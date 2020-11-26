Watch Live:

The 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Global Visitor Management Software Market Size Will Reach USD 19 Billion by 2026, Growing preference for paperless administrative functions to steer the market growth: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·8 min read

According to the [190+ Pages Report] research report, the global Visitor Management Software Market was estimated at USD 13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19 billion by 2026, at 5% CAGR through 2027. Top market players include Alert Enterprise, AppGear Ltd., BALANCE & UNIQUE Co., Ltd., Building Intelligence Inc., Envoy Inc., Genetec Inc. and others.

New York, NY, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Visitor Management Software Market By Type (Provisioning Software, Physical Identity & Access Management, and Physical Security Information Management), By Service Type (Professional Services, Deployment & Integration, and Managed Services), By Application Type (Critical Infrastructure Protection, Port Security, Public Safety & Security, and Energy Security), and By Vertical (BFSI, Education, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, and Government & Public Sector): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the research study, the global Visitor Management Software Market was estimated at USD 13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19 billion by 2026. The global Computer Reservation Systems (CRS) Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Visitor Management Software Market Growing On The Back Of Rising Demand For The Security Compliances, Increased Number Of Fraudulent Activities, Rising Incorporation Of Artificial Intelligence And IoT Devices, Growing Demand For Replacement Of Conventional Security Processes

The visitor management software is a tool for monitoring and recording the visitor traffic for the organization. The software is designed to provide increased security measures for protecting the critical infrastructure, energy, and port facilities of the organizations. The software secures a combination of data from various bio-metric scanning components and surveillance systems for tracking the visitor traffic of the organization.

Browse through 34 Tables & 100 Figures spread over 190+ Pages and in-depth TOC on “Visitor Management Software Market Size & Share 2020 Updated Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Visitor Management Software Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/visitor-management-software-market-by-type-provisioning-software-137

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 190+ Pages Research Report

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes List of table & figures

• Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

The software features such as monitoring and control over unauthorized visitors increased physical security, and assistance in the reduction of fraudulent activities are the major factor driving the increased penetration of the visitor management systems in the market. The providers also offer critical data security regulations compliance which provides organizations with increased efficiency and security through the visitor management software. The vendors of offering a wide range of functionalities including compliance management, security transaction, bio-metric recognition and video surveillance which are proving advantageous for the visitor management software operator. The vendors are integrating its offering with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and IoT based devices to enable intelligent management while providing security intelligence data to the operator. The competitive environment is also witnessing the adoption of market penetrating strategies by notable players such as subscription-based integrated software for the end-users.

During the upcoming years, the rising demand for security compliances and the increased number of fraudulent activities are the major factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the incorporation of IoT, data analytics, and Artificial intelligence is further expanding the growth opportunities of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for replacement of conventional security processes is also steering the faster adoption of this platform. The growing cloud-based visitor data management in the Asia Pacific region is further propelling market growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/visitor-management-software-market-by-type-provisioning-software-137

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top Visitor Management Software companies in the global Visitor Management Software market include Jolly Technologies Inc., WhosOnLocation, Parabit Systems, AppGear Ltd., Quantum Secure Inc., Building Intelligence Inc., Envoy Inc., Genetec Inc., InVentry Limited, Honeywell International Inc., SMG Infosolutions Pvt Ltd., Track force, BALANCE & UNIQUE Co., Ltd., Proxyclick, HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB, and Alert Enterprise among others. The leading five players such as Fiskars Group, Faber-Castell, Parker, Westcott, and Mundial hold around 25% market share of the global Visitor Management Software market.

Get an Additional List of Market Players, Request a Free Report Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/visitor-management-software-market-by-type-provisioning-software-137

Growing preference for paperless administrative functions to steer the market growth

The growth of the market during the forecast timeline is owing to many of the registrations and documentations performed in a paperless manner. Additionally, firms prefer saving, maintaining, and managing visitor data in an electronic form. Additionally, strict government rules pertaining to maintaining the registers of visitor data will favorably leverage the expansion of the visitor management software industry during the forecast period.

Physical security information management to lead the type segment by 2027

The growth of the segment during the period from 2019 to 2027 is due to a rise in the use of physical security information management services in a myriad number of business verticals.

BFSI segment to register highest CAGR during the forecast period

The segment is predicted to record the highest growth rate of more than 18% during the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is due to high-security issues occurring at the time of financial transactions as well as financial activities.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/visitor-management-software-market-by-type-provisioning-software-137

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Based on type, the worldwide Visitor Management Software market can be segmented into Craft Tools, Provisioning Software, Physical Identity & Access Management, and Physical Security Information Management, with the physical security information, is anticipated to dominate the type segment. In terms `of service type, the global Visitor Management Software market can be segmented into Professional Services, Deployment & Integration, and Managed Services. On the basis of application, the market can be bifurcated into Critical Infrastructure Protection, Port Security, Public Safety & Security, and Energy Security. Based on vertical, the market can be bifurcated into BFSI, Education, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, and Government & Public Sector. The BFSI segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of around 18.5% during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the North America region is anticipated to generate maximum revenue during the studied period whereas the Asia Pacific region is projected to provide faster growth opportunities shortly. The geographical segmentation includes North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa in the global Visitor Management Software market.

