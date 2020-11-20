Global In-Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control Markets 2020-2026: Increase in Demand of Multi Analyte Controls Gives the Opportunity the Vendors to Fulfil the End-User Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control Market By: Product, Manufacturer, Application, End-User, Geography - Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control Market is expected to reach USD 1,220 million by 2026 from an estimated value of USD 999.44 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of ~3.38% during the forecast period.

In Vitro Diagnostic is the test done on the blood or tissue samples taken from the body. The in vitro diagnostic quality controls are samples used to check the reliability of the in vitro diagnostic testing system to validate the accuracy of the test results. These quality controls also evaluate the impact of the various factors including environmental conditions and operator's performance on test results. As a result of this the In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control market is attributed to control the accuracy of the test laboratories, clinical laboratories and pathology labs where the tests are done.

The rise in these accredited clinical laboratories is driving the market growth. Further, the adoption of the third-party quality controls, rapid increase in the chronic and infectious diseases are other major drivers for the market. The increase in demand of multi analyte controls gives the opportunity to vendors to fulfil the end-user demand.



The In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control market has segmented based on product and service, manufacturer, application, end user and region



In the application segmentation immunochemistry plays a major role in the growth of the market. The demand for this segment is attributed to the increased utilization of the multi-analyte controls to perform immunoassay tests in the labs. Thus, the immunochemistry has been taking the largest market share in the forecast period.



In product and services segment the Quality Assurance Services market growing at a highest growth rate due to increasing need of performance assessment in clinical laboratories. The quality control products segment accounted largest market share in In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control market due to increasing demand for serum/plasma-based controls for stability and accuracy of test result.



Further, the market segmentation is based on manufacturer - it is divided into third party controls and original equipment manufacturer controls. The third-party controls segment accounted largest share in the market due to the unbiased test results. This results in the high rise in the demand of the third-party controls products in the market.



Based on the end-users the market is divided into hospitals, academic and research institutes and other end-users. The hospitals have the prominent role in the in vitro diagnostic quality control growth rate due to the increasing amount of IVD procedures in the hospitals. Clinical laboratories are also expected to increase the demand for In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control products.



As per the regional analysis, North America has the largest share in the global In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control due to the factors such as increasing IVD procedures, growing awareness of the ensured and accurate test results, in addition to these the increased adoption of the third-party controls also fuel the demand for In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control products and services.



Globally the In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control market has been expanding its growth - the factors which are driving this market are the increasing awareness of the ensured and accurate test results, scenario of the increased chronic and infectious diseases where the accurate test is needed to cure, treat and prevent the disease. The rise in the demand of the multi-analyte controls gives the opportunity to the in vitro diagnostic quality control.



The high cost of the quality control process hinders the demand for In Vitro Diagnostic Quality products and services. Strict rules for product approval procedure and the lack of regulations for clinical laboratory accreditation in developing countries are major challenges in the market.



13. Analyst Opinion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mri88

