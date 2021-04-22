  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Global Virus Resurgence Threatens Vigorous Growth Momentum

Enda Curran and Eric Martin
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) --

The renewed surge in Covid-19 infections is threatening to further divide the world economy between the rich and poor, potentially damaging overall global growth if the fresh outbreaks spread or if key sources of demand falter.

More people were diagnosed with Covid-19 last week than any other since the pandemic began. The World Health Organization this week warned that new infections are increasing everywhere except Europe, led by rocketing numbers in India with cases also rising in Argentina, Turkey and Brazil.

That’s casting a shadow over a previously vigorous global economic rebound given that failure to control the virus or get vaccines distributed evenly risks driving new mutations, first in emerging markets and then on to developed nations that had been beating the pandemic back.

Even if that doesn’t happen, a two-speed recovery will restrain even inoculated countries by limiting foreign demand for their goods and destabilizing supply chains. The International Monetary Fund said last month that the recovery will miss out on a $9 trillion bump by 2025 unless faster progress is made in ending the health crisis.

Emerging and developing economies accounted for two thirds of global growth before the pandemic and around 86% of the world’s population. The World Bank told them just this week that they must prepare for the possibility of their recoveries losing steam. A nascent economic revival in India -- the world’s sixth largest economy -- is being threatened by renewed movement curbs across provinces to stem a new wave of infections that have topped 200,000 daily for the last week.

“The new case spikes represent a reality check for the world economy as it is clear that the pandemic is nowhere close to being over,” said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia Pacific economics at Scotiabank. “Many lower-income economies continue to face severe Covid-19 related challenges and have a long road ahead before they are back to ‘normalcy.’”

More than 944 million vaccinations have been administered across 170 countries, according to data collected by Bloomberg -- enough doses for 6.2% of the global population. But the distribution is lopsided with the highest income countries getting vaccinated about 25 times faster than those with the lowest.

“I see it as a race between virus mutations and vaccine rollout,” said Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura Holdings Inc. “Many people are not aware that while the 1918 Spanish flu is believed to have started in the U.S. and then spread to Europe, in the end the countries that suffered most were in emerging markets. It’s an ominous sign of history repeating itself.”

Markets are showing signs of jitters. A gauge of stocks in Asia has lagged global peers this month, while the Indian rupee is this week’s worst-performing currency in the region. Investors have sought out traditional havens like the Japanese yen, and rewarded those with better track records of managing the outbreak such as the Israeli shekel, Taiwanese dollar and the British pound.

Companies most reliant on a reopening of the global economy are especially vulnerable and the latest infection surge is overshadowing a “priced to perfection re-open trade,” Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp Financial Services Pty Ltd. in Sydney, wrote in a note to clients.

“The glaring problem is that despite strenuous efforts by the medical community around the globe, we are not even close to calling it a day so that people can start again or continue with things more productively,” according to Innes.

The spread of cases threatens what’s forecast to be a V-shaped recovery for global growth, led by the U.S. and China. The IMF currently expects the world economy to grow 6% this year, the most in four decades of data. But it knows the longer the pandemic runs the harder it will be to meet that forecast.

“The window of opportunity is closing fast,” Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. “The longer it takes to speed up vaccine production and rollout, the harder it will be to achieve these gains.”

The IMF modeled a downside scenario in which supply bottlenecks in vaccine supply and other logistical problems allow existing virus variants to become entrenched and new mutations to occur, leading to delays for reaching herd immunity of six months in advanced economies and nine months in emerging markets.

Under such a scenario -- with persistently high infection rates and deaths slowing the normalization of mobility -- global growth could be 1.5 percentage points less than in the base case scenario in 2021 and a further 1 percentage point below the baseline in 2022.

The pace of vaccinations over coming months and their ability to withstand new variants will dictate the recovery from here, according to Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors in New York.

“It will take most of the second quarter to get visibility if the global roll out is truly succeeding against the variants,” Emons said.

