Global warming is affecting Antarctica, but image of flowers is from elsewhere | Fact check

The claim: Image shows flowering plants in Antarctica due to global warming

A Sept. 21 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows flowering plants growing on land with icebergs floating on water in the background.

"Flowers are now staring (sic) to bloom in Antarctica and experts say this is not good news," reads text around the image. "This would be the first evidence of accelerated ecosystem response in Antarctica that is directly associated as a consequence of global warming, according to Nicoletta Cannone, a professor of ecology at the University of Insubria."

The post garnered more than 2,000 likes in two weeks.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: Partly false

While a 2022 study did find a global warming-related expansion in the range of two Antarctic flowering plants, the photo does not show those plant species. The photo is labeled as being captured in Greenland on a stock photo website.

Arctic – not Antarctic – flowers shown in the image

The photo in the social media post appears on the stock photo website Alamy, where it is labeled, "Iceberg floating in the water off the coast of Greenland. Flowers on the shore. Nature and landscapes of Greenland."

A spokesperson for the British Antarctic Survey told USA TODAY the photo "most definitely does not show Antarctic plants."

"The purple flower looks very much like Saxifraga oppositifolia − Purple saxifrage − which is frequent in the Arctic," the spokesperson said.

Skip Walker, director of the Alaska Geobotany Center, also told USA TODAY the plants in the photo are likely from the Arctic.

"I can't identify the plants with certainty, but they all look like Arctic plants," he said in an email.

Matt Davey, an ecologist at the Scottish Association for Marine Science, told USA TODAY there are only two species of flowering plants in Antarctica: Colobanthus quitensis and Deschampsia antarctica.

"The flowers in (the) photo are definitely not the two Antarctic flowering plants," he said in an email.

Fact check: Greenland's Petermann Glacier is shrinking; movement doesn't mean it's growing

The text associated with the image seems to loosely quote a 2022 paper co-authored by Nicoletta Cannone, an ecology professor at the University of Insubria in Italy.

While the photo in the post does not show Antarctic plants, Cannone's paper does document a global warming-related expansion in the range of both Colobanthus quitensis and Deschampsia antarctica on the continent's Signy Island.

Global warming has also caused the retreat of ice shelves on the Antarctic Peninsula, according to Discovering Antarctica, a website created by various U.K. government and research entities.

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

AFP also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: False claim photo shows flowers blooming in Antarctica | Fact check