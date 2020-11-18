Global Virtual Pipeline Systems (Industrial, Transportation, Commercial & Residential) Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Pipeline Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Pipeline Systems estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$917.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. market is estimated at $350.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR

The Virtual Pipeline Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$350.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$291.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Commercial & Residential Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR

In the global Commercial & Residential segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China, and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$262.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$353.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest-growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$189.3 Million by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy-side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Broadwind Energy, Inc.

  • Compass Natural Gas

  • Exxon Mobil LNG

  • Galileo Technologies S.A.

  • General Electric

  • Global Partners LP

  • Hexagon Composites ASA

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • LightSail Energy

  • Luxfer Holdings PLC

  • NG Advantage LLC

  • Pentagon Energy LLC

  • REV LNG, LLC

  • Siemens AG

  • XPRESS NATURAL GAS LLC

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares

  • Virtual Pipeline Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Virtual Pipeline Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

  • Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

  • Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

  • Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

  • Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

  • Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027

  • Commercial & Residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

  • Commercial & Residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures

  • Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

  • Market Analytics

  • Virtual Pipeline Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

  • Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71hgl2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

