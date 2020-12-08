Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market to Reach $27. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance estimated at US$17.

New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960748/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.4% over the period 2020-2027. Onshore Wind Turbine O&M, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$22.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Offshore Wind Turbine O&M segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B9 Energy Group

GE Power

Nordex SE

One Wind

Siemens AG

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Wind Prospect Pty Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960748/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Onshore Wind Turbine O&M (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 5: Onshore Wind Turbine O&M (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Onshore Wind Turbine O&M (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 7: Offshore Wind Turbine O&M (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Offshore Wind Turbine O&M (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Offshore Wind Turbine O&M (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wind

Turbine Operations and Maintenance in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Japanese Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 18: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Wind Turbine Operations and

Maintenance in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Review

in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 26: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 29: French Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Wind Turbine Operations and

Maintenance in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Review

in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom Wind Turbine Operations and

Maintenance Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Wind Turbine Operations and

Maintenance Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 41: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Wind Turbine Operations and

Maintenance Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market in

Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of World Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960748/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



