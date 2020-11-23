Global Webgame Market Report 2020: Player Type, Gameplay, Mode, Age Group, Genre Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast 2014-2030

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Webgame Market Research Report: By Player Type, Gameplay, Mode, Age Group, Genre - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global webgame market is predicted to generate a revenue of $6.5 billion by 2030, rising from $3.5 billion in 2019, advancing at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2030

Other than growing use of smartphones, the rising utilization social media is also resulting in the growth of the market across the globe. At the present time, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are introducing various forms of social interaction.

The adoption of smartphones and tablets has been increasing across the globe. According to the GSMA Intelligence, the worldwide smartphone penetration is projected to rise from 60% in 2018 to 79% by 2025. The adoption of these devices is particularly increasing emerging economies, owing to the growing disposable income. The improvements and advancements in the mobile communication industry are further aiding people to play games without facing any graphics or speed-related issues.

It has been found that about 3.5 billion people use social media platforms on a daily basis. For example, about two-thirds of adults have a Facebook account. This is the highest among all social platforms. In order to capture the attention of people, various browser developers are providing games on these platforms, thereby resulting in the growth of the market. Webgames can be multiplayer and individual, among which, the penetration of individual player games has been higher in the past.

User can usually play such games against the computer that makes use of some AI element. These games offer more freedom to gamers in comparison to multi-player games, since they do not have to depend on other players for different activities. Ascribed to this, a large number of people prefer to play individual games rather than multiplayer games. Webgames can be scenario based, turn based, and real-time. Out of these, the popularity of real-time games has been increasing swiftly across the globe.

The popularity of these was the highest during 2014-2019 as well, as they offer real-time interaction among players. Owing to their thrill of on-the-spot strategy making and fast-paced nature, real-time games are increasingly surpassing the other variants. Kantai Collection, Ikariam, Habbo Hotel, and FusionFall are some of the very popular real-time games. Webgames also have different genres, namely arcade, first-person shooter, sports games, MMORPG, and real-time strategy games, among which, the popularity of first-person shooter games has been increasing swiftly.

These games are played from the protagonist's viewpoint, which makes them thrilling for gamers. Moreover, these games are shorter than other variants, and hence are gaining popularity. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerged as the largest webgame market in the past, and the situation is likely to be the same in the coming years as well. The growing penetration of tablets, laptops, personal computers, and the internet are driving the regional domain.

In conclusion, the surging penetration of smartphones and tablets and increasing utilization of social media platforms are driving the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Scope
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Analysis Period
1.4 Market Size Breakdown by Segment
1.4.1 Market size breakdown by player type
1.4.2 Market size breakdown by gameplay
1.4.3 Market size breakdown by model
1.4.4 Market size breakdown by age group
1.4.5 Market size breakdown by gaming genre
1.4.6 Market size breakdown by region
1.5 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.6 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2 Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Currency Conversion Rates
2.6 Assumptions for the Study
2.7 Notes and Caveats

Chapter 3 Executive Summary
3.1 Global Market Summary

Chapter 4 Market Indicators
4.1 Rising Internet Penetration

Chapter 5 Industry Outlook
5.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Trends
5.2.2 Drivers
5.2.3 Restraints/challenges
5.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers/restraints
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Impact of COVID-19
5.4.1 COVID-19 scenario in webgame market

Chapter 6 Global Market
6.1 Overview
6.2 Market Revenue, by Player Type (2014-2030)
6.3 Market Revenue, by Gameplay (2014-2030)
6.4 Market Revenue, by Model (2014-2030)
6.5 Market Revenue, by Age Group (2014-2030)
6.6 Market Revenue, by Gaming Genre (2014-2030)
6.7 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)

Chapter 7 North America Market

Chapter 8 Europe Market

Chapter 9 APAC Market

Chapter 10 LATAM Market

Chapter 11 MEA MARKET

Chapter 12 Major Markets: Segment Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 U.S. Market Revenue, by Gaming Genre (2014-2030)
12.3 Germany Market Revenue, by Gaming Genre (2014-2030)
12.4 U.K. Market Revenue, by Gaming Genre (2014-2030)
12.5 China Market Revenue, by Gaming Genre (2014-2030)
12.6 Japan Market Revenue, by Gaming Genre (2014-2030)
12.7 Mexico Market Revenue, by Gaming Genre (2014-2030)

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings
13.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
13.3 Product Benchmarking of Key Players
13.4 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players

Chapter 14 Company Profiles
14.1 Business overview
14.2 Product/service offerings

  • Jagex Ltd.