(Updates with India virus surge details in fifth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Booming Demand and Weather Woes Fan Food Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s ballooning demand and weather problems from Brazil to the U.S. and Canada have driven crop futures to their strongest level since 2013, deepening concerns that global food inflation will increase.Corn futures traded in Chicago extended gains above $6 a bushel to the highest level in almost eight years after the U.S. said it expects top importer China to buy even more of the feed grain on world markets this year -- some 28 million tons compared with an earlier estimate of 24 million tons.China’s Hefty Corn Imports Here to Stay as Meat Demand GrowsSoybeans climbed to within a whisker of $15 a bushel in the most active, rolling contract, and traded at $14.95, as dry weather threatens canola production in Canada, potentially stretching already tight global oilseed supplies. Wheat prices advanced to the strongest intraday level since February on worries about weather damage to the U.S. crop. Edible oils were also caught up in the buying spree. Soybean oil headed for the highest close since 2012, while palm oil broke above 4,000 ringgit a ton for the first time in a month. In China, soybean oil inventories are at record lows, while palm oil stockpiles are down 30% from a year earlier, according to Darin Friedrichs, senior Asia commodity analyst at StoneX in Shanghai.Investors have been piling into agricultural commodities on expectations that tight global stockpiles mean there is little room for error in terms of weather this year during the northern hemisphere summer. Money managers have raised net bullish bets on Chicago corn to the highest level in 10 years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOJ Has Hit Normalization Limit Under Kuroda, Ex-Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan has done everything it can to normalize policy under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s watch and is now set to ride out the rest of his term without any major changes, according to a former senior central bank official.“The BOJ has reached the end of the line on normalization for now,” said Hideo Hayakawa, referring to a series of tweaks to the central bank’s stimulus framework in March that enabled it to cut back its asset buying.“Unless the current leadership suddenly says it’s gotten policy wrong all this time, it’s pretty much done all it can,” the former executive director said in an interview, adding that the pandemic has underlined the importance of fiscal policy in helping the economy rather than a monetary approach.Hayakawa’s comments suggest that the BOJ will remain in a holding pattern on policy until at least April 2023 when Kuroda is scheduled to leave. They also tally with the view of some economists that the central bank’s adjustments were intended to make it easier to dial back stimulus.BOJ Seen Tweaking Economic Forecasts, Standing Pat: SurveyThe BOJ says the fine-tuning was aimed at making its stimulus more sustainable over the longer term after its biggest policy review since 2016. Around half of economists agree that the tweaks shored up the stimulus framework, but about 40% see them as a step toward policy normalization, according to a Bloomberg survey.A key point of the adjustments was making the buying of exchange-traded funds more flexible, Hayakawa said. The BOJ had already made its bond buying more flexible by changing its focus to interest rates in 2016 and by removing a purchase guideline last year, he said.The ETF buying had attracted increasing criticism that the bank was helping prop up stock prices already at three-decade highs.The bank demonstrated its new flexibility on Tuesday when it didn’t buy ETFs for the first time since at least 2016 even after the Topix stock index fell more than 1% in the morning session. On Wednesday the bank did buy ETFs, but only after stocks dropped 2.2% in the morning.“It’s not worth making problems bigger and bigger through massive bond or ETF buying,” said Hayakawa, who left the bank in 2013 and has generally taken a skeptical view of Kuroda’s efforts to reflate the economy. “Those purchases aren’t bringing the bank any closer to its inflation target.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Potential Tokyo state of emergency does not affect Games - IOC

    A potential state of emergency that could be imposed on Tokyo is unrelated to Olympic Games preparations and is part of the government's plan to curb infections during Japan's holiday week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday. Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka, local media reported, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections spreading.

  • China's Xi accepts invitation to Biden's climate summit

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend President Biden's virtual climate summit this week, according to China's foreign ministry.Why it matters: It'll mark the first time the two leaders have met face to face — albeit virtually — since Biden took office. China and the U.S. are the world's two largest carbon emitters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: During a visit to Shanghai by special climate envoy John Kerry last weekend, the U.S. and China agreed to work together to tackle global climate change, including by "raising ambition" for emissions cuts during the 2020s.The cooperation reflects the reality that climate action cannot be effective without the participation of the two world's largest economies.The virtual summit will take place under the backdrop of an increasingly fraught U.S.-China relationship, with tensions running high over Hong Kong, threats to Taiwan, the origins of the coronavirus and the human rights situation in Xinjiang — where the U.S. has accused China of carrying out a genocide.Go deeper: What to expect from this week's White House climate summitLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lewandowski set to resume chase for Gerd Mueller's record

    Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is set to return from injury on Saturday and continue his bid to break Gerd Mueller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season.

