Global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Industry

Global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market to Reach US$9. 6 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) estimated at US$6. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Manual Wheelchairs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobility Scooters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.5% share of the global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Powered Wheelchairs Segment Corners a 28% Share in 2020

In the global Powered Wheelchairs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 261-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Wheelchairs - A Preview

Recent Market Activity

Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Disabled for

Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment

Wheelchair Needs and Adoption Rates - A Global Statistical Review

Superior Attributes over Manual Wheelchairs Drive Strong Demand

for Powered Wheelchairs

Major Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Technology Superiority, New Features and Improved Functionality

Drive Surging Popularity of Powered Wheelchairs

Component Optimization for Enhanced Efficiency

Balancing Functionality and Accessibility

Focusing on Progressive Needs

Despite Cannibalization by Powered Wheelchairs, Manual

Wheelchairs Continue to Sustain Market Growth

Relatively Lesser Price: An Important Criterion for Manual

Wheelchairs

Affordable Wheelchairs: The Need of the Hour in Developing Markets

Global Market Outlook

The US: Single Largest Wheelchairs Market Worldwide

Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Current and Future Market

Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

21st Century Scientific Inc. (USA)

Drive|DeVilbiss Healthcare (USA)

Etac AB (Sweden)

Convaid Products, LLC (USA)

Foshan Dongfang Medical Equipment Manufactory (Ltd.) (China)

Future Mobility Products (USA)

GF Health Products, Inc. (USA)

Invacare Corporation (USA)

Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Karma Mobility (UK)

Karman Healthcare (USA)

LEVO AG (Switzerland)

Magic Mobility Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

MEYRA GmbH (Germany)

Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH (Germany)

Permobil, Inc. (USA)

Pihsiang Machinery MFG. Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Pride Mobility Products Corporation (USA)

Sunrise Medical LLC (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Home Medical

Equipment (HME)/Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Industry

Shift in Nature of Medical Care towards Non-Hospital

Environment: The Primary Growth Driver for HME

Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market

Strengthens Market Prospects

Wheelchairs Dominate the Global Medical Mobility Aids Market

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Diseases

and Disabilities: Foundation for Market Growth

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market

Potential

Rising Number of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis

Procedures Benefit Market Expansion

Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the

Wheelchairs Market

Increasing Spinal Cord Injuries Escalates Global Disability Count

Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Drives Demand for Bariatric

Wheelchairs

Positive Outlook for Healthcare Industry Signals Promising

Growth in Demand

Steady Launch of Lightweight, Compactable and Customized Travel

Wheelchairs Bodes Well for the Market

Custom Wheelchairs: Catering to Individual Needs of the

Differently-Abled

Rising Need to Lead Active Outdoor Lifestyle Boosts Demand for

All-Terrain Wheelchairs

Demand for Sports Wheelchairs Driven by Growing Popularity of

Disabled Sports and Recreational Activities

Online Marketing and Online Sales Increase Market Penetration

Select Leading Online Wheelchair Stores Worldwide

1800WHEELCHAIR.com Inc. (US)

Independent Living & Mobility (Australia)

MEDmarketplace.com, Inc. (US)

MedSupplyShop.com (US)

Mobility Choices

More Than Mobility

The Mobility Store

Growing Prominence of Safe and Quality Healthcare Services

Drive Demand for Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV)

Converters

Research to Focus on Shared Control Approaches in Assistive

Mobility Technology

Collaborative Wheelchair Assistance

Sensory Motor Interaction

Repair & Maintenance Costs: A Key Cause for Concern

Reimbursement Factor Curtail Growth of Standing Wheelchairs

Initiatives to Drive Innovation in Wheelchair Market

Self-Driving or Autonomous Wheelchairs to Transform Millions of

Lives

Researchers to Design Millennium Falcon Wheelchair for Kids

Autonomous Wheelchairs to Enhance Quality of Life of Physically

Challenged Individuals

Massey University Develops New Wheelchair Prototype Featuring

Innovative Propulsion System

Self-driving Wheelchair with LIDAR Scanners and Mapping Technology

Novel Waterproof and Lightweight Wheelchair

Innovative Wheelchair with Stair Climbing Capability

New Wheelchair Equipped with Self-Driving Technology

Developing a Cognitive Navigation System for Wheelchairs

Advanced Wheel Technologies for Improving Performance of

Ultralight Manual Wheelchairs

Forward Prolusion for Improvement in Biomechanics - A New

Innovation

Softwheel Addresses the Issue of Shock Absorption

Novel Wheelchair for making Wheelchair-bound People Stronger

and Independent

Smart Wheelchairs with Artificial Intelligence Control Systems

Racing Wheelchairs: Technology and Challenges

Leveraging Developments in the Cycling Industry

Increase in 3D Printing

Big Auto Companies Eye Racing Wheelchairs Space

Augmented Reality to Revolutionize Indoor Navigation for

Wheelchair Users

Mobile Augmented Reality: Enabling Social Inclusion and a

Quality Life

iBOT Wheelchair

Futuristic Wheelchairs

Futuristic Wheelchair with iPhone Voice Control System

High Technology-Integrated Wheelchairs for Tech Savvy Users

Segway Wheelchair

A Hands-free, Segway-Type Wheelchair

Carbon Black: An Ultra-Tough Wheelchair made of Carbon Fiber

Advancements in Wheelchair Control Techniques

Nex-Gen Wheelchair Designs Promote Productive and Active

Lifestyle for the Disabled

Technology Innovations that Transformed the Humble Manual

Wheelchair

LOCOMO-WC Motorized Wheelchairs for Developing Countries

Scalevo Wheelchair to Enable People to Easily Climb Stairs

TiLite Aero Z - An Ultralight Wheelchair for People with Less

Physical Strength

Robots for Propelling Manual Wheelchairs

Select Power Wheelchair Design Trends

Single-Stage Gearboxes to Replace Multi-stage Gearboxes in

Power Wheelchairs in Future

Select Innovative Power Wheelchair Concepts, Designs, and

Models in Recent Years

The Go Wheelchair: Customizable 3D-Printed Wheelchair

Caspar Schmitz Develops Design for a Transformable Wheelchair

EZ Lite Cruiser Heavy Duty (HD) Personal Mobility Aid

Select Innovative Wheelchair Designs for Paraplegics

Affordable Wheel Chair for Paraplegics in Developing Countries

Wheelchair with Geared Wheel System for Uphill Climbing

CHILD: A New Wheelchair with Motion Control System

MIT Scientists Develop Voice-Controlled Robotic Wheelchair

Wheelchairs with Sensors to Read Brain Waves

The Stair Climbing B-Free Wheelchair

Portashopper?: Lightweight Electric Wheelchair with Innovative

Battery Technology

ISIC and HERL to Develop Affordable Electric Wheelchair for

Indian Environment

Rowheels Reduce Efforts to Push Manual Wheelchairs

Wheelchair with SoftWheel Technology

Improved Basketball Wheelchairs

EAZ Disabled Mobility Device

Transit Stroller: Wheelchair for Children with Special Needs

The Nexgen Robotic Wheelchair from Chiba Institute of Technology

Wheelchair with Distance Sensor

The Vision-guided Wheelchair

Other Noteworthy Wheelchair Models Available in the Market:

What, Who & How it Works



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Total Companies Profiled: 120

