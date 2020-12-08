Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Industry
Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market to Reach $27. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance estimated at US$17.
New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960748/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.4% over the period 2020-2027. Onshore Wind Turbine O&M, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$22.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Offshore Wind Turbine O&M segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
B9 Energy Group
GE Power
Nordex SE
One Wind
Siemens AG
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Wind Prospect Pty Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960748/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Onshore Wind Turbine O&M (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 5: Onshore Wind Turbine O&M (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Onshore Wind Turbine O&M (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 7: Offshore Wind Turbine O&M (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Offshore Wind Turbine O&M (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Offshore Wind Turbine O&M (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 11: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 12: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 15: Canadian Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wind
Turbine Operations and Maintenance in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Japanese Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 18: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Wind Turbine Operations and
Maintenance in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Review
in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 26: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 29: French Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Wind Turbine Operations and
Maintenance in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: United Kingdom Wind Turbine Operations and
Maintenance Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Wind Turbine Operations and
Maintenance Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 41: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe Wind Turbine Operations and
Maintenance Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market in
Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of World Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960748/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001