Global Water Disinfection Equipment Market Report 2020-2025 - Leading Players are Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies, Trojan Technologies, Halma, and Xylem

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Disinfection Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The growing global population along with increasing urbanization is the major driver of the water disinfection equipment market. Scarce freshwater resources coupled with a rising population base is forcing governments around the world to build new water treatment facilities and upgrade the existing ones so as to provide clean drinking water to all.



Strict regulations and industry standards to treat wastewater across various industries is another driving factor for the market growth of water disinfection equipment. The water disinfection market is also being driven due to increasing laws and regulations enforcing clean and safe water for utilization and treating wastewater for reducing water-borne diseases.



Water disinfection equipment is used by industries due to stringent rules and regulations implemented by the government for releasing wastewater in the river or drainage system, thereby positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, rising pollution levels in developing countries like India and China due to growing industries is affecting rainfall and purity of natural water resources making more use of water disinfection equipment for drinking and using clean water.



The global water disinfection equipment market is segmented by type, end-user, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into UV equipment, chemical generation equipment, ozone generation equipment, and others. By the end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.



By type, UV Equipment has a significant share in the global water disinfection equipment market



UV water disinfection equipment is commonly used to disinfect and treat water as it effectively destroys a significant amount of waterborne microorganisms. UV treatment provides a higher level of a safe solution against chlorine-resistant microorganisms. The demand for UV water disinfection equipment is increasing across the residential sector as the lamp is required to change once in a year, making it more cost-efficient.



Ozone generation equipment is expected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period. The ozone generation equipment market is driven by high utilization by industrial, commercial, and municipal customers due to being environmental-friendly technology and for not creating chlorinated disinfection byproducts.



By end-user, residential segment witnesses decent market growth



The residential segment does have major use of water disinfection equipment. The residential sector requires water disinfection equipment for clean water utilization for cooking, drinking, and washing purposes. Increasing the prevalence of the water-borne disease is encouraging the use of water disinfection equipment at homes.



According to the WHO (World Health Organization), 2 million deaths happen each year due to waterborne diseases like diarrhea, malaria, schistosomiasis, trachoma, intestinal helminths, hepatitis A and many more. Lack of clean water supply at home is further boosting the mass utilization of water disinfection equipment at homes. Climate change is also a driving factor for water disinfection equipment as flooding and drought can majorly impact household water and sanitation infrastructure, leading to health risks.



The commercial segment is also witnessing a rise in the usage of water disinfection equipment due to growing concerns regarding the health of employees. The commercial segment is driven by more demand for clean water for their employees' betterment of health.



The industrial segment is expected to witness the noteworthy market growth of water disinfection equipment during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the increasing number of industries worldwide. Industries like food and beverage need water disinfection equipment for the utilization of clean water in processing or making food and beverage products. Industries like the energy and power industry is adopting water disinfection equipment in order to save heavy machinery from rusting and thereby increasing its product life. Strict regulations regarding the disposal of wastewater into the environment is further fueling the demand for water disinfection equipment across various industries, thus bolstering the market growth.



North America holds a major market share



Geographically, the global water disinfection equipment market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America holds significant market share owing to the high awareness among people regarding water quality and corresponding massive demand for better water treatment solutions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for water disinfection equipment during the forecast period.



This growth is attributed to the increasing number of manufacturing facilities across various industries like energy and power, food and beverages, chemical, and pharmaceuticals. Strict rules and regulations regarding the quality of drinking water and increasing government initiatives and policies will further spur the demand for water disinfection equipment in the region, thereby positively impacting the APAC water equipment market growth during the forecast period.



Key Developments