  • Apple plans to expand ads business - FT

    The new advertising slot, which will be rolled out by the end of the month, will allow advertisers to promote their apps across the whole network, rather than in response to specific searches, according to the report. The report comes as Apple plans to send prompts to iPhone users to allow apps to use their data for personalized advertising, a move that has drawn backlash from tech rival Facebook Inc, which argues the changes will hurt the social media company's ad business. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Coffee and dairy help Nestle beat expectations in Q1

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Food giant Nestle confirmed organic sales should grow more than 3.6% this year after strong demand for coffee, dairy and petcare products boosted growth in the first quarter. This was ahead of a forecast for 3.3% organic growth in a company-compiled consensus https://www.nestle.com/investors/analysts-consensus. Organic growth stood at 7.2% in the Americas, at 4.4% in Europe and at 9.1% in Asia, Nestle said.

  • DA calls for review after cop breaks 73-year-old's arm during arrest

    Body cam video showed an officer forcing Karen Garner to the ground and restraining her arms behind her back.

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar: Chauvin Trial ‘Feels Like a Closed Case’

    Representative Ilhan Omar on Tuesday became the latest in a string of elected Democrats to weigh-in on the trial of Derek Chauvin, telling reporters in Brooklyn Center, Minn., that the case against the former police officer feels like a “closed case.” “This case, to me, feels like a closed case, where it shouldn’t be really even a questioned whether there will be an acquittal or a verdict that doesn’t meet the scale of the crime that was committed,” the Minnesota Democrat said. “I know that a majority of the community has trust in the leadership of Attorney General Ellison and the prosecutors… to be able to prosecute this case in a way that was dignified and just,” she continued. “The community is still on edge and feels that we are a community that has experienced injustice over and over again. This might actually be the turning point.” “The case, to me, feels like a closed case” Representative Ilhan Omar gives remarks about the Derek Chauvin Trial this morning in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota #BrooklynCenter #ChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/3fKCY3IcVX — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 20, 2021 Chauvin is charged with second and third-degree murder, as well as manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Omar did not specify which charge she believes Chauvin is guilty of. Omar’s comments came just hours after President Joe Biden said that the evidence against Chauvin was “overwhelming” and that he was “praying” that “the right verdict” would be reached. Speaking to protesters in Brooklyn Center on Saturday, Representative Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) told the crowd to “get more confrontational” if Chauvin was acquitted. She was chastised on Monday by the judge presiding over the Chauvin trial, who said her comments to protesters were “abhorrent” and could lead the trial to be overturned on appeal. Omar said she hoped the verdict would come soon, so “the community can begin the process of healing.” Law enforcement and officials in the area anticipate unrest and protest if the jury returns a decision of “not guilty.”

  • Crypto inflows hit $4.9 billion as of mid-April: Coinshares data

    Inflows into cryptocurrency funds and products hit $4.9 billion as of April 16, with the pace of increase slowing a bit in the first two weeks of the month after hitting record levels in the first quarter, data from digital currency manager Coinshares showed on Tuesday. Inflows in the first two weeks of April hit about $400 million to $4.9 billion, or about 9% higher than an all-time high of $4.5 billion in the first three months of the year. The pace of inflows had already moderated in the first quarter, after a 240% surge in the fourth.

  • Hyundai Q1 profit triples to highest in 4 years as luxury car demand booms

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday first-quarter net profit jumped 187% to its highest in four years, in line with expectations, as demand for its high-margin sports-utility vehicles and premium Genesis cars boomed. A global shortage of semiconductors, however, threatens to derail its growth momentum. Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is among the world's top 10 automakers by sales, reported a net profit of 1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion) for the January-March period versus 463 billion a year earlier.

