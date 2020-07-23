Global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Industry

Global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market to Reach US$9. 6 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) estimated at US$6. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Manual Wheelchairs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobility Scooters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.5% share of the global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Powered Wheelchairs Segment Corners a 28% Share in 2020
In the global Powered Wheelchairs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 261-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 21st Century Scientific Inc.
- Convaid Products, LLC
- Etac AB
- Foshan Dongfang Medical Equipment Manufactory (Ltd.)
- Future Mobility Products
- GF Health Products, Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd.
- Karma Mobility
- Karman Healthcare
- LEVO AG
- Magic Mobility Pty. Ltd.
- Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- MEYRA GmbH
- Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH
- Permobil, Inc.
- Pihsiang Machinery MFG. Co. Ltd.
- Pride Mobility Products Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Wheelchairs - A Preview
Recent Market Activity
Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Disabled for
Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment
Wheelchair Needs and Adoption Rates - A Global Statistical Review
Superior Attributes over Manual Wheelchairs Drive Strong Demand
for Powered Wheelchairs
Major Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Technology Superiority, New Features and Improved Functionality
Drive Surging Popularity of Powered Wheelchairs
Component Optimization for Enhanced Efficiency
Balancing Functionality and Accessibility
Focusing on Progressive Needs
Despite Cannibalization by Powered Wheelchairs, Manual
Wheelchairs Continue to Sustain Market Growth
Relatively Lesser Price: An Important Criterion for Manual
Wheelchairs
Affordable Wheelchairs: The Need of the Hour in Developing Markets
Global Market Outlook
The US: Single Largest Wheelchairs Market Worldwide
Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Current and Future Market
Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
21st Century Scientific Inc. (USA)
Drive|DeVilbiss Healthcare (USA)
Etac AB (Sweden)
Convaid Products, LLC (USA)
Foshan Dongfang Medical Equipment Manufactory (Ltd.) (China)
Future Mobility Products (USA)
GF Health Products, Inc. (USA)
Invacare Corporation (USA)
Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Karma Mobility (UK)
Karman Healthcare (USA)
LEVO AG (Switzerland)
Magic Mobility Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
MEYRA GmbH (Germany)
Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH (Germany)
Permobil, Inc. (USA)
Pihsiang Machinery MFG. Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Pride Mobility Products Corporation (USA)
Sunrise Medical LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Home Medical
Equipment (HME)/Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Industry
Shift in Nature of Medical Care towards Non-Hospital
Environment: The Primary Growth Driver for HME
Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market
Strengthens Market Prospects
Wheelchairs Dominate the Global Medical Mobility Aids Market
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Diseases
and Disabilities: Foundation for Market Growth
Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market
Potential
Rising Number of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis
Procedures Benefit Market Expansion
Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the
Wheelchairs Market
Increasing Spinal Cord Injuries Escalates Global Disability Count
Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Drives Demand for Bariatric
Wheelchairs
Positive Outlook for Healthcare Industry Signals Promising
Growth in Demand
Steady Launch of Lightweight, Compactable and Customized Travel
Wheelchairs Bodes Well for the Market
Custom Wheelchairs: Catering to Individual Needs of the
Differently-Abled
