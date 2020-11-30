Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2020-2030: Growing Incidence of Waterborne Diseases and Growing Popularity of Desalination is Driving the Market

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report: By Type, Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the global water treatment chemicals market generated a revenue of $48,938.1 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2030 and attain a valuation of $85,341.8 million by 2030.

The market is being driven by the rising concerns being raised among people over the growing incidence of waterborne diseases and the growing popularity of desalination across the world.

Desalination has become very popular, especially in the countries having limited availability of freshwater reserves such as the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and many sub-African countries. This process is used for changing the brackish water or seawater into freshwater or potable water. Many water treatment chemicals are used in the desalination process. The growing population in these water-starved countries is fueling the requirement for high-quality potable and freshwater, which is, in turn, causing the boom of the water treatment chemicals market.

Additionally, the increasing implementation of strict government regulations in various countries regarding water treatment is boosting the advancement of the market around the world. These stringent regulations are aimed at restricting the discharge of toxic chemicals into the water bodies in order to ensure proper water treatment and make the water suitable for human consumption. Moreover, with increasing industrialization, these regulations are more important now than ever for preventing the pollution of water bodies.

Depending on type, the water treatment chemicals market is divided into corrosion inhibitors, chelating agents, scale inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants, anti-foaming agents, oxidants, pH adjusters and stabilizers, and oxygen scavengers, and coagulants and flocculants. Out of these, the coagulants and flocculants category registered the highest revenue growth in the market in the years gone by and this trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years, mainly because of the ability of coagulants and flocculants to eliminate solids from water.

Geographically, the water treatment chemicals market is predicted to record the highest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the upcoming years. This would be a result of the existence of numerous industries and the high living standards of the people living in this region. In addition to this, the growing requirement for clean water is pushing up the demand for water treatment chemicals. Japan and China are some of the biggest consumers of water treatment chemicals in the APAC region.

Furthermore, the rising implementation of strict government policies and regulations regarding water treatment and the increasing awareness among the people in the developing nations about the importance of treated water and the various diseases caused because of the consumption of polluted and untreated water are boosting the growth of the market in the region. The Japanese government is enacting stringent environmental protection policies for mandating the proper treatment of the wastewater released from industries and residential buildings.

Hence, it can be said with full surety that the market would demonstrate rapid advancement all over the world in the upcoming years, primarily because of the rising requirement for water treatment, on account of the growing incidence of water-borne diseases and the soaring public awareness about the harmful effects of consuming untreated water around the world.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Currency Conversion Rates
2.6 Assumptions for the Study
2.7 Notes & Caveats

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Industry Outlook
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Type
4.1.1.1 Coagulants and flocculants
4.1.1.2 Corrosion inhibitors
4.1.1.3 Scale inhibitors
4.1.1.4 Chelating agents
4.1.1.5 Biocides and disinfectants
4.1.1.6 pH adjusters and stabilizers
4.1.1.7 Anti-foaming agents
4.1.1.8 Oxidants
4.1.1.9 Oxygen scavengers
4.1.1.10 Others
4.1.2 By Application
4.1.2.1 Raw water treatment
4.1.2.2 Water desalination
4.1.2.3 Cooling
4.1.2.4 Boiler
4.1.2.5 Effluent water treatment
4.1.2.6 Others
4.1.3 By End User
4.1.3.1 Power generation
4.1.3.2 Municipal water treatment
4.1.3.3 Chemical processing
4.1.3.4 Pulp and paper
4.1.3.5 Food and beverages
4.1.3.6 Metal and mining
4.1.3.7 Oil and gas
4.1.3.8 Construction
4.1.3.9 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Development of new chemical water treatment technology
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Stringent government regulations
4.3.2.2 Increasing desalination across the globe
4.3.2.3 Growing concern of waterborne diseases
4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 Availability of alternative technologies
4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Growing urbanization and industrialization in developing countries
4.4 Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Type
5.2 By Application
5.3 By End User
5.4 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Players
11.3 List of Other Players
11.4 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players
11.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.4.2 Product Launches
11.4.3 Partnerships
11.4.4 Facility Expansions

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • BASF SE

  • Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Kemira Oyj

  • SNF s.a.s.

  • Solenis LLC

  • Solvay S.A.

  • SUEZ SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cka0y6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


