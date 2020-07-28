    Advertisement

    Global Waste Heat Recovery Systems Industry

    Global Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market to Reach $83 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Waste Heat Recovery Systems estimated at US$56. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

    7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Preheating and Steam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$32.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electricity Generation segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

    The Waste Heat Recovery Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

    Other Applications Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR

    In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • ABB Ltd.

    • Amec Foster Wheeler PLC

    • Cool Energy Inc.

    • Echogen Power Systems LLC

    • Econotherm Ltd.

    • General Electric Company

    • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

    • Ormat Technologies, Inc.

    • Siemens AG

    • Thermax Ltd.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Waste Heat Recovery System Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Global Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Global Retrospective
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift across
    Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Preheating and Steam (Application) Global Opportunity
    Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 5: Preheating and Steam (Application) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 6: Preheating and Steam (Application) Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 7: Electricity Generation (Application) Worldwide Sales
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 8: Electricity Generation (Application) Historic Demand
    Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 9: Electricity Generation (Application) Market Share
    Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
    Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Petroleum Refining (End-Use Industry) Demand
    Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: Petroleum Refining (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Petroleum Refining (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown
    Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Metal Production (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Metal Production (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Metal Production (End-Use Industry) Distribution of
    Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Cement (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 20: Cement (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales
    in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Cement (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
    Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 23: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Waste Heat Recovery System Market Share (in %) by Company:
    2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 25: United States Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns
    in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 27: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in
    the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: United States Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 29: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns
    in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 30: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in
    the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 31: Canadian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Canada:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 33: Canadian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: Canadian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Canada:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    End-Use Industry for 2012-2019

    Table 36: Canadian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waste
    Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 38: Japanese Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in
    Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waste
    Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 41: Japanese Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$
    Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in
    Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 43: Chinese Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in China in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Chinese Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: Chinese Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$
    Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 47: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in China in
    US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Chinese Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Waste Heat Recovery System Market: Competitor Market
    Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 49: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Europe:
    A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
    2020-2027

    Table 56: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 57: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 58: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 59: French Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 60: French Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 61: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
    2020-2027

    Table 62: French Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 64: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Germany: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: German Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Distribution
    in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Germany: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: German Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Distribution
    in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 70: Italian Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 71: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Italy in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Italian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: Italian Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$
    Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 74: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Italy in
    US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Italian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 77: United Kingdom Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in the
    United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 80: United Kingdom Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in
    US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in the
    United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 82: Spanish Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Spain:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 84: Spanish Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 85: Spanish Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Spain:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    End-Use Industry for 2012-2019

    Table 87: Spanish Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 88: Russian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns
    in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 90: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in
    Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: Russian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns
    in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in
    Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 94: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Recovery Systems
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 95: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Recovery Systems
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 99: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 100: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 101: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 104: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic
    Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 106: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
    2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic
    Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use Industry for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 109: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Australia:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Australian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Australia:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Australian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 115: Indian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in India:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 117: Indian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 118: Indian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in India:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    End-Use Industry for 2012-2019

    Table 120: Indian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 121: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: South Korean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 124: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: South Korean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems
    Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in
    Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems
    Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in
    Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 133: Latin American Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 134: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Latin America
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 136: Latin American Demand for Waste Heat Recovery
    Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 137: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 139: Latin American Demand for Waste Heat Recovery
    Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 140: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Latin
    America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 142: Argentinean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 143: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 144: Argentinean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Argentinean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
    2020-2027

    Table 146: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 147: Argentinean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 148: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 149: Brazilian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic
    Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Brazilian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 151: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
    2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic
    Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 154: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Mexico: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Mexican Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Mexico: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Mexican Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 160: Rest of Latin America Waste Heat Recovery Systems
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 161: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns
    in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 162: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown
    in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: Rest of Latin America Waste Heat Recovery Systems
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns
    in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 165: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown
    in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 166: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 167: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the Middle
    East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 168: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 169: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 170: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the Middle
    East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
    by Application for 2012-2019

    Table 171: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 173: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the Middle
    East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
    by End-Use Industry for 2012-2019

    Table 174: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waste
    Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 176: Iranian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in
    Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waste
    Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 179: Iranian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$
    Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in
    Iran by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 181: Israeli Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 182: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Israel:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Israeli Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Israeli Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
    2020-2027

    Table 185: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Israel:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
    Industry for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 186: Israeli Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 188: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Saudi Arabian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems
    in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 191: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Saudi Arabian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market
    Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 193: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: United Arab Emirates Waste Heat Recovery Systems
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 195: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 196: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates Waste Heat Recovery Systems
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
    2012-2019

    Table 198: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 199: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: Rest of Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems
    Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: Rest of Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems
    Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
    2012-2019

    Table 204: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share
    Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 205: African Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 206: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns
    in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 207: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown
    in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 208: African Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 209: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns
    in Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 210: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown
    in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 41
