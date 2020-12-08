Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market to Reach $5. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wave and Tidal Energy estimated at US$542. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wave and Tidal Energy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960746/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 37.7% over the period 2020-2027. Tidal Energy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36.2% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wave Energy segment is readjusted to a revised 54.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $163.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.8% CAGR



The Wave and Tidal Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$163.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$859.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.7% and 32.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AquaGen Technologies Pty., Ltd.

Aquamarine Power

Atlantis Resources Ltd.

Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd.

Marine Current Turbines Ltd.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

Ocean Renewable Power Company LLC

Pelamis Wave Power

Tenax Energy







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960746/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wave and Tidal Energy Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wave and Tidal Energy Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Tidal Energy (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Tidal Energy (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Wave Energy (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Wave Energy (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Barrage (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Barrage (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: United States Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 14: United States Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 17: Wave and Tidal Energy Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 18: Canadian Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Wave and Tidal Energy: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Japanese Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wave and

Tidal Energy Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 22: Japanese Wave and Tidal Energy Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 23: Chinese Wave and Tidal Energy Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Chinese Wave and Tidal Energy Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 25: Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: European Wave and Tidal Energy Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 28: European Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: European Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 30: European Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Wave and Tidal Energy Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



FRANCE

Table 33: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 34: French Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: French Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 36: French Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: German Wave and Tidal Energy Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 40: German Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 41: Italian Wave and Tidal Energy Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Italian Wave and Tidal Energy Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 45: United Kingdom Market for Wave and Tidal Energy:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: United Kingdom Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wave

and Tidal Energy Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 48: United Kingdom Wave and Tidal Energy Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Rest of Europe Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: Rest of Europe Wave and Tidal Energy Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 52: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 53: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Asia-Pacific Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Wave and Tidal Energy Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 57: Rest of World Wave and Tidal Energy Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Wave and Tidal Energy Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 59: Wave and Tidal Energy Market Analysis in Rest of

World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 60: Rest of World Wave and Tidal Energy Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960746/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



