Global Traffic Information Services Industry

Traffic Information Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.1%. Traffic Information Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14 Billion by the year 2025, Traffic Information Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$342 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$284.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Traffic Information Services will reach a market size of US$752.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Traffic Information Services (TIS): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Alarming Increase in Traffic Congestion Levels Creates Fertile

Environment for TIS

Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects

Improved Traffic Flow

Reduced Travel Time & Superior Fuel Mileage

Decreased Vehicular Pollution

Enhanced Road Safety

Developed Regions - The Key Markets

Developing Regions to Turbo Charge Future Growth

Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Traffic Information Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Airsage, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Apple Inc.

Beijing Lingtu Software Technology Co., Ltd.

Cellint

Cubic Corporation

Garmin International, Inc.

Google Inc.

Waze Mobile

Global Traffic Network Inc.

HERE Global B.V.

Infoblu S.p.A.

INRIX, Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

LG CNS

NavInfo Co. Ltd.

Q-Free ASA

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

TomTom International B.V.

TrafficCast International, Inc.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



RDS-TMC Broadcasting: The Conventional TIS Platform

GPS Navigation Spawns Incredible Demand for TIS

Ubiquity of Internet Builds Momentum for Massive Growth

Smartphone Enhances Addressable Market for TIS

4G Networks Boost Smartphone?s Role in TIS

Big Data Seeks Role in TIS Domain

Emphasis on Connected Car Widens Audience Base for TIS

Traffic Updates Become Core Feature in On-Board Navigation Systems

Uptrend in Automotive Sales Bodes Well

TIS Gains Immense Popularity Among Urban Motorists

Road Carriers Leverage TIS for Improved Trucking Operations

Expanding Role of Telematics in Fleet Management Augurs Well

TIS: A Handy Tool for Cab Operators

?Smart City? Extends Robust Opportunities

Potential Opportunities in New & Upcoming Road Infrastructure

Programs

Diverse Functionality Improves Proficiency of TIS

Expanding Role of Location-Based Intelligence Augments Market

Prospects

Effectiveness of Data Collection Enhances Accuracy & Appeal of TIS

Intrusive Technologies Extend Proficiency in Traffic Measurement

Non-Intrusive Methods Gain Wider Traction in Traffic Data

Collection

Crowd Sourcing Emerges as Viable Tool

Growing Importance of Intelligent Transport Systems to Drive

Growth





