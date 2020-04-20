Global Traffic Information Services Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Traffic Information Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.1%. Traffic Information Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14 Billion by the year 2025, Traffic Information Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$342 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$284.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Traffic Information Services will reach a market size of US$752.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Traffic Information Services (TIS): An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Alarming Increase in Traffic Congestion Levels Creates Fertile
Environment for TIS
Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects
Improved Traffic Flow
Reduced Travel Time & Superior Fuel Mileage
Decreased Vehicular Pollution
Enhanced Road Safety
Developed Regions - The Key Markets
Developing Regions to Turbo Charge Future Growth
Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Traffic Information Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Airsage, Inc.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Apple Inc.
Beijing Lingtu Software Technology Co., Ltd.
Cellint
Cubic Corporation
Garmin International, Inc.
Google Inc.
Waze Mobile
Global Traffic Network Inc.
HERE Global B.V.
Infoblu S.p.A.
INRIX, Inc.
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
LG CNS
NavInfo Co. Ltd.
Q-Free ASA
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
TomTom International B.V.
TrafficCast International, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
RDS-TMC Broadcasting: The Conventional TIS Platform
GPS Navigation Spawns Incredible Demand for TIS
Ubiquity of Internet Builds Momentum for Massive Growth
Smartphone Enhances Addressable Market for TIS
4G Networks Boost Smartphone?s Role in TIS
Big Data Seeks Role in TIS Domain
Emphasis on Connected Car Widens Audience Base for TIS
Traffic Updates Become Core Feature in On-Board Navigation Systems
Uptrend in Automotive Sales Bodes Well
TIS Gains Immense Popularity Among Urban Motorists
Road Carriers Leverage TIS for Improved Trucking Operations
Expanding Role of Telematics in Fleet Management Augurs Well
TIS: A Handy Tool for Cab Operators
?Smart City? Extends Robust Opportunities
Potential Opportunities in New & Upcoming Road Infrastructure
Programs
Diverse Functionality Improves Proficiency of TIS
Expanding Role of Location-Based Intelligence Augments Market
Prospects
Effectiveness of Data Collection Enhances Accuracy & Appeal of TIS
Intrusive Technologies Extend Proficiency in Traffic Measurement
Non-Intrusive Methods Gain Wider Traction in Traffic Data
Collection
Crowd Sourcing Emerges as Viable Tool
Growing Importance of Intelligent Transport Systems to Drive
Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 54
