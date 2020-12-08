Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Industry
Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market to Reach $1. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Pipeline Systems estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$917.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $350.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Virtual Pipeline Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$350.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$291.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Commercial & Residential Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
In the global Commercial & Residential segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$262.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$353.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$189.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 115-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
EAG Laboratories
Esko-Graphics BVBA
Intertek Group PLC
Kratos Analytical Ltd.
Scienta Omicron GmbH
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Virtual Pipeline Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Virtual Pipeline Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Commercial & Residential (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 8: Commercial & Residential (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 9: United States Virtual Pipeline Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Canadian Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Virtual
Pipeline Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Demand for Virtual Pipeline Systems in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Chinese Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Virtual Pipeline Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: European Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: European Virtual Pipeline Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 20: European Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: Virtual Pipeline Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 22: French Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Virtual Pipeline Systems Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Demand for Virtual Pipeline Systems in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Italian Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Virtual Pipeline Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 28: Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Virtual Pipeline Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 30: Rest of Europe Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Virtual Pipeline Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Virtual Pipeline Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 34: Rest of World Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
