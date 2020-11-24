Global Waste to Energy Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Hitachi Zosen, SUEZ and Veolia Among Others

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste to Energy Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The waste to energy market is evaluated at US$32.766 billion for the year 2019 growing at a CAGR of 5.89% reaching the market size of US$46.192 billion by the year 2025. Waste to energy refers to a process in which energy is generated in the form of electricity or heat which is done through the processing or treatment of waste. In other words waste to energy refers to the technology which converts waste into a fuel source. It is also known as the recovery of energy. This majority of the electricity or heat that is produced through direct combustion, however, often a combustible fuel commodity is often generated through the treatment of waste such as ethanol and methane among others.

The waste to energy market is poised to show a significant growth throughout the course of the next five years primarily on account of the growing concerns regarding the proper disposal of waste along with the growing focus towards the generation of clean energy in many parts of the world. This advanced technology helps in reducing the waste disposed of to landfills thereby reducing greenhouse gases. Furthermore, it helps in the recycling of waste, which also reduces the harmful impact of waste on the environment. The waste to energy facilities is often considered as the only facilities that help to mitigate the adverse changes in the climate as it reduces the burning of fossil fuels and can further reduce the minimize the harmful emissions being done to the environment.

The governments across the globe are taking all the necessary steps in order to protect the environment that has also led to an upsurge in the investments being done in waste to energy facilities in both developed and underdeveloped economies, which, in turn, is playing a significant role in shaping up the market growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the increased focus towards waste management is further positively impacting the market growth as numerous regulations are being implemented in many countries for the proper disposal and treatment of waste for energy generation purposes on account of the availability of limited land area in many parts of the world. Governments around the globe are taking all the necessary steps to implement numerous sustainable and effective waste management solutions and waste to energy is considered as an integral part. The growing focus towards renewable energy, rising fossil fuel prices, and also to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels various alternative sources of energies are being invested in many countries. The governments of several countries are investing in WtE facilities to avail of the benefits out of it. For instance, in January 2020, Indian Railways announced the opening of its first-ever waste to energy plant in Bhubaneswar as its first step towards sustainable development.

The advent of the novel coronavirus disease is anticipated to restrain the market growth to some extent as the outbreak has led to a halt in the industrial activities in many parts of the world due to the shortage of labor as well as non-availability of the raw material due to the disruption in the supply chain activities. Furthermore, a slight decline in the demand for energy as well as the economic breakdown in many countries has led to an adverse impact on the investments in new projects which in turn is projected to inhibit the market growth to some extent especially during the short run.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization play a significant role

One of the key factors that is anticipated to propel the business growth opportunities for the manufacturers include the rapid urbanization and industrialization in both developed and developing economies of the world. With growing industrialization and urbanization the generation of commercial as well as residential waste has also increased significantly. Additionally, the continuously rising demand for energy across the globe on account of rising population and rapid industrialization and urbanization is one of the key drivers for the market growth throughout the forecast period.

The burgeoning demand for strong heating and cooling needs in some of the regions is also projected to be one of the factors responsible for boosting the demand for energy. According to the IEA, the energy demand globally increased by 2.3% in 2018, which was considered at the fastest pace in this decade. Also, the movement towards sustainable development is also projected to boost the investments in clean energy projects in many countries, which is thereby expected to increase demand for waste to energy systems in the next five years, thus, positively impacting the market growth throughout the course of the next five years.

The graph below shows the total final consumption of energy by the residential, industry, and transport sector from the year 2007 to 2017, According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy consumption by the transport sector increased from 2,341,789 ktoe in 2007 to 2,808,148 ktoe in 2017. Similarly, the energy consumption by the residential sector increased to 2,064,275 ktoe by 2017 from 1,902,721 ktoe in 2007.

Reducing the dependency on fossil fuels

The governments around the globe are implementing numerous strategies which are further aimed to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels owing to the high environmental impacts as well as costs. The growing prices of fossil fuels along with its adverse effects on the environment has led to an upsurge in the dependence on clean energy which is further expected to boost the waste to energy market growth in the coming years. Fossil fuels have continued to play an important role in the global energy system. Fossil fuel energy is considered as the fundamental driver for the industrial revolution. However, the use of fossil fuels has negative impacts on both the environment and the economy. In addition, the growing needs of electricity further increase the use of fossil fuels for power generation, which is further costly in comparison with the renewable sources of energy. Due to the high prices of fossil fuel, many regions across the globe are moving towards alternative sources for electricity generation. Which in turn is anticipated to positively impact the market growth in the coming five years.

