Global Ultrabooks Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultrabooks market worldwide is projected to grow by US$599.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 71.4%. Ultrabooks, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 71.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$613.9 Billion by the year 2025, Ultrabooks will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 79% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ultrabooks will reach a market size of US$34.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 67.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$93.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Ultrabook: The Thinner, Faster, Lighter and Highly Mobile PC
Form Factor with More Processing Power
Recent Market Activity
Intel?s PC Initiative that Clicked
Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High
Growing Interest in Sophisticated Electronic Devices Extends
Opportunities
Global Market Outlook
Developed Regions Continue to Remain Major Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Global Ultrabooks Market
New Players Aim to Foray into the Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ultrabooks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acer, Inc.
Apple, Inc.
ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
Dell, Inc.
Fujitsu Ltd.
Hasee Computer Co., Ltd.
HP Development Company, L.P.
Lenovo
LG Electronics
Microsoft Corporation
Razer, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
VIZIO, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of Ultrabook as the Bright Spot in the Declining PC
Market Drives Strong Market Growth
2-in-1 Devices Enhance Ultrabook?s Appeal
Advantages of Ultrabooks over Conventional Notebooks
Personal Computers (PCs) Continue to Witness Decline in Shipments
Innovative and Advanced Ultrabooks: Spearheading Growth in
Shipments
Select Innovative & Technically Advanced Ultrabooks: Company
Name, Model Name, and Noteworthy Features
Faster Storage Made Possible with SSD
Thunderbolt? 3 Extends Unmatched Connectivity Speeds
Role of Portable Devices in Enterprise Communication Augments
Market Demand
Ultrabooks Extend New Level of Convenience in Enterprise Mobility
The Rising BYOD Culture Offers Lucrative Opportunities
Growing Demand for Gaming Ultrabooks Benefit Market Expansion
Rising Popularity of Ultrabooks among Students Augurs Well for
the Market
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthens
Market Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rising Living Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ultrabooks Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Ultrabooks Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 3: United States Ultrabooks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Ultrabooks Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Ultrabooks: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Ultrabooks Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 7: European Ultrabooks Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Ultrabooks Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: Ultrabooks Market in France: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: Ultrabooks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Ultrabooks Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Ultrabooks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Ultrabooks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Ultrabooks Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Ultrabooks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 22
