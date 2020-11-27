Global VRLA AGM Battery Market to 2025 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Application

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VRLA AGM Battery Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the global market size of VRLA AGM Battery from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.

This report covers the following regions:

  • North America

  • South America

  • Asia & Pacific

  • Europe

  • MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of VRLA AGM Battery as well as some small players.

The information for each competitor includes:

  • Company Profile

  • Main Business Information

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

  • Market Share

Applications Segment:

  • Start-Up

  • Stationary

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Vrla Agm Battery Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Vrla Agm Battery by Region
8.2 Import of Vrla Agm Battery by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Vrla Agm Battery Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Vrla Agm Battery Market Size
9.2 Vrla Agm Battery Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Vrla Agm Battery Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Vrla Agm Battery Market Size
10.2 Vrla Agm Battery Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Vrla Agm Battery Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Vrla Agm Battery Market Size
11.2 Vrla Agm Battery Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Vrla Agm Battery Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Vrla Agm Battery Market Size
12.2 Vrla Agm Battery Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Vrla Agm Battery Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Vrla Agm Battery Market Size
13.2 Vrla Agm Battery Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gcc
13.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Vrla Agm Battery Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Vrla Agm Battery Market Size
14.2 Vrla Agm Battery Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Vrla Agm Battery Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Vrla Agm Battery Market Size Forecast
15.2 Vrla Agm Battery Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Johnson Controls
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Vrla Agm Battery Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Johnson Controls
16.1.4 Johnson Controls Vrla Agm Battery sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Enersys
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Vrla Agm Battery Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Enersys
16.2.4 Enersys Vrla Agm Battery sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 East Penn Manufacturing
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Vrla Agm Battery Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of East Penn Manufacturing
16.3.4 East Penn Manufacturing Vrla Agm Battery sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Exide
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Vrla Agm Battery Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Exide
16.4.4 Exide Vrla Agm Battery sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 C&D
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Vrla Agm Battery Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of C&D
16.5.4 C&D Vrla Agm Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Gs Yuasa
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Vrla Agm Battery Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Gs Yuasa
16.6.4 Gs Yuasa Vrla Agm Battery sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Camel Group
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Vrla Agm Battery Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Camel Group
16.7.4 Camel Group Vrla Agm Battery sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.8 Fengfan
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Vrla Agm Battery Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Fengfan
16.8.4 Fengfan Vrla Agm Battery sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.9 Vision Group
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Vrla Agm Battery Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Vision Group
16.9.4 Vision Group Vrla Agm Battery sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.10 Narada
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Vrla Agm Battery Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Narada
16.10.4 Narada Vrla Agm Battery sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

    Australia will move to protect its multi-billion-dollar wine industry from punitive new Chinese tariffs, its agriculture minister said on Friday, raising the threat of World Trade Organisation counter-measures. "The Australian government will vigorously defend the industry," David Littleproud said, vowing to appeal a ruling announced by Beijing on Friday. Within hours wine importers will have to pay deposits of 107.1 percent to 212.1 percent, in response to "substantive harm" China said was caused by allegedly mispriced Australian products. "We have 10 days in which to appeal, and we'll work closely with the industry around that," said Mr Littleproud, suggesting the move may be politically motivated and linked to a growing spat between the two countries. "We're deeply concerned by this," he added. "In light of the recent comments by China, it gives the perception this decision is predicated on something other than any wrongdoing by the wine industry." Mr Littleproud called for talks with China - although minister-level contacts have dried up in recent months - but said Australia could also turn to the WTO for help. "Obviously we'll exhaust all avenues available to us through the WTO," he said. Under WTO rules, member states can ask for tariffs or other barriers to trade to be examined. If found to be unfair, Australia could win the right to impose countervailing duties of similar value on Chinese goods.