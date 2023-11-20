Global warming update: Earth briefly surpasses key climate threshold for first time

Climate tracking: Following the changes in climate over time.

The planet's temperature briefly surpassed a key climate threshold for the first time late last week, a top climate scientist in Europe reported over the weekend.

On Friday, the globe hit 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels for the first time in recorded history, according to Samantha Burgess, the deputy director of Copernicus Climate Change Service.

"Our best estimate is that this was the first day when global temperature was more than 2°C above 1850-1900 (or pre-industrial) levels, at 2.06°C," Burgess said Sunday on X, formerly Twitter.

That's a temperature level that the world wants to avoid, experts say: "A 2-degree rise in global temperatures is considered a critical threshold above which dangerous and cascading effects of human-generated climate change will occur," according to NASA.

The trend is the key

Other scientists cautioned that when it comes to global temperatures, the long-term trend is the key. Temperatures should be measured in much longer increments, "not individual days, weeks, or even a year," said University of Pennsylvania meteorologist Michael Mann on X.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world's top climate group, defines warming by the long-term trend line, which is a 30-year average, Mann said.

Indeed, one day above 2 degrees of warming “does not mean that the Paris Agreement has been breached,” Burgess told CNN, “but highlights how we are approaching those internationally agreed limits. We can expect to see increasing frequency of 1.5 degree and 2 degree days over the coming months and years.”

U.N. report released Monday

A separate report released Monday said that Earth is already speeding towards 2.5 to 2.9 degrees Celsius (4.5 to 5.2 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming since pre-industrial times, which will blow well past the agreed-upon international climate threshold of 1.5 degrees, the United Nations' report calculated.

“We know it is still possible to make the 1.5 degree limit a reality," said Antònio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in a statement. "It requires tearing out the poisoned root of the climate crisis: fossil fuels. And it demands a just, equitable renewables transition.”

