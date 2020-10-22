    Advertisement

    Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market to Reach $10. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In Vitro Toxicology Testing estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.

    New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798821/?utm_source=GNW
    1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Assays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

    The In Vitro Toxicology Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

    Reagents & Labware Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR

    In the global Reagents & Labware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc.

    • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

    • Catalent, Inc.

    • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

    • Covance, Inc.

    • Cyprotex PLC

    • Eurofins Scientific SE

    • GE Healthcare

    • Gentronix Ltd.

    • MB Research Laboratories

    • Merck KgaA

    • Promega Corporation

    • Qiagen NV

    • SGS SA

    • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798821/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    In Vitro Toxicology Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Global Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Global Retrospective
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share Shift across
    Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Assays (Products) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Assays (Products) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Assays (Products) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Services (Products) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Services (Products) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Services (Products) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Reagents & Labware (Products) Geographic Market
    Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Reagents & Labware (Products) Region Wise Breakdown
    of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Reagents & Labware (Products) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 13: Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) World Market
    Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 14: Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) Market
    Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) World
    Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) Historic
    Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) Market
    Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) World
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) Market
    Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
    2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) Market
    Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    Table 22: Toxicogenomics (Technology) Market Opportunity
    Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 23: Toxicogenomics (Technology) Global Historic Demand in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

    Table 24: Toxicogenomics (Technology) Market Share Distribution
    in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share (in %) by Company:
    2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 25: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 26: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
    States by Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 27: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Share Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million in
    the United States by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 29: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 30: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 31: Canadian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Canadian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
    Review by Products in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 33: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 34: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in Canada
    in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 35: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Canada:
    Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 36: Canadian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 37: Japanese Market for In Vitro Toxicology Testing:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Products for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 39: Japanese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In Vitro
    Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
    2020-2027

    Table 41: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Japan in US$
    Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Japanese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    CHINA
    Table 43: Chinese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis
    in China in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Chinese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by
    Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 46: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Chinese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Retrospective
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 48: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in China:
    Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Competitor Market
    Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 49: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 50: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Europe:
    A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020-2027

    Table 53: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Europe in US$
    Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 56: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 57: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Europe:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    FRANCE
    Table 58: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in France by
    Products: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 59: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 60: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 62: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 64: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Products
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 66: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 68: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Germany:
    A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 69: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 70: Italian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis
    in Italy in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Italian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by
    Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 73: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 74: Italian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Retrospective
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 75: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Italy:
    Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 76: United Kingdom Market for In Vitro Toxicology
    Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Products for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 78: United Kingdom In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Share Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In
    Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
    2020-2027

    Table 80: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
    Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 81: United Kingdom In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    SPAIN
    Table 82: Spanish In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Spanish In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
    Review by Products in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 84: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 85: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in Spain
    in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 86: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Spain: Historic
    Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 87: Spanish In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 88: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Russia by
    Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 90: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million in
    Russia by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 93: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 94: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020-2027

    Table 95: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Europe
    in US$ Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 96: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Share Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
    Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 99: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 100: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 101: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Asia-Pacific
    by Products: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Share Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
    2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 109: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Australia:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Products for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 113: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Australia:
    A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 114: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 115: Indian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Indian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
    Review by Products in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 117: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 118: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in India
    in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 119: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in India:
    Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 120: Indian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 121: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Products for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: South Korean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 123: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Technology for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: South Korean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 126: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In Vitro Toxicology
    Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Products for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    Products for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Market Share Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
    In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by
    Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 131: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 133: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 134: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Latin America
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 136: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 137: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis
    in Latin America in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by
    Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 139: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
    2020-2027

    Table 140: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
    2012-2019

    Table 141: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Latin America
    : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 142: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020-2027

    Table 143: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Argentina in
    US$ Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 144: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
    Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 147: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Argentina:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 148: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Brazil by
    Products: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 149: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
    2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 154: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Products
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 158: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Mexico:
    A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 159: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 160: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Products:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 161: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 162: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Market Share Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million in
    Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 164: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
    2012-2019

    Table 165: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 166: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 167: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle
    East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 168: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 169: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 170: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
    Market by Products in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 171: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle
    East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 173: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle
    East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 174: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 175: Iranian Market for In Vitro Toxicology Testing:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Products for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 177: Iranian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Analysis by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In Vitro
    Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
    2020-2027

    Table 179: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Iran in US$
    Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Iranian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 181: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2020-2027

    Table 182: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Israel in US$
    Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 185: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 186: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Israel:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 187: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 188: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis
    in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by
    Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 190: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
    2020-2027

    Table 191: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
    2012-2019

    Table 192: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Saudi Arabia:
    Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 193: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Products for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: United Arab Emirates In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 195: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Products: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    Table 196: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
    2012-2019

    Table 198: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 199: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Products for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Market Share Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 203: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Middle
    East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 204: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing
    Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 205: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Products: 2020 to 2027

    Table 206: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Africa by
    Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 207: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Products: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 208: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million in
    Africa by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 209: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
    Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 210: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 41
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798821/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.