.

The news on the repayment “will be helpful and hopefully suppress some of the inevitable volatility and downside after the holiday break,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at the Global CIO Office. “For confidence to return more meaningfully, it will need the market to see sight of the broad restructuring plans for Evergrande.”

(Updates futures move in fourth paragraph, adds dollar bond in sixth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • VW’s Traton Expects Significant Sales Hit From Chip Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Volkswagen AG’s truck division Traton SE became the latest manufacturer to warn the global shortage of semiconductors has jeopardized deli

  • Shares gain as Evergrande says it will make interest payment

    World shares and U.S. futures advanced Wednesday after Chinese developer Evergrande said it intends to make an interest payment on its debt that is due Thursday. Markets have been rattled by Evergrande’s struggle to meet debt payments and uncertainty over what if anything the Chinese government might do to limit the impact of a possible default. Evergrande, one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, said it will make a payment due Thursday on a 4 billion yuan ($620 million) bond denominated in Chinese yuan.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)

    We at Insider Monkey have gone over 873 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of June 30th. In this article, we look at what those funds think of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) based on that data. […]

  • Evergrande: Crisis-hit firm strikes China debt deal

    The company is also due to make a $83.5m interest payment on an offshore bond on Thursday.

  • Entain hits record high on $22 billion DraftKings offer

    The British group's shares hit 24.9 pounds after the opening bell on UK's blue-chip index, compared with the 28 pounds per share proposed by DraftKings - a 46.2% premium to Entain's closing price on Monday. Markets have also been pricing in the prospects of another bid from casino group MGM, with which Entain has a joint venture in the United States. Entain rejected an $11 billion approach from MGM in January.

  • Beijing Doesn’t Want to Be Seen Bailing Out Evergrande: Wu

    Sep.22 -- Tommy Wu, lead economist at Oxford Economics, discusses China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis, how he sees these issues playing out and his outlook for the Chinese economy. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • BP Traders Lost $100 Million in West Africa Deals ‘Debacle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’BP Plc’s traders lost $100 million in a “debacle” of a deal with a West African commodities firm, according to details from a London emplo

  • Monday May Have Been Just the Start of a Deeper Correction

    Despite indications early Tuesday for a market rebound from Monday's selloff, it is our opinion that the bounce, should it hold, would now be within negative trends that lack bottoming signals at this point. All the major equity indexes closed lower with negative internals on the NYSE and Nasdaq. While closing above their intraday lows, they, nonetheless, all closed below support and their 50-day moving averages, including the Nasdaq Composite (see above), Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Transports, which are now negative as are the rest.

  • American and JetBlue Stocks Fall on Justice Department Antitrust Lawsuit

    Shares of American Airlines and JetBlue Airways slumped after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit challenging a partnership between the two companies on antitrust grounds.

  • Banks ask for space to grow crypto as regulators ponder guardrails

    The largest banks are asking regulators to give them the space to grow their crypto asset exposures, sparking debate over where guardrails should be placed on the emerging asset class.

  • China Stock Traders Relieved as Evergrande Coupon Plan Surprises

    (Bloomberg) -- Anxiety arising from China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis seems to have moderated, with mainland stocks declining less than expected on Wednesday as they resumed trading.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes t

  • Australian documents showed French submarine project was at risk for years

    France should not have been surprised that Australia cancelled a submarine contract, as major concerns about delays, cost overruns and suitability had been aired officially and publicly for years, Australian politicians said. Paris has recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, saying it was blindsided by Canberra's decision to build nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain rather than stick with its contract for French diesel submarines. Yet as early as September 2018, an independent oversight board led by a former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Donald Winter had advised Australia to look at alternatives, and questioned whether the project was in the national interest, a 2020 public report from the country's Auditor-General shows.

  • Fed likely to open bond-buying 'taper' door, but hedge on outlook

    The Federal Reserve is expected to clear the way on Wednesday for reductions to its monthly asset purchases later this year and show in updated projections whether higher-than-expected inflation or a resurgent coronavirus pandemic is weighing more on the economic outlook. Fed policymakers, who are wrapping up their latest two-day meeting, have been handed a conflicting set of developments since late July - signs of a slowdown in the service sector, a COVID-19 surge that has eclipsed that of last summer and weak job growth in August, all alongside still strong inflation - and been conflicted among themselves about how to react. But forecasters and outside analysts expect the Fed to hedge on exactly when the "taper" might begin, and tie it to a rebound in job growth following the disconcertingly tepid report in August, when only 235,000 jobs were created.

  • Labor, building material shortages depress U.S. single-family housing starts

    U.S. single-family homebuilding fell for a second straight month in August as builders continued to struggle with shortages of materials and labor, suggesting the housing market could remain a drag on economic growth in the third quarter. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the number of houses authorized for construction but not yet started raced to a record high last month, a sign of reluctance by builders to take on new projects. Builders' inability to ramp up the production of single-family homes amid a massive housing shortage is driving up prices and keeping some first-time buyers from the market.

  • Stocks find relief in Evergrande deal

    Stocks and riskier currencies found relief on Wednesday as market jitters around China Evergrande eased, with the embattled developer saying it could pay a coupon on one of its bonds. The Euro STOXX 600 added as much as 0.8% in early trading, with London shares up 1.1% and Paris gaining 1.2%. Evergrande's Frankfurt-listed shares jumped 15.1% after hitting multi-year lows a day earlier.

  • Asana's (NYSE:ASAN) Unprofitability is Hardly a Concern

    Flying on the headwind of remote work and increasingly important online work management, Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has been doing great in 2021, almost tripling up before the latest earnings caused a parabolic rally. In the wake of these events, we will look at the numbers and examine the current cash burn of this exciting yet unprofitable company.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Has Gained 38% in the Last Week -- and Is Up Again Today

    After years of preparation, the company is finally close to shipping its first electric vehicles to customers. That's a big deal.