  • Ubisoft Entertainment

  • InnoGames GmbH

  • Altigi GmbH (Goodgame Studios)

  • Travian Games GmbH

  • Bigpoint GmbH

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • ZYNGA INC

  • Upjers GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9eiqv4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

    Political reporters in Washington, D.C., have been saying a lot of Republicans in Congress privately despise President Trump, but few have publicly criticized him — and likewise, few have publicly acknowledged his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. Carl Bernstein, one half of the journalistic duo that uncovered President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal, named 21 names on Sunday night, saying that in private conversations, these Republicans senators "have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump" and his fitness to be president.> The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby. (2/3)> > — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020The 21 senators he named include names you would expect, but also some surprises, like Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), and Senate Majority Whip John Thune (S.D.). The other 18 GOP senators are Rob Portman (Ohio), Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Mike Braun (Ind), Todd Young (Ind.), Tim Scott (S.D.), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Jerry Moran (Kansas), Pat Roberts (Kansas), and Richard Shelby (Ala.)."With few exceptions" — Romney and Sasse, mostly — "their craven public silence has helped enable Trump's most grievous conduct — including undermining and discrediting the U.S. the electoral system," wrote Bernstein, who's made his own feelings about Trump clear for a while. He had named 15 of those senators on CNN late last week, saying "many, of not most, of these individuals, from what I have been told, were happy to see Donald Trump defeated in this election, as long as the Senate could be controlled by the Republicans.Bernstein added that he is "much more concerned" now than at the end of Watergate, because "Nixon left — Republicans convinced him to go, and he did."More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling Lawyer Sidney Powell was evidently 'too conspiratorial' and 'too crazy even for the president'

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Biden has reportedly chosen his UN ambassador, national security adviser

    President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce Linda Thomas-Greenfield as his nominee for ambassador to the United Nations and Jake Sullivan as his national security adviser, several people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. Thomas-Greenfield spent 35 years in the Foreign Service, retiring in 2017. She served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs and was ambassador to Liberia during the Obama administration. She is now a senior counselor with the Albright Stonebridge advisory firm.Sullivan was one of Biden's national security advisers during his time as vice president and was also a deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state. Antony Blinken, Biden's reported pick to be his secretary of state nominee, also served as one of Biden's national security advisers while vice president.More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

    Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lot arrived to find the vehicle on fire. Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night's attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported. In a news release early Sunday, Lt. Andy Jashinske said Bellevue police received a call at 9:23 p.m. Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul truck parked outside of the restaurant in the Omaha suburb.

  • AOC calls out Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million bail release as 'protection of white supremacy'

    "Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim," AOC wrote on Twitter.

  • Trump campaign demands second Georgia recount after judge's dismissal of Pennsylvania challenge

    Undaunted by a Pennsylvania judge's withering dismissal of a plea to discount millions of mail-in votes, the Trump campaign turned its attention to another battleground state and demanded a second recount in Georgia. The move was the latest shot in a salvo of legal cases with Donald Trump still showing no sign of accepting that he lost the election. On Monday Michigan's four-member Elections board is due to meet to ratify their results, with one of the two Republicans indicating he could vote against doing so. The demand for a Georgia recount came hours after Judge Matthew Brann described the challenge to the Pennsylvania result as without merit. Alleging irregularities in the way ballots were treated across the state, the Trump campaign had asked the court to prevent millions of mail-in ballots being counted.

  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for 2019 illegal assembly

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum three-year jail term. On Twitter afterwards, Wong said attention should be directed to the 12 Hong Kong people detained virtually incommunicado in China after being arrested at sea in August as they were attempting to flee by boat to Taiwan to escape charges related to last year's protests in the city.

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

    Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.

