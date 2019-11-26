Global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Report 2019 by Material Type & Application - Volume Consumption of Fiberglass VIPs Projected to Record a Robust CAGR of 20% During 2019-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) are considered to be among the most promising high-performance thermal insulation solutions on the market today.

The performance and design flexibility offered by VIPs has enabled them to be used in an array of constructive applications. These comprise increased volume in commercial and domestic refrigerators, increased shipping times for temperature-controlled transportation systems and reduced package size and weight for insulated shipping containers. Also, the growing demand of fulfilling energy standards has led to wider utilization of VIPs in the building and construction industry.



Fiberglass (or glass wool) is the predominant core material used in the VIPs worldwide, thanks to the adoption of fiberglass VIPs in Asia-Pacific's refrigerator industry, estimated to account for 71.5% in terms of volume in million square meters in 2019. Further, volume consumption of fiberglass VIPs is projected to record a robust CAGR of 20% during 2019-2026 period in reaching 108 million square meters by 2026.



VIP Consumption in Refrigerators and Freezers Being Propelled by Stringent Energy Efficiency Standards

VIPs to See Significant Growth Potential from Thermal Packaging Systems for Healthcare and Logistics

Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels in Building Applications Being Hampered by High Costs

Product Outline



The market for material of Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) studied in this report comprises the following:

Core Material

Envelope Material

The report analyzes the market for the following applications of Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs):

Refrigerators & Freezers

Cold Chain Logistics

Building & Construction

Others

Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States and Mexico )

( and ) Europe ( Austria , France , Germany , Italy , Switzerland , the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , the and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , and Rest of ) Rest of World ( Brazil , Russia , Turkey and Other RoW Countries)

Key Topics Covered



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs)

1.1.1.1 History of Vacuum Insulated Panels

1.1.1.2 VIPs Against Other Insulation Materials

1.1.1.3 Components and Materials Used in Vacuum Insulation Panels

1.1.1.3.1 Core Materials

1.1.1.3.1.1 Fumed Silica

1.1.1.3.1.2 Fiberglass

1.1.1.3.1.3 Foams

1.1.1.3.1.4 Aerogels

1.1.1.3.1.5 Other Core Materials

1.1.1.3.1.5.1 Fiber-Powder Composites

1.1.1.3.1.5.2 Expanded Perlite

1.1.1.3.1.5.3 Honeycomb Glass Fiber Mat

1.1.1.3.2 Envelopes

1.1.1.3.2.1 Structure of VIP Envelope

1.1.1.3.2.1.1 Protective Layer

1.1.1.3.2.1.2 Barrier Layer

1.1.1.3.2.1.3 Sealing Layer

1.1.1.3.3 Getters and Desiccants

1.1.1.3.4 Opacifiers

1.1.1.3.5 Sensors

1.1.1.4 Manufacturing Process of VIPs

1.1.1.4.1 Preparation of Core Material

1.1.1.4.2 Preparation of Envelope

1.1.1.4.3 Insertion of the Core and Vacuum Sealing

1.1.1.5 Working Mechanism of VIPs

1.1.2 Applications of VIPs

1.1.2.1 Appliances

1.1.2.2 Building & Construction

1.1.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics

1.1.2.4 Transport Refrigeration

1.1.2.5 Other Applications

1.1.3 Vacuum Insulation Panels Standards

1.1.3.1 International Level

1.1.3.2 Europe

1.1.3.3 China

1.1.3.4 ASTM International



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 VIP Consumption in Refrigerators and Freezers Being Propelled by Stringent Energy Efficiency Standards

2.2 VIPs to See Significant Growth Potential from Thermal Packaging Systems for Healthcare and Logistics

2.3 Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels in Building Applications Being Hampered by High Costs



3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

3.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels Producers