Rising Need to Lead Active Outdoor Lifestyle Boosts Demand for
All-Terrain Wheelchairs
Demand for Sports Wheelchairs Driven by Growing Popularity of
Disabled Sports and Recreational Activities
Online Marketing and Online Sales Increase Market Penetration
Select Leading Online Wheelchair Stores Worldwide
1800WHEELCHAIR.com Inc. (US)
Independent Living & Mobility (Australia)
MEDmarketplace.com, Inc. (US)
MedSupplyShop.com (US)
Mobility Choices
More Than Mobility
The Mobility Store
Growing Prominence of Safe and Quality Healthcare Services
Drive Demand for Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV)
Converters
Research to Focus on Shared Control Approaches in Assistive
Mobility Technology
Collaborative Wheelchair Assistance
Sensory Motor Interaction
Repair & Maintenance Costs: A Key Cause for Concern
Reimbursement Factor Curtail Growth of Standing Wheelchairs
Initiatives to Drive Innovation in Wheelchair Market
Self-Driving or Autonomous Wheelchairs to Transform Millions of
Lives
Researchers to Design Millennium Falcon Wheelchair for Kids
Autonomous Wheelchairs to Enhance Quality of Life of Physically
Challenged Individuals
Massey University Develops New Wheelchair Prototype Featuring
Innovative Propulsion System
Self-driving Wheelchair with LIDAR Scanners and Mapping Technology
Novel Waterproof and Lightweight Wheelchair
Innovative Wheelchair with Stair Climbing Capability
New Wheelchair Equipped with Self-Driving Technology
Developing a Cognitive Navigation System for Wheelchairs
Advanced Wheel Technologies for Improving Performance of
Ultralight Manual Wheelchairs
Forward Prolusion for Improvement in Biomechanics - A New
Innovation
Softwheel Addresses the Issue of Shock Absorption
Novel Wheelchair for making Wheelchair-bound People Stronger
and Independent
Smart Wheelchairs with Artificial Intelligence Control Systems
Racing Wheelchairs: Technology and Challenges
Leveraging Developments in the Cycling Industry
Increase in 3D Printing
Big Auto Companies Eye Racing Wheelchairs Space
Augmented Reality to Revolutionize Indoor Navigation for
Wheelchair Users
Mobile Augmented Reality: Enabling Social Inclusion and a
Quality Life
iBOT Wheelchair
Futuristic Wheelchairs
Futuristic Wheelchair with iPhone Voice Control System
High Technology-Integrated Wheelchairs for Tech Savvy Users
Segway Wheelchair
A Hands-free, Segway-Type Wheelchair
Carbon Black: An Ultra-Tough Wheelchair made of Carbon Fiber
Advancements in Wheelchair Control Techniques
Nex-Gen Wheelchair Designs Promote Productive and Active
Lifestyle for the Disabled
Technology Innovations that Transformed the Humble Manual
Wheelchair
LOCOMO-WC Motorized Wheelchairs for Developing Countries
Scalevo Wheelchair to Enable People to Easily Climb Stairs
TiLite Aero Z - An Ultralight Wheelchair for People with Less
Physical Strength
Robots for Propelling Manual Wheelchairs
Select Power Wheelchair Design Trends
Single-Stage Gearboxes to Replace Multi-stage Gearboxes in
Power Wheelchairs in Future
Select Innovative Power Wheelchair Concepts, Designs, and
Models in Recent Years
The Go Wheelchair: Customizable 3D-Printed Wheelchair
Caspar Schmitz Develops Design for a Transformable Wheelchair
EZ Lite Cruiser Heavy Duty (HD) Personal Mobility Aid
Select Innovative Wheelchair Designs for Paraplegics
Affordable Wheel Chair for Paraplegics in Developing Countries
Wheelchair with Geared Wheel System for Uphill Climbing
CHILD: A New Wheelchair with Motion Control System
MIT Scientists Develop Voice-Controlled Robotic Wheelchair
Wheelchairs with Sensors to Read Brain Waves
The Stair Climbing B-Free Wheelchair
Portashopper?: Lightweight Electric Wheelchair with Innovative
Battery Technology
ISIC and HERL to Develop Affordable Electric Wheelchair for
Indian Environment
Rowheels Reduce Efforts to Push Manual Wheelchairs
Wheelchair with SoftWheel Technology
Improved Basketball Wheelchairs
EAZ Disabled Mobility Device
Transit Stroller: Wheelchair for Children with Special Needs
The Nexgen Robotic Wheelchair from Chiba Institute of Technology
Wheelchair with Distance Sensor
The Vision-guided Wheelchair
Other Noteworthy Wheelchair Models Available in the Market:
What, Who & How it Works
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 120
