Global Ultracapacitors Industry Assessment 2016-2026 - Adoption of Electric Vehicles Contributes to Strong Revenue Growth, While the Mature Consumer Electronics Vertical Drives Volume

The total market is expected to grow from $915 million in 2019 to $2.36 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 14.5% with strong growth expected from North America and APAC. Fierce competition is expected, especially in Asia, from Japanese participants that compete with quality products. Some companies that have been considered in this study are Maxwell, Eaton, Skeleton technologies, Nawa, and Panasonic Corporation.
Market trends have been analyzed for the study period between 2016-2026, with the base year being 2019. The study covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW) regions. The study assesses the latest trends across the globe and discusses the various uses of ultracapacitors in consumer, industrial, and automotive applications with detailed forecast for each segment.
This research study tracks the global market demand for ultracapacitors, including all three types of construction. Electrical double layer capacitor (EDLC) is the most prominent type, followed by hybrid and pseudo capacitors, used in emerging applications.
This deliverable also tracks end-user applications in detail with revenue contribution from each of end-user application. The end-user applications discussed in detail are consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, and others. Industrial equipment includes cordless power drills, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), material handling equipment, and renewable energy installations.
Similarly, the transportation application includes hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs), encompassing passenger cars, buses, and trucks. The study highlights the increasing adoption of elective vehicles, leading to increased market potential for ultracapacitors.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What is the current competitive structure like?
- What will be the influence of new technologies, such as electric vehicles or Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), on this market?
- How will the structure of the market change with time? What is the role of mergers and acquisitions in shaping up the market?
- What is the role of regional differences in the growth of this market?
Companies Mentioned
- Eaton
- Maxwell
- Nawa
- Panasonic Corporation
- Skeleton technologies
