Global Transport Services Market Outlook 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Assessment

The global transport services market is expected to decline from $6,176.9 billion in 2019 to $6,079.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $7,518.4 billion in 2023.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global transport services market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2019. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global transport services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global transport services market.



User centric mobility services put transportation users in control and this meant that public transportation will become personal. It changes the approach to operations and planning based on user's preference, movements, data flows and response to disruption. Smartphones give users access to more travel options and real time status on par with any transportation services operator.



Ride sharing companies like BlaBlaCar enabled by digital technology are challenging and changing established business models and players. It is also clearly visible in the taxi industry where smartphone users can book a cab in advance and secure a fare of their choice using apps such as Uber, Lyft, Juno, Gett, Ola, GetAround, Carma Pooling App and Waze Carpool.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The transport services market section of the report gives context. It compares the transport services market with other segments of the transport services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, transport services indicators comparison.

