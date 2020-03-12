Global Turmoil Changed Putin View on Term Limit, Kremlin Says

(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin changed his mind and backed a plan to allow him to run for two more presidential terms because of the current turbulent period in the world, his spokesman said, in the Kremlin’s first public explanation of a move that would let him rule until 2036.

“The situation in the world has become less stable,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call. He cited the coronavirus pandemic, the risks of “global recession,” numerous “acute regional conflicts” and western sanctions as among the factors that led to Putin’s decision.

“In these difficult years, the stability of the authorities, the firmness and consistency of government have huge significance,” he told reporters on a conference call. “In such hard years, some countries have taken decisions to allow the incumbent president to remain on his path into the future.”

Putin had previously said he would respect term limits, meaning he would have had to step down in 2024, even as he left the door open to take another role to retain control. But Tuesday he reversed himself and backed a constitutional amendment that would exempt him from the restrictions. While Putin had been widely expected to find a way to extend his 20-year rule, he had previously suggested he would likely step down as president.

Under the new plan, Putin, 67, would be allowed to run for up to two more terms, opening the way for him to remain president until 2036, when he would be 83. Peskov said Putin hasn’t yet announced whether he will run again in 2024.

The constitutional amendments were approved by parliament this week and are expected to go to a national vote next month after Putin signs them and the Constitutional Court signs off. They would take effect immediately.

Despite the apparent alarm about coronavirus, Peskov said the Kremlin isn’t currently considering changes to its plans for the constitutional vote next week or the May 9 festivities to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. The government Wednesday recommended canceling public events because of the risk of spreading the virus.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrey Biryukov in Moscow at abiryukov5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gregory L. White at gwhite64@bloomberg.net, Tony Halpin

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.