Global Ultrabooks Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultrabooks market worldwide is projected to grow by US$599.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 71.4%. Ultrabooks, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 71.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$613.9 Billion by the year 2025, Ultrabooks will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 79% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ultrabooks will reach a market size of US$34.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 67.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$93.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hasee Computer Co. Ltd.

HP Development Company L.P.

Lenovo

LG Electronics

Microsoft Corporation

Razer Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

VIZIO Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Ultrabook: The Thinner, Faster, Lighter and Highly Mobile PC

Form Factor with More Processing Power

Recent Market Activity

Intel?s PC Initiative that Clicked

Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High

Growing Interest in Sophisticated Electronic Devices Extends

Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Developed Regions Continue to Remain Major Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Global Ultrabooks Market

New Players Aim to Foray into the Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ultrabooks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Emergence of Ultrabook as the Bright Spot in the Declining PC

Market Drives Strong Market Growth

2-in-1 Devices Enhance Ultrabook?s Appeal

Advantages of Ultrabooks over Conventional Notebooks

Personal Computers (PCs) Continue to Witness Decline in Shipments

Innovative and Advanced Ultrabooks: Spearheading Growth in

Shipments

Select Innovative & Technically Advanced Ultrabooks: Company

Name, Model Name, and Noteworthy Features

Faster Storage Made Possible with SSD

Thunderbolt? 3 Extends Unmatched Connectivity Speeds

Role of Portable Devices in Enterprise Communication Augments

Market Demand

Ultrabooks Extend New Level of Convenience in Enterprise Mobility

The Rising BYOD Culture Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Growing Demand for Gaming Ultrabooks Benefit Market Expansion

Rising Popularity of Ultrabooks among Students Augurs Well for

the Market

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthens

Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Living Standards





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 22

