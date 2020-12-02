Global Vision Care Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Alcon, Carl Zeiss and Hoya Among Others
Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vision Care: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report provides a detailed analysis of the vision care devices market. This report will highlight the current and future market potential of vision care devices along and provide a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape. The report covers market projections for 2025 along with current market estimates. Epidemiology trends of major eye disorders, drivers, restraints, and opportunities will also be covered in the current report along with company profiles of the key market players.
The report segments the market for vision care devices based on device, distribution channel, and geography. Based on device type, the market is broadly segmented into eyeglasses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses (IOLs), and artificial tears. Eyeglasses are further segmented into a single vision, bifocal and progressive. Contact lenses are further segmented into spherical lenses, toric lenses, multifocal contact lenses, and others. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast values for 2025.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico will be covered in the regional segments.
The Report Includes:
21 data tables and 11 additional tables
A brief overview of the global markets for vision care products and related technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for vision care, and market share analysis on the basis of product type with major regions and countries involved
Insights into the market potential for vision care devices, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the vision care market
Information pertaining to strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and their competitive landscape, product launch strategies, and financial outlook
Key merger and acquisition deals, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships within the medical devices industry
Profile descriptions of the market-leading participants, including Alcon AG, Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss AG, CooperVision Inc., EssilorLuxottica, and Seiko Opticals
Market growth is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of blindness and vision impairment, a rise in the world's geriatric population, and growing collaborations between vision care companies and technology companies for the advent of technologically advanced products to address current unmet needs.
According to the IAPB, nearly 1.1 billion people are considered to be affected by some form of vision loss: 43 million people are categorized as blind, about 553 million people are estimated to suffer from some form of moderate to severe visual impairment (MVSI), about 258 million people experience mild vision impairment and about 510 million suffer from near vision impairment. In addition, at least 1 billion more people need ongoing access to eye care services. High prevalence and the increasing burden of vision impairment is likely to drive the vision care market during the forecast period.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
Visual impairment is a global health concern that has a negative impact on both physical and mental wellbeing. Preventive blindness, a common vision disorder, represents a major challenge to the global healthcare system. Visual impairment is associated with loss of global productivity and high disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) and is responsible for significant healthcare spending. According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), in 2020, nearly 1.1 billion people were considered to be affected by some form of vision loss; 43 million people are categorized as blind, about 553 million people are estimated to suffer from some form of Moderate and Severe Vision Impairment MSVI, about 258 million people experience mild vision impairment and about 510 million suffer from near vision impairment. In addition, at least 1 billion more people need ongoing access to eye care services.
Globally, the leading causes of vision impairment are uncorrected refractive errors and cataracts. Refractory disorders, particularly myopia, are one of the common ailments seen across all age groups. The incidence of refractory disorders is estimated to have doubled in the last decade compared to past generations, with the rise driven by rapid changes in lifestyles, genetic disorders, and malnutrition. Refractory disorders, although increasingly prevalent, can be treated and are considered preventable ailments if addressed quickly.
Market growth has been spurred by the introduction of technologically advanced products and the rise in the global visually impaired population. This report is designed to provide the reader with a background on vision care products, an analysis of the current factors influencing the market, and the tools to make decisions regarding expansion and penetration in this market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Highlights of the Market for Vision Care
Chapter 3 Clinical Overview
Overview of Vision Functions
Vision Impairment Outlook
Causes of Vision Impairment
Overview of Common Eye Conditions
Myopia
Hyperopia
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Cataracts
Dry Eye
Chapter 4 Epidemiological Insights
Vision Impairment and Blindness
Global Estimates of Vision Impairment and Blindness
Regional Estimates of Vision Impairment and Blindness
Chapter 5 Supply Chain Overview
Supply Chain Analysis
Raw Materials Suppliers
Product Manufacturers
Product Distributors
Retailers
End Consumers
Chapter 6 Vision Care Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rise in Geriatric Population and Vision Disorders
Increase in Uptake of a New Generation of Contacts Lenses
Rise in Volume of Cataract Surgeries
Soaring Screen Time and Increasing Incidence of Computer Vision Syndrome
Market Restraints
Dearth in Eye Care Health Personnel and Low Affordability in Emerging Countries
Increasing Surgical Procedures for Permanent Vision Correction
High Threat of Counterfeit Products
Market Trends
Innovation of Personalized and 3D-Printed Spectacle Lenses
Advent of Smart Eyeglasses and Smart Contact Lenses
Intensification of E-commerce as Preferred Distribution Channel
Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Vision Care Market
Introduction
Severity of the Disease
COVID-19's Implications on the Vision Care Industry
Momentary Halt in Product Manufacturing
Temporary Closure of Retail Outlets
Delays in Elective Surgical Procedures
Cancellation/Postponement of Eye Exams
Trade Restrictions and Supply Disruptions
Outline of COVID-19's Impact on the Vision Care Market
Possible Post-COVID-19 Vision Care Market Scenario
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Global Market for Vision Care, by Product Type
Eyeglass Lenses
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis by Region
Market Analysis by Product Design
Contact Lenses
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis by Region
Market Analysis by Product Design
Intraocular Lenses
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis by Region
Other Vision Care Products
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for Vision Care, by Region
North America
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Market Share by Country
Europe
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Market Share by Country
Asia-Pacific
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Market Share by Country
Latin America
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Market Share by Country
Middle East and Africa
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Global Competitive Overview
Eyeglass Lenses
Contact Lenses
Intraocular Lenses
Key Recent Product Approvals/Launches
Strategic Deals and Collaborations
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Alcon
Bausch + Lomb
Carl Zeiss
Coopervision Inc.
Essilorluxottica
Hoya Corp.
Johnson & Johnson
Menicon
Rodenstock
Seiko Opticals
Synergeyes
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35ke4b
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900