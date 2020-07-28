Global Waste Heat Recovery Systems Industry

Global Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market to Reach $83 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Waste Heat Recovery Systems estimated at US$56. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Preheating and Steam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$32.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electricity Generation segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Waste Heat Recovery Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Other Applications Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC

Cool Energy Inc.

Echogen Power Systems LLC

Econotherm Ltd.

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Ormat Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermax Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Waste Heat Recovery System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Preheating and Steam (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Preheating and Steam (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Preheating and Steam (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Electricity Generation (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Electricity Generation (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Electricity Generation (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Petroleum Refining (End-Use Industry) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Petroleum Refining (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Petroleum Refining (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Metal Production (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Metal Production (End-Use Industry) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Metal Production (End-Use Industry) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Cement (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Cement (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Cement (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Waste Heat Recovery System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Canadian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waste

Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waste

Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 42: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Waste Heat Recovery System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 56: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 61: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 62: French Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 69: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 81: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Spanish Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 95: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020-2027



Table 98: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 106: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use Industry for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 114: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 116: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Indian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 124: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 126: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 132: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Waste Heat Recovery

Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Waste Heat Recovery

Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 146: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 151: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 159: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waste

Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waste

Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 180: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 185: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 195: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2012-2019



Table 198: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2012-2019



Table 204: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