  • 77 inmates receive '6 times the recommended amount' of COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

    The Iowa Department of Corrections gave 77 inmates overdoses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, the Des Moines Register reported.

  • NASA just released an enhanced video of its Mars helicopter

    NASA's Mars helicopter accomplished an incredible first this week by taking flight on the Red Planet. It's the first time that a manmade aircraft took to the skies of another world, and the apparent ease with which it completed this task is a great sign for the future of aerial vehicles for the purposes of space exploration. That being said, the first video we got of the event wasn't the greatest. It was low resolution, grainy, and you could barely see what was happening. Now, after a few days with the raw footage, NASA has released a new enhanced video that shows the flight with much more clarity, even showing the cloud of dust that the helicopter kicked up when it left the ground. The helicopter's maiden flight was a pretty low-weight affair. All the helicopter had to do was take off, hover for about half a minute, and then land. It nailed every part of the plan, and its hover was very stable. With this newly-enhanced video, we can see for the first time just how steady it was. As you see, the video is split into two windows. On the right side, we have the enhanced clip of the helicopter's flight in visible light. On the left, we are treated to a view from motion-detecting software that highlights pixels that show what appears to be motion. In this case, the helicopter and the dust cloud it creates as it takes off, hovers, and lands, lights up the motion detection window, and makes it much easier to see how the helicopter is affecting the ground below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMMPBNzp0Dg NASA explains: The Mastcam-Z imager aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover shot video of the helicopter’s flight. The video is presented here in side-by-side formats that have both been enhanced to show a dust plume swirling during takeoff and again on landing. The view on the left uses motion filtering to show where dust was detected during liftoff and landing and the view on the right is enhanced with the motion filtering. Scientists use this image processing to detect dust devils as they pass by Mars rovers. An additional version of the video includes a timer that counts down until liftoff and then counts up until landing. A ghostly “cut-out” of the helicopter is visible in each side-by-side format; that’s an artifact related to the digital processing. The result is an even better glimpse at what NASA accomplished with its plucky little helicopter. The future, of course, depends entirely on how Ingenuity performs, and while NASA hasn't announced anything related to plans for Mars aerial drones, the first test flight certainly should have filled the scientists with confidence. We'll wait and see how the next few weeks play out and how many more flights the helicopter has in it, but for now things are looking very good.

  • As he exits Kentucky, Olivier Sarr says he’s excited ‘to take on new challenges’

    Transfer from Wake Forest is fourth UK player to enter 2021 NBA Draft.

  • Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Apple (AAPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Apple (AAPL) closed the most recent trading day at $133.11, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session.

  • Bank of Canada signals rate hike in 2022, tapers bond purchases

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada signaled on Wednesday that it could start hiking interest rates in late 2022, as it sharply boosted its outlook for the Canadian economy and reduced the scope of its bond buying program. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking to reporters after the decision, made clear that while the bank is committed to refrain from raising rates until the economy is running at full capacity, there is no guarantee borrowing costs will rise when those conditions are met. The Bank also said it now believes the COVID-19 pandemic will be "less detrimental" than previously assessed to the economy's potential output.

  • The Big Tech Stocks Could Fall, if History Is Any Guide

    The Nifty Fifty of the 1960s-70s were the FAANG stocks of their day—a group of well-known stocks that everybody loved despite wildly high valuations. Will Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Netflix, and Google parent Alphabet prove equally vulnerable?

  • Tesla's Driverless Video Problem Has Gone Deadly

    This weekend, two men died in an unspeakable Tesla wreck. They drove a 2019 Model S off the road and hit a tree, then the electric car burst into flames and burned for hours, according to reporting by KPRC 2 in Houston. The most troubling detail from the incident is that, according to CNN, the […] The post When a Meme Goes Deadly: Tesla and the Driverless Viral Videos appeared first on InsideHook.

  • She’ll make history as a ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host. Answer: Who is Robin Roberts?

    "Excuse me while I cry," one fan wrote.