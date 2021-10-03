Global Water Resources' (NASDAQ:GWRS) Dividend Will Be US$0.024

The board of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of October, with investors receiving US$0.024 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Global Water Resources Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 32.7%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 149%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Global Water Resources Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from US$0.28 in 2016 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.29. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Global Water Resources' earnings per share has shrunk at 35% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

We're Not Big Fans Of Global Water Resources' Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Global Water Resources (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

