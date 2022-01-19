Global vaccine program COVAX low on funds, seeks $5.2B

FILE - A medical staff gives syringes with vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease to a doctor inside the Klunkerkranich Restaurant and night club during an ongoing vaccination campaign of the Clubkommission in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. German news agency dpa has reported that police are investigating thousands of cases of suspected forgery of coronavirus vaccine certificates. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
·1 min read

GENEVA (AP) — The global initiative to share coronavirus vaccines equally between rich and poor countries asked Wednesday for $5.2 billion in funds to be able to keep buying doses in coming months.

The UN-backed program known as COVAX has delivered just over 1 billion doses since shipments started nearly a year ago.

The initial goal was to deliver 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, but COVAX’s lack of cash when vaccine deals were being made gave it a late start, and most of the world's vaccine doses have gone to wealthy nations who locked in contracts. As things stand now, less than 10% of the people in low-income countries have received at least one dose, while more than 60% of world's overall population has been vaccinated — some with three or four doses.

Seth Berkley, the CEO of GAVI, the global health organization that co-founded the COVAX initiative, said it was key to supplying poor countries with vaccine shots now and in the future but “we right now are basically out of money.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • World’s largest floating wind farm to be built off coast of England and Wales

    ‘Gwynt Glas’ project will be 20 times larger than the biggest floating facility built to date

  • Court hearing scheduled for Ashland man accused of 2021 murder of Tina Goad

    A change of plea hearing is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 28 in Ashland County Common Pleas Court for Ryan Stroup, according to the court's docket.

  • Bulldog puppy ‘Tipsy’ canine-napped in Apple Valley, and authorities ask for help finding her

    Sheriff’s officials are seeking the public’s help after a bulldog puppy worth thousands of dollars was stolen from a neighborhood in Apple Valley.

  • Kaiser says thousands in San Francisco area may have received low dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Kaiser Permanente says thousands in the San Francisco area may have received a low dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The company said around 3,900 people who visited Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center on both Oct. 25 and Dec. 10 may have received 0.01 ml to 0.04 ml less than the recommended dose of 0.30 ml, a discrepancy it said is "not considered significant.""We took immediate steps to confirm that the issue was isolated and promptly...

  • Drugmaker says counterfeit versions of its HIV medicines ended up in patients' hands

    Drugmaker Gilead Sciences said that counterfeit versions of its HIV medicines ended up in the hands of patients in a lawsuit unsealed on Tuesday.Gilead discovered that 85,247 bottles of counterfeit medicine were sold to pharmacies and patients over the past two years, Lori Mayall, head of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection at the company, said in a statement. The more than $250 million worth of medicine includes fake pills and genuine...

  • Right To Try

    Right to Try chronicles HIV survivor and activist Jeffrey Drew’s pursuit to find a cure for HIV.

  • Gilead says ring of drug suppliers sold counterfeit HIV medication

    Drugmaker Gilead alleges a ring of drug suppliers and distributors sold over 85,000 counterfeit bottles of its HIV medication to pharmacies over the past two years, according to a lawsuit unsealed Tuesday.Why it matters: Suppliers bought many of the illicit drugs from homeless or addicted HIV patients and resold them with fake documents, often at cheaper prices, a Gilead spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The comp

  • Gilead Alleges Counterfeiting Network Sold Fake HIV Drugs

    Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) said an unauthorized network of drug distributors and suppliers sold pharmacies more than $250 million of counterfeit versions of its HIV treatments over the last two years. The alleged scheme was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal. The Company found 85,247 bottles tampered with or faked, including versions of its Biktarvy and Descovy treatments. Gilead said it had seized the bottles of Gilead-labeled medication from 17 locations in nine states as part