Thermal to hold a significant share

By technology, the waste to energy market has been segmented into thermal and biological. The thermal waste to energy technology is expected to hold a substantial share in the market primarily due to its simple process and being environmentally friendly, due to which it is highly adopted. Furthermore, this technology further allows complete combustion of gases that are released from the waste, further making it more efficient and suitable. However, biological technology is anticipated to show substantial growth during the coming years owing to growing investments in R&D under this segment. Also, the growing focus towards the adoption of organic approaches for the disposal of waste due to less adverse effects on the environment is also one of the key factors supplementing the growth of this segment throughout the forecast period.

APAC expected to witness promising growth

On the basis of geography, the waste to energy market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The European region is projected to hold a considerable share in the market throughout the course of the next five years majorly due to the favorable government policies that further support the investments in waste to energy plants such as landfill taxes and carbon taxes among others. However, the APAC region is anticipated to show promising growth opportunities for the manufacturers over the next five years due to the inclination of government towards waste management and increasing investments in waste to energy projects in the major emerging countries like India, China, and Indonesia among others.

Competitive Insights

Prominent/major key market players in the waste to energy market include Hitachi Zosen Corporation, SUEZ, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Covanta Holding Corporation, and Veolia among others. The players in the waste to energy market are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage over its competitors in this market. Major market players in the market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies and the report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last few years. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the waste to the energy market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Data
2.2. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary
3.1. Research Highlights

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Waste to Energy Market Analysis, by Technology
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Thermal
5.3. Biological

6. Waste to Energy Market Analysis, by Offering
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Solutions
6.3. Services

7. Waste to Energy Market Analysis, by Geography
7.1. Introduction
7.2. North America
7.2.1. North America Waste To Energy Market, By Technology, 2019 to 2025
7.2.2. North America Waste To Energy Market, By Offering, 2019 to 2025
7.2.3. By Country
7.2.3.1. USA
7.2.3.2. Canada
7.2.3.3. Mexico
7.3. South America
7.3.1. South America Waste To Energy Market, By Technology, 2019 to 2025
7.3.2. South America Waste To Energy Market, By Offering, 2019 to 2025
7.3.3. By Country
7.3.3.1. Brazil
7.3.3.2. Argentina
7.3.3.3. Others
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. Europe Waste To Energy Market, By Technology, 2019 to 2025
7.4.2. Europe Waste To Energy Market, By Offering, 2019 to 2025
7.4.3. By Country
7.4.3.1.1. Germany
7.4.3.1.2. France
7.4.3.1.3. UK
7.4.3.1.4. Others
7.5. Middle East and Africa
7.5.1. Middle East and Africa Waste To Energy Market, By Technology, 2019 to 2025
7.5.2. Middle East and Africa Waste To Energy Market, By Offering, 2019 to 2025
7.5.3. By Country
7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia
7.5.3.2. UAE
7.5.3.3. Others
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.6.1. Asia Pacific Waste To Energy Market, By Technology, 2019 to 2025
7.6.2. Asia Pacific Waste To Energy Market, By Offering, 2019 to 2025
7.6.3. By Country
7.6.3.1. China
7.6.3.2. India
7.6.3.3. Japan
7.6.3.4. South Korea
7.6.3.5. Others

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

9. Company Profiles
9.1. Hitachi Zosen Corporation
9.2. SUEZ
9.3. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
9.4. Covanta Holding Corporation
9.5. Veolia
9.6. Acciona, S.A.
9.7. China Everbright International Limited
9.8. A2A S.p.A.
9.9. Waste to Energy Systems, LLC
9.10. CNIM
9.11. MARTIN GMBH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gs15mh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • NYC sheriffs broke up a sex party with 80 people, a room full of mattresses, and boxes of condoms

    The dozens of attendees were all mask-less at Caligula, an illegal sex club, violating New York state COVID-19 regulations.

  • Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s Legal Team ‘Promised Blockbuster Stuff and Then Nothing Happened’

    Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday criticized President Trump’s legal team over their chaotic press conference last week that failed to provide any evidence to back up their claims that the 2020 election was rigged.“You call a gigantic press conference like that — one that lasts an hour — and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,” Limbaugh said during his show on Monday. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got…I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference. They promised blockbuster stuff and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”He added, “If you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”He also questioned the role of lawyer Sidney Powell, who was present at the press conference but has since cut ties with Trump’s legal team.Though Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said Powell is “not a member of the Trump legal team” or a personal lawyer to the president, Limbaugh argued it’s a “tough thing to deny she was ever part of it because they introduced her as part of it."“She was at that press conference last week,” he said.During the press conference on Thursday, Giuliani claimed to have evidence of a "national conspiracy" to steal the election for President-elect Joe Biden, though he said he could not yet release any evidence as the judges presiding over the campaign's lawsuit might object and because his witnesses might face retribution if their names became public. He said he had “at least ten” witnesses ready to describe instances of voter fraud, he couldn’t reveal them publicly because “they don’t want to be harassed.”

  • Why a watchdog group is troubled by Biden's secretary of state pick

    President-elect Joe Biden's pick for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, "was known for his unimpeachable ethics," according to The American Prospect's prior report. That may be true, but how he's spent his time since the end of the Obama administration has left some critics bristling at his selection.In a July report, TAP put a spotlight on the strategic consultancy firm WestExec Advisers, of which Blinken and Michele Fourney, the favorite to lead the Pentagon in the Biden administration, were founding partners. The firm has ties to an array of industries, including: tech, financial services, aerospace, defense, and pharmaceuticals. But it's not exactly clear who the individual clients are since the firm, which is not registered to lobby, doesn't have to disclose them. The lack of transparency is a cause for concern among some observers, who are worried about people in the Biden, or any, administration getting too wrapped up in the interests of global corporations, TAP reported.Danielle Brian, the executive director of the Project on Government Oversight, a nonprofit watchdog group, told The New York Times that "those kinds of consulting shops," like WestExec, "take advantage of current laws, so there is no transparency in their clients and how they are trying to influence public policy for them. That's exactly the kind of people who should not be in an administration."There likely will be some clarity, however, since Blinken, as a political appointee, will have to disclose clients who paid $5,000 or more for his services in the past year. Read more about WestExec Advisers at The American Prospect. > Federal political appointees are required to disclose clients who paid $5k or more for their services in the past year. So Blinken's financial disclosure will be a rare glimpse into this sort of consultancy's clientele https://t.co/QqfICsYpx4> > -- Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 23, 2020More stories from theweek.com Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. The Secret Service is reportedly preparing for Trump's 'post-presidency life' I was wrong about Mitt Romney

  • China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority

    China criticized Pope Francis on Tuesday over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Francis’ remarks had “no factual basis at all.” “People of all ethnic groups enjoy the full rights of survival, development, and freedom of religious belief," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • An election loser who wouldn’t leave office? It happened once in North Carolina

    People uneasy over Donald Trump’s obstinance should hope he isn’t inspired by North Carolina sheriff’s shocking example of political defiance.

  • Russia caught U.S. warship in its waters, chased it off: defence ministry

    A Russian warship caught the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain operating illegally in Russia's territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but chased it off, Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday. Moscow said that the Admiral Vinogradov, a Russian destroyer, had verbally warned the U.S. ship and threatened to ram it in order to force it to leave the area. The U.S ship had immediately returned to neutral waters after being warned off, the defence ministry said in a statement.

  • Trump is reportedly worried that his legal team is made up of 'fools that are making him look bad'

    The president did not like seeing Rudy Giuliani's hair dye dripping down the side of the attorney's face at a news conference.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people.“This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”Last week the Democratic governor instituted a new round of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state via executive order, including a two-week “freeze” limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households just ahead of Thanksgiving. Residents are also prohibited from eating out at restaurants and going to the gym, though faith-based gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors are allowed.Violators can face up to 30 days in jail, $1,250 fines or both. The Marion County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that it believes “we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic.”“We believe both are counterproductive to public health goals.”Brown pushed back, calling criticisms of the new restrictions "irresponsible."“This is about saving lives and it's about protecting our fellow Oregonians,” she said. “We have too many sporadic cases in Oregon. We can't trace these cases to a particular source. We have to limit gatherings and social interactions.”On Sunday, new COVID-19 cases reached a record high in the state for the third straight day, with 1,517 new infections recorded, bringing the state total to 65,170.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Joshua Wong and fellow activists plead guilty in Hong Kong protests trial

    Mr Wong and two fellow activists are now facing jail for taking part in last year's protests.

