Global VRF System (Heat Pump Systems and Heat Recovery Systems) Market Report 2021

Research and Markets
Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VRF System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global VRF system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, and transportation industries. The major drivers for this market are growth in building & construction, stringent government regulations for energy efficiency, and increasing demand for HVAC in residential and commercial applications.

Some of the VRF system companies profiled in this report include Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Toshiba, Fujitsu Group, Mitsubishi Electric, United Technologies, Ingersoll Rand, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, and others.

Some of the features of VRF system Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

  • Market size estimates: VRF system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

  • Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

  • Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by product type, end use industry, component, and region.

  • Regional analysis: VRF system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

  • Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for VRF system in the global VRF system market.

  • Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, VRF system in the global VRF system market.

  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

  • Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global VRF system market?

  • Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

  • Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

  • Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the VRF system market?

  • Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the VRF system market?

  • Q.6 What are emerging trends in this VRF system market and the reasons behind them?

  • Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the VRF system market?

  • Q.8 What are the new developments in the VRF system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

  • Q.9 Who are the major players in this VRF system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

  • Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this VRF system area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

  • Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, VRF system market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Industry Background and Classifications
2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2 Supply Chain
2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges

3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2 Global VRF System Market Trends and Forecast
3.3 Global VRF System Market by Product Type
3.3.1 Heat Pump Systems
3.3.2 Heat Recovery Systems
3.4 Global VRF System Market by End Use Industry
3.4.1 Commercial
3.4.2 Residential
3.4.3 Others
3.5 Global VRF System Market by Component
3.5.1 Outdoor Units
3.5.2 Indoor Units
3.5.3 Control Systems
3.5.4 Accessories

4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1 Global VRF System Market by Region
4.2 North American VRF System Market
4.2.1 Market by End Use Industry: Commercial, Residential, and Others
4.2.2 Market by Product Type: Heat Pump Systems and Heat Recovery Systems
4.2.3 United States VRF System Market
4.2.4 Canadian VRF System Market
4.2.5 Mexican VRF System Market
4.3 European VRF System Market
4.4 APAC VRF System Market
4.5 ROW VRF System Market

5 Competitor Analysis
5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Operational Integration
5.4 Geographical Reach
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global VRF System Market by Product Type
6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global VRF System Market by End Use Industry
6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global VRF System Market by Component
6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global VRF System Market by Region
6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global VRF System Industry
6.3 Strategic Analysis
6.3.1 New Product Development
6.3.2 Capacity Expansion in the Global VRF System Market
6.3.3 Certification and Licensing
6.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures

7 Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1 Daikin Industries
7.2 Johnson Controls
7.3 LG Electronics
7.4 Toshiba
7.5 Fujitsu Group
7.6 Mitsubishi Electric
7.7 Panasonic
7.8 United Technologies
7.9 Samsung Electronics
7.10 Lennox International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0ykfh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


