Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.025

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.025 per share on the 30th of June. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.0%.

Global Water Resources Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before this announcement, Global Water Resources was paying out 142% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 1.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 108%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Global Water Resources Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Global Water Resources' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2016, the first annual payment was US$0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.29. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Global Water Resources May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that Global Water Resources' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.8% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Global Water Resources' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Global Water Resources make more consistent payments in the future. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Global Water Resources (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about. Is Global Water Resources not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

