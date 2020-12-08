Global Weapons Manufacturing Industry
Global Weapons Manufacturing Market to Reach $140. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Weapons Manufacturing estimated at US$118. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$140.
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Small Arms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$29.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Explosives, Rockets & Mortars segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR
The Weapons Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Artillery Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR
In the global Artillery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
BAE Systems PLC
General Dynamics Corporation
L3 Technologies, Inc.
Leonardo S.p.A
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Raytheon Company
Thales Group
The Boeing Company
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Weapons Manufacturing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Weapons Manufacturing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Weapons Manufacturing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Weapons Manufacturing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Small Arms (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Small Arms (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Small Arms (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Explosives, Rockets & Mortars (Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Explosives, Rockets & Mortars (Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Explosives, Rockets & Mortars (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Artillery (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Artillery (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Artillery (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Non-Gun Powder Weapons (Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Non-Gun Powder Weapons (Segment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Non-Gun Powder Weapons (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Weapons Manufacturing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Weapons Manufacturing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Weapons Manufacturing Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Weapons Manufacturing Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Weapons Manufacturing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Weapons Manufacturing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Weapons Manufacturing Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Weapons Manufacturing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Weapons Manufacturing Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Weapons Manufacturing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Weapons Manufacturing Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Weapons Manufacturing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Weapons Manufacturing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Weapons Manufacturing Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Weapons Manufacturing Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: French Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Weapons Manufacturing Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Weapons Manufacturing Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Weapons Manufacturing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Weapons Manufacturing Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Weapons Manufacturing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Weapons Manufacturing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Weapons Manufacturing Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Weapons Manufacturing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 47: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Weapons Manufacturing Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Weapons Manufacturing Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Weapons Manufacturing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