Browse the full “Visitor Management Software Market By Type (Provisioning Software, Physical Identity & Access Management, and Physical Security Information Management), By Service Type (Professional Services, Deployment & Integration, and Managed Services), By Application Type (Critical Infrastructure Protection, Port Security, Public Safety & Security, and Energy Security), and By Vertical (BFSI, Education, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, and Government & Public Sector): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/visitor-management-software-market-by-type-provisioning-software-137

This report segments the Visitor Management Software market as follows:

Visitor Management Software Market: By Type Analysis

  • Provisioning Software

  • Physical Identity & Access Management

  • Physical Security Information Management

Visitor Management Software Market: By Service Type Analysis

  • Professional Services

  • Deployment & Integration

  • Managed Services

Visitor Management Software Market: By Application Type Analysis

  • Critical Infrastructure Protection

  • Port Security

  • Public Safety & Security

  • Energy Security

Visitor Management Software Market: By Vertical Analysis

  • BFSI

  • Education

  • Healthcare & Lifesciences

  • Retail

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • IT & Telecom

  • Government & Public Sector

Browse More Top Selling Reports:

Mobile Payment Technology Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/mobile-payment-technology-market

Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/manufacturing-intelligence-software-market

Storage Resource Management Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/storage-resource-management-industry-market-by-type-cloud-1246

Point-of-Sale Terminals Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/point-of-sale-terminals-market-by-product-fixed-1228

Online On-demand Home Service Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/online-on-demand-home-service-market-by-type-1218

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Study: A good cloth mask is a powerful weapon against the coronavirus

    Face coverings, including masks made of cloth, are highly effective in protecting the people who wear them and those around them, according to a new study.

  • Rapid testing could 'drive the epidemic toward extinction'

    Cheap coronavirus tests that ordinary Americans can administer at home could significantly drive down infection rates, researchers say. Their statistical models indicate that potential inaccuracies become effectively inconsequential if enough rapid tests are done with sufficient frequency.

  • Leading Saudi women's activist referred to terrorism court

    A leading Saudi women’s rights activist who’s been imprisoned for 2 1/2 years and drawn attention to the kingdom’s hard limits on dissent will be tried by a court established to oversee terrorism cases, her family said Wednesday. The referral of Loujain al-Hathloul's case to the Specialized Criminal Court is a setback for efforts to push for her swift release and means she will face charges related to terrorism and national security. According to a 53-page report released earlier this year by Amnesty International, the court has been used as “a weapon of repression” to imprison peaceful critics, activists, journalists, clerics and others.

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • Why Bhutan's Sakteng wildlife sanctuary is disputed by China

    Tiny Bhutan is feeling the squeeze as its giant neighbours China and India vie for territory.

  • France, EU lawmakers push for sanctions on Turkey next month

    France is leading a push for European Union sanctions on Turkey next month to follow through on a threat made by the bloc in October, but has yet to win support from EU governments beyond Greece and Cyprus, officials and diplomats said. Paris says Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has not heeded EU leaders' warnings on Oct. 1 to back down in a dispute over gas exploration in the Mediterranean or face consequences. The European Parliament on Thursday is expected to call for sanctions, decrying Erdogan's visit earlier this month to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the island of Cyprus.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Officials: Roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan kills 14

    Roadside bombs exploded in central Afghanistan on Tuesday killing at least 13 civilians and a traffic policeman, officials said, even as government negotiators and the Taliban meet to try to end decades of war. Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said 45 people were also wounded in a late afternoon blast in Bamiyan city in Bamiyan province.

  • Covid-19: US Supreme Court backs religious groups over New York caps

    It is one of the first major rulings since conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • UN agency: Israel's Gaza blockade has devastated economy

    Israel’s blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip has cost the seaside territory as much as $16.7 billion in economic losses and sent poverty and unemployment skyrocketing, a U.N. report said Wednesday, as it called on Israel to lift the closure. The report by the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development echoed calls by numerous international bodies over the years criticizing the blockade. Israel imposed the blockade in 2007 after Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel’s existence, violently seized control of Gaza from the forces of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Note to Republicans: Trump will betray you just like he betrayed the Kurds

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Early Black Friday Sales

    You don't have to wait until #smallbusinesssaturday to shop smallOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden says his team has spoken to Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’

    Expert says he hopes to continue his work under incoming administration

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

  • Women call for end to domestic violence after lockdowns bring more attacks

    Women around the world on Wednesday marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, highlighting how lockdowns due to the pandemic had left many trapped with their abusers and exposed to greater danger. The United Nations said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, had intensified, with shelters at capacity and helplines in some places seeing a five-fold rise in calls. Last year, 243 million women and girls experienced sexual or physical violence from their partner.

  • Malaysian PM gains political lifeline with budget approval

    Malaysia's Parliament approved the government's proposed 2021 budget on Thursday, throwing a political lifeline to embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin amid strong resistance to his 9-month-old leadership. Opposition lawmakers as well as members of his governing coalition had warned during three weeks of debate that they would reject the budget, citing insufficient funding to fight a surge in coronavirus cases and help those hit by the pandemic. A second round of debate on the budget begins next week, with specific budget provisions up for approval.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • Georgia woman pulls gun on two Black boys riding their bikes

    Patricia Compton was charged with aggravated assault counts, plus child cruelty and terroristic threats. Two children in Georgia say they were terrified when a woman pulled a gun on them as they were out riding bikes in a Byron subdivision on Sunday. Twelve-year-old Kaleb Barnes and his best friend, 13-year-old Ethan Hollis, were riding their bikes in the Autumn Cove subdivision when they heard animal noises and went to investigate.