  • Convicted spy Jonathan Pollard released from parole and due to move to Israel

    Jonathan Pollard, the former US Navy officer convicted of spying for Israel, has finished his parole and is expected to move to the Jewish state in the near future. Mr Pollard was one of the most prolific spies in US history and had shared thousands of classified documents with Israel during the Cold War. The US Justice Department’s parole commission decided on Friday to allow a travel ban on Mr Pollard to expire after he served 30 years in prison. According to the New York Times, he is the only American to ever be sentenced with life imprisonment for spying on behalf of an ally. The espionage affair strained US-Israel relations for decades. The decision to lift his travel restrictions is being seen as a parting gift to the Israelis from the Trump administration, which has heavily favoured Israel during its term. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has long pushed for the release of Mr Pollard and after granting him Israeli citizenship in 1995, and has tried to bring him to Israel as part of diplomatic negotiations. “The prime minister expects to see Jonathan Pollard in Israel soon, and together with all Israelis, extends his best wishes to him and his wife Esther,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Saturday night. Mr Pollard was a young civilian intelligence analyst for the US Navy and sold military secrets to the Israelis in exchange for thousands of dollars a month while he was working at the Pentagon in the 1980s. A year and a half into his espionage he was arrested by FBI agents in 1985 while trying to claim asylum at the Israeli embassy in Washington. The 66-year-old convicted spy was released from federal prison in 2015 after serving 30 years and placed on parole. A five-year travel ban was placed on him as well as parole conditions including a curfew, restrictions on what jobs he could take and a location tag. "We are grateful and delighted that our client is finally free of any restrictions, and is now a free man in all respects," Mr Pollard’s lawyers said. "We look forward to seeing our client in Israel." His lawyer, Eliot Lauer, told Channel 12 TV that Pollard was “ecstatic” and determined to move to Israel but that it would take some time because Pollard’s wife is undergoing medical treatment for cancer.

  • Saudi Arabia confident Biden will pursue regional stability, foreign minister says

    Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday he was confident that Democrat Joe Biden's incoming U.S. administration would pursue policies that help regional stability and that any discussions with it would lead to strong cooperation. Riyadh is bracing itself for a new U.S. president who pledged on the election campaign trail to reassess ties with Saudi Arabia, a state he described as a "pariah" in 2019. "I'm confident that a Biden administration would continue to pursue policies that are in the interest of regional stability," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Reuters in a virtual interview on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit, which his country is hosting.

  • What's with all the election audits?

    Seeking to cast doubt on the results of the presidential election, President Trump and his allies have zeroed in on a common process: postelection audits.

  • 5 killed in police chase after mass prison break in Lebanon

    Nearly 70 inmates broke out of a prison in Lebanon Saturday after smashing their cell doors and attacking prison guards, police said. According to a police statement, five of the escaped inmates died when a car they stole while fleeing crashed into a tree during an ensuing police chase. An investigation into the incident is underway, according to the police statement.

  • A bipartisan group of Georgia teens is trying to flip the Senate by enlisting thousands of students to vote in the January runoffs

    The group hopes to register the 23,000 Georgia teens who could not vote in the general election but turn 18 in time to vote in the Senate runoffs.

  • How some states will attempt to avoid wasting coronavirus vaccines in early distribution stages

    Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which was submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization this week and could be rolled out by mid-December, must be kept in ultra-cold conditions and will initially be shipped in boxes that hold a minimum of 975 doses. Once a vial is thawed and diluted to make five shots, people receiving the vaccine (early on that is expected to be health-care workers), will then have just six hours to get inoculated, Politico reports. Whatever is left over will then spoil.While there's great excitement about the vaccine's pending authorization, the concern about wasted shots is very real, "especially early on when it will be practically liquid gold," Douglas Hoey, CEO of the National Pharmacists Association, told Politico.States are trying to come up with ways to mitigate the risk, but spoiled doses are inevitable. Maryland health officials told the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that as much as 5 percent of the vaccine the state is allocated could go unused in the initial rollout, especially because rural counties may not be able to use up all 975 doses on their own. To counter, Maryland is considering creating regional clinics where people in high priority groups from different rural communities could come to get vaccinated.Oregon is considering contracting emergency medical providers to drive around and divy up the vaccine among remote areas, Politico reports. And North Dakota wants to repackage the vaccine into smaller boxes — Pfizer says it's working on a smaller pack size that won't be ready until next year — while also identifying people in the next priority group to get a shot if there are any doses left over.Regardless, the situation will be tricky, but Moderna's vaccine, which will also soon be up for FDA authorization, is expected to be a bit easier to distribute than Pfizer's. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • Biden chief of staff says inauguration ‘not going to be the same’

    Ron Klain said the inauguration ceremony will be altered to prevent the spread of coronavirus.