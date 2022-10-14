As global violence mounts, we seem to be returning to the bad old days. Even in the U.S. | Opinion

I turned on the television the other day to the awful news of North Korea testing a missile that flew over Japan. What if, I thought, that missile had fallen on a city in Japan?

On another day, I was awakened with the news of Russia bombing the people of the Ukraine. Again. I think about the resilience and the bravery of the people of the Ukraine and continue to pray for them.

Then on another day, and closer to home, I learn of the plight of the Haitian people, who are literally starving and going without clean drinking water and safe places to stay from the roving and violent gangs that are tearing apart their country.

But while the people of the Ukraine, Japan, and Haiti are fighting for survival, my question is, why? Why is there so much hate and almost no regard for human life in the world today?

I wake up each morning, thanking God for another day, and for blessing us, here in America for each day we were able to wake up to the sounds of peace — birds singing in the trees and the sounds of traffic on the nearby expressway as drivers make their way to their daily occupations.

It’s not that we don’t have our own domestic wars happening right under our noses — drive-by shootings and road rage, to name a couple. It’s just that things could be so much worse, with so many people leaning towards hate.

Hate seems to be permeating every inch of this blessed planet that we have been given. And I wonder: What is it about killing other people that is so appealing to some? Why is it that we get so angry while driving that if a person just taps his/her horn to let you know the light has changed, it is enough to make some people want to go on a shooting rampage. Is it something in the water we are drinking? Is it something that we are eating that makes us angry enough to kill. For nothing? Has the world gone crazy? Or am I among only a few, who believe that we can live peacefully together on this still-beautiful, planet?

I don’t know, people. Maybe it’s my age. I have lived long enough to see this country, and yes, Miami, go through some major changes.

Story continues

As a nation, we came out from under slavery and moved on into the Jim Crow era, where lynching parties seemed to be on the menu of daily happenings in some of our towns. Yet we found way to survive, and even prosper. Even with all the violence against mostly Blacks and Indians, especially in some rural areas, we always seemed to think that we would one day become a better nation. And we have.

However, now we seem to be slipping back to the old days.

Even with all the progress that you and I have been a witness to — the first Black president; the first woman and first Black, woman vice president, and now a Black woman serving on the Supreme Court of the United States — I still have concerns about the future of our country.

I am concerned about book-banning, and the right to teach our children about our real history without having to apologize to anyone. It’s our history. It happened. Are we ashamed of some of our history? Yes, we are. But we must teach it to our children as an example of what not to ever do again.

Ignoring our history because it makes some of us ashamed is a not a good thing. Out of the roots of trying to shield our children from the dirty deeds of our past rises a new growth of hate in their young souls.

I believe that if our schools are forbidden to teach the true history of America, then our places of worship should step up and teach the truth along with the gospel.

Parents who believe in our country and in the health of its future, should make it a point to teach their children the truth. We must close all the doors and stuff up all the cracks where hate continues to slip in among us. And where the history thieves find an entranceway to destroy what has taken us nearly three centuries to make right.

I am not a diplomat. And I am no politician. I am just an old lady who has lived long enough to acquire some wisdom.

So, this I know: We cannot be a nation that thrives on lies and survive. We saw how nearly two years ago, our democracy, and freedom, was nearly wiped out because of a lie. Lies help to create hate. And hate helps to bring about more chaos and even death.

So, as I think about the people of Haiti, those of the Ukraine, and the people of Japan who seem to live every day with the threats from North Korea, I realize that while things are not as out of hand in this country, and while we still have the hope of a better day, we have nothing to be smug about. Especially we Blacks, who are only a few steps (or votes) away from having our voting rights taken away.

And remember, it only takes a little bit of hate, seeping in among us to grow into more discord. And more discord could bring about war. Right here among us. We must be vigilant and constantly ask ourselves, “How can we fight against the enemy on the outside, if we are fighting among ourselves?”

We can and must do better, people. Our future as a nation depends on it.

Kendall United Methodist Church celebrates centennial

The congregation of Kendall United Methodist Church at 7600 SW 104th St., is celebrating its centennial anniversary today, with services to begin at 10 a.m. It is no small feat that the church that has weathered killer hurricanes and the Great Depression is still standing 100 years later.

So, a warm Neighbors salute to Pastor Ruben Velasco and the congregation. May Kendall United Methodist Church be around for another 100 years.

Faith Community Baptist Church pastor celebrates anniversary

Congratulations to Pastor Richard P. Dunn II, who today is celebrating 14 years as senior pastor of Faith Community Baptist Church at 10401 NW Eighth Ave.

Dunn, who has a Master of Divinity in counseling and pastoral care from the Interdenominational Theological Center at Morehouse School of Religion, once served as a member of the Miami City Commission.

The anniversary service starts at 9:30 a.m., and the guest preacher is the pastor’s son, the Rev. Richard P. Dunn III of Washington, D.C.

The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness)

The community is invited to The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness) at 1351 NW 67th St. in Liberty City as it celebrates the annual Holy Convocation at 10a.m. on Oct. 16 and 23. The Holy Convocation commemoration is a celebration of deliverance and will include preaching and great music. Bishop Walter H. Richardson is pastor.

Bea L. Hines can be reached at bea.hines@gmail.com