Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market to Reach $9. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) estimated at US$7. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.

New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960743/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyvinyl Alcohol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyvinyl Acetate segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR



In the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$824.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$956.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Arkema Group

Celanese Corporation

DowDupont Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Ineospec Inc.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

SINOPEC Group

Sipchem

Wacker Chemie AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960743/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyvinyl Alcohol (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyvinyl Alcohol (Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyvinyl Alcohol (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyvinyl Acetate (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyvinyl Acetate (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyvinyl Acetate (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Segments (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Segments (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 21: United States Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 35: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: French Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: German Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Vinyl Acetate Monomer

(VAM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Spanish Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Russian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 56: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 59: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Australian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Indian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 69: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vinyl Acetate Monomer

(VAM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 83: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mexican Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 92: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: The Middle East Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Iranian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 104: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Middle East Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: African Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960743/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