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • NYT reporter Maggie Haberman thinks Trump's tweet is 'the closest to a concession' he'll give

    President Trump has yet to concede the election, and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman thinks his Monday evening tweet about what is in "the best interest of our country" is "the closest to a concession Trump is going to get."Trump wrote that he spoke to Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, and recommended that she "do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols," adding that he has "told my team to do the same." Murphy needed to ascertain the election in order to formally start the transition process, and after weeks of delays, she sent President-elect Joe Biden a letter on Monday telling him the transition can officially start.Haberman tweeted that she's been told some of Trump's advisers "had been urging him" to let the transition begin before Thanksgiving, "even if he never said the word 'concede.'" Between the Trump campaign and other Republicans, more than 30 lawsuits have been filed in six swing states, in an attempt to contest the election results, NBC News reports. Despite Trump and members of his legal team claiming there has been widespread voter fraud, no court has found a single piece of evidence.Trump's election legal team is being led by his longtime friend and personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City. Giuliani has been "key in stoking Trump's conspiracy theories," Haberman said, but people with knowledge of the matter told her that a recent court loss in Pennsylvania made Trump realize "Giuliani was not painting an honest picture" of his chances of actually changing the election results. Giuliani, she added, took control of Trump's legal team after the campaign dropped a lawsuit in Maricopa County, Arizona, and he warned Trump that "other advisers were lying to him."More stories from theweek.com Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. The Secret Service is reportedly preparing for Trump's 'post-presidency life' I was wrong about Mitt Romney

  • Facebook is reportedly planning to woo Joe Biden by rolling out new vaccine and climate change features

    Facebook will promote vaccine and climate change information in a bid to please the Biden administration, sources told the Financial Times.

  • Kurdish and Turkey-backed fighters clash in Syria, 11 killed

    Clashes between Kurdish fighters and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen in northern Syria left at least 11 fighters dead in some of the most intense fighting in weeks between the two sides, an opposition war monitor and a Kurdish spokesman said Tuesday. Exchange of fire and shelling between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen who identify as the Syrian National Army have not been uncommon since Turkish troops invaded parts of northern Syria in October of last year. The Monday night clashes near the town of Ein Issa were triggered by an attack by Turkey-backed gunmen on SDF positions, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor.

  • Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan - source

    Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankara's wish to set up an independent military observation post on Azeri territory, a Turkish source said, after the two agreed this month to monitor a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey and Russia have already agreed to set up a joint centre in the region to monitor the Nov. 10 ceasefire, which ended weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan's troops and ethnic Armenian forces in the enclave. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by ethnic Armenians.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans File Emergency Lawsuit to Block Certification of Election Results

    A group of Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block certification of the state's election results in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state.The emergency petition, filed in state court, takes issue with a voting reform bill that passed Pennsylvania's Republican-held legislature in October last year. The lawsuit claims that the law's allowance of  no excuse mail-in voting is "unconstitutional" and seeks to block Pennsylvania counties from certifying their vote results ahead of the deadline on Monday to do so and invalidate millions of mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 election.The group is led by Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, who has not conceded since his defeat this month by his Democratic rival, Representative Conor Lamb. Their suit names Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, the GOP-led legislature, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar as defendants.Meanwhile, a federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that sought to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania and block the certification of the state’s election results. Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday night that he plans to appeal the decision.About 2.6 million voters in Pennsylvania cast mail ballots in the general election this month. Biden won three out of every four mail ballots cast in the state, according to an analysis of data from Pennsylvania's state department.Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes over President Trump and is expected to be awarded the Keystone State's coveted 20 electoral votes. States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, and electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next president.Over the past several weeks, Trump has made allegations that voter fraud occurred on a massive scale through mail-in ballots. The president has claimed he won the election and has refused to concede even though his lawyers have not produced evidence of fraud widespread enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Trump goes out with a whimper and a tweet. It was always going to be that way

    In the end, the president who roared like a lion went out with a whimper. Those who have followed him knew it would end this way, writes Washington Bureau Chief John T. Bennett

  • Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed half million

    Indonesia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases breached half a million on Monday as the government of the world’s fourth most populous nation scrambled to procure vaccines to help it win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Indonesia's Health Ministry announced that new daily infections rose by 4,442 to bring the country’s total to 502,110, the most in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India’s 9.1 million confirmed cases. President Joko Widodo said at a Cabinet meeting that his administration is preparing mass vaccinations.

  • Alleged mafia members 'Joey Electric,' 'Tony Meatballs,' 13 others indicted

    Conspiracy, illegal gambling, loansharking and drug trafficking among charges unsealed, U.S. attorney says.