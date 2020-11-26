Global Visitor Management Software Market Size Will Reach USD 19 Billion by 2026, Growing preference for paperless administrative functions to steer the market growth: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages Report] research report, the global Visitor Management Software Market was estimated at USD 13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19 billion by 2026, at 5% CAGR through 2027. Top market players include Alert Enterprise, AppGear Ltd., BALANCE & UNIQUE Co., Ltd., Building Intelligence Inc., Envoy Inc., Genetec Inc. and others.

New York, NY, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Visitor Management Software Market By Type (Provisioning Software, Physical Identity & Access Management, and Physical Security Information Management), By Service Type (Professional Services, Deployment & Integration, and Managed Services), By Application Type (Critical Infrastructure Protection, Port Security, Public Safety & Security, and Energy Security), and By Vertical (BFSI, Education, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, and Government & Public Sector): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the research study, the global Visitor Management Software Market was estimated at USD 13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19 billion by 2026. The global Computer Reservation Systems (CRS) Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Visitor Management Software Market Growing On The Back Of Rising Demand For The Security Compliances, Increased Number Of Fraudulent Activities, Rising Incorporation Of Artificial Intelligence And IoT Devices, Growing Demand For Replacement Of Conventional Security Processes

The visitor management software is a tool for monitoring and recording the visitor traffic for the organization. The software is designed to provide increased security measures for protecting the critical infrastructure, energy, and port facilities of the organizations. The software secures a combination of data from various bio-metric scanning components and surveillance systems for tracking the visitor traffic of the organization.

The software features such as monitoring and control over unauthorized visitors increased physical security, and assistance in the reduction of fraudulent activities are the major factor driving the increased penetration of the visitor management systems in the market. The providers also offer critical data security regulations compliance which provides organizations with increased efficiency and security through the visitor management software. The vendors of offering a wide range of functionalities including compliance management, security transaction, bio-metric recognition and video surveillance which are proving advantageous for the visitor management software operator. The vendors are integrating its offering with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and IoT based devices to enable intelligent management while providing security intelligence data to the operator. The competitive environment is also witnessing the adoption of market penetrating strategies by notable players such as subscription-based integrated software for the end-users.

During the upcoming years, the rising demand for security compliances and the increased number of fraudulent activities are the major factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the incorporation of IoT, data analytics, and Artificial intelligence is further expanding the growth opportunities of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for replacement of conventional security processes is also steering the faster adoption of this platform. The growing cloud-based visitor data management in the Asia Pacific region is further propelling market growth.

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top Visitor Management Software companies in the global Visitor Management Software market include Jolly Technologies Inc., WhosOnLocation, Parabit Systems, AppGear Ltd., Quantum Secure Inc., Building Intelligence Inc., Envoy Inc., Genetec Inc., InVentry Limited, Honeywell International Inc., SMG Infosolutions Pvt Ltd., Track force, BALANCE & UNIQUE Co., Ltd., Proxyclick, HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB, and Alert Enterprise among others. The leading five players such as Fiskars Group, Faber-Castell, Parker, Westcott, and Mundial hold around 25% market share of the global Visitor Management Software market.

Growing preference for paperless administrative functions to steer the market growth

The growth of the market during the forecast timeline is owing to many of the registrations and documentations performed in a paperless manner. Additionally, firms prefer saving, maintaining, and managing visitor data in an electronic form. Additionally, strict government rules pertaining to maintaining the registers of visitor data will favorably leverage the expansion of the visitor management software industry during the forecast period.

Physical security information management to lead the type segment by 2027

The growth of the segment during the period from 2019 to 2027 is due to a rise in the use of physical security information management services in a myriad number of business verticals.

BFSI segment to register highest CAGR during the forecast period

The segment is predicted to record the highest growth rate of more than 18% during the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is due to high-security issues occurring at the time of financial transactions as well as financial activities.

Based on type, the worldwide Visitor Management Software market can be segmented into Craft Tools, Provisioning Software, Physical Identity & Access Management, and Physical Security Information Management, with the physical security information, is anticipated to dominate the type segment. In terms `of service type, the global Visitor Management Software market can be segmented into Professional Services, Deployment & Integration, and Managed Services. On the basis of application, the market can be bifurcated into Critical Infrastructure Protection, Port Security, Public Safety & Security, and Energy Security. Based on vertical, the market can be bifurcated into BFSI, Education, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, and Government & Public Sector. The BFSI segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of around 18.5% during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the North America region is anticipated to generate maximum revenue during the studied period whereas the Asia Pacific region is projected to provide faster growth opportunities shortly. The geographical segmentation includes North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa in the global Visitor Management Software market.

Browse the full “Visitor Management Software Market By Type (Provisioning Software, Physical Identity & Access Management, and Physical Security Information Management), By Service Type (Professional Services, Deployment & Integration, and Managed Services), By Application Type (Critical Infrastructure Protection, Port Security, Public Safety & Security, and Energy Security), and By Vertical (BFSI, Education, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, and Government & Public Sector): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/visitor-management-software-market-by-type-provisioning-software-137

This report segments the Visitor Management Software market as follows:

Visitor Management Software Market: By Type Analysis

Provisioning Software

Physical Identity & Access Management

Physical Security Information Management

Visitor Management Software Market: By Service Type Analysis

Professional Services

Deployment & Integration

Managed Services

Visitor Management Software Market: By Application Type Analysis

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Port Security

Public Safety & Security

Energy Security

Visitor Management Software Market: By Vertical Analysis

BFSI

Education

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom

Government & Public Sector

