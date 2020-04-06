Global Vehicle Recycling Market by Type, Material, Application and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global vehicle recycling market is currently witnessing strong growth.



The rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, widespread adoption of metal scrap, especially steel, for the manufacturing of more affordable, lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.



Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness regarding the environmental benefits of using recycled materials and minimizing the dependency on natural resources is also providing a boost to the market growth. Automotive recyclers are utilizing sophisticated tools and methods to recycle used vehicles to extract polymers, fluids and natural materials that cause minimal damage to the environment. They are also using various innovative products, such as optical sensors, to identify small pieces of metal in the scrap.



Other factors, including the increasing utilization of recycled batteries in the manufacturing of consumer electronics and the implementation of government regulations to minimize environmental hazards associated with the disposal of batteries, rubber, oils and other materials, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global vehicle recycling market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players operating in the market.



This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the vehicle recycling industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global vehicle recycling market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global vehicle recycling market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vehicle Recycling Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Passenger Cars Recycling

6.2 Commercial Vehicles Recycling



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Iron

7.2 Aluminium

7.3 Steel

7.4 Rubber

7.5 Copper

7.6 Glass

7.7 Plastic

7.8 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 OEMs

8.2 Aftermarket



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfsmy7