Global Wave and Tidal Energy Industry
Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market to Reach $5. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wave and Tidal Energy estimated at US$542. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 37.7% over the period 2020-2027. Tidal Energy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36.2% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wave Energy segment is readjusted to a revised 54.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $163.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.8% CAGR
The Wave and Tidal Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$163.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$859.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.7% and 32.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
AquaGen Technologies Pty., Ltd.
Aquamarine Power
Atlantis Resources Ltd.
Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd.
Marine Current Turbines Ltd.
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.
Ocean Renewable Power Company LLC
Pelamis Wave Power
Tenax Energy
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wave and Tidal Energy Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wave and Tidal Energy Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Tidal Energy (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Tidal Energy (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Wave Energy (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Wave Energy (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Barrage (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Barrage (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: United States Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 14: United States Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 17: Wave and Tidal Energy Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 18: Canadian Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Wave and Tidal Energy: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Japanese Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wave and
Tidal Energy Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 22: Japanese Wave and Tidal Energy Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese Wave and Tidal Energy Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Chinese Wave and Tidal Energy Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 25: Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 27: European Wave and Tidal Energy Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: European Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: European Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 30: European Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Wave and Tidal Energy Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
FRANCE
Table 33: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 34: French Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: French Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 36: French Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: German Wave and Tidal Energy Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 40: German Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 41: Italian Wave and Tidal Energy Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Italian Wave and Tidal Energy Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 43: Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: United Kingdom Market for Wave and Tidal Energy:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: United Kingdom Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wave
and Tidal Energy Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 48: United Kingdom Wave and Tidal Energy Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Rest of Europe Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: Rest of Europe Wave and Tidal Energy Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 52: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 53: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Wave and Tidal Energy Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 57: Rest of World Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 59: Wave and Tidal Energy Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